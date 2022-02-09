“So I sat down and I wrote this song called ‘Perfect,’ which is about when [Mary] first meets Jesus and she’s convinced he’s perfect — and, of course, the irony is he is,” says Paul, one of the screenwriters behind the Despicable Me franchise and the creator of the Apple TV Plus musical series “Schmigadoon!” “It was so much fun, and that’s when I thought, ‘Okay, I think there’s something here.’ ”
That proved to be the genesis of “A.D. 16,” whose world-premiere production is now onstage at Olney Theatre Center, through March 6. In the intervening years, Paul composed the music and lyrics for a full show’s worth of R&B songs and recruited “This Is Us” writer Bekah Brunstetter to pen the musical comedy’s book. Stephen Brackett, the director of the Broadway-bound musical “A Strange Loop,” came on board to helm the show. After myriad workshops and readings and a lengthy, pandemic-induced delay, the show is at last in front of an audience at last.
“The Jew in me fell in love with the way this story of teen Mary Magdalene and teen Jesus meet and crush hard and fall in love,” says Jason Loewith, Olney’s artistic director. “It just felt like such a great way to bring a story from that moment to contemporary times. And it also really, really felt like this is the musical we need now.”
After starting with “Perfect,” Paul pieced together much of “A.D. 16’s” first act before he decided the show would benefit from a female playwright’s perspective. Brought to tears by Brunstetter’s play “Be a Good Little Widow,” Paul introduced himself over email and floated the possibility of collaborating on “A.D. 16.” In a twist of fate, Brunstetter had not only recently watched and adored “The Secret Life of Pets,” an animated film co-written by Paul — she had just written a short play for the Los Angeles-based Young Actor’s Studio, centered around a teenage Jesus.
“It felt,” Brunstetter recalls, “like a divine intervention-y type moment.”
Retaining significant elements of Paul’s script, Brunstetter got to work on a narrative that recasts Mary (played by Phoenix Best) as a feminist figure whose independence and agency ruffle feathers in biblical Nazareth. Her neighbor Jesus (Ben Fankhauser), meanwhile, is portrayed as kindhearted and endearingly awkward, still stumbling his way to becoming the Messiah. The fiercely protective relationship between Mary and her father, Jacob (Alan H. Green), provides the show’s emotional core. And the uglier side of that archaic age — in particular, the acceptance of female subservience and ostracizing the oppressed — doesn’t go unaddressed.
“We always wanted to honor the Bible, to not contradict the Bible, but lovingly ask some questions about what is damaging about the Bible and what was dark about the time in which Jesus lived,” Brunstetter says. “So it was always really important to us to walk that line and not to become a ‘Book of Mormon’-like, searing look at Christianity and Nazareth at the time, but rather appreciate the time and the characters and what they believe in with love and respect — and also have a laugh.”
On that front, “A.D. 16” liberally mines the Bible’s ubiquity for humor, whether that’s giving the phrase “turn the other cheek” an amusing origin or repurposing the expression “What would Jesus do?” as a sensual love-song lyric. Although the occasional gag may go over the heads of audiences not intimately familiar with the Bible, the range of faiths in the creative team — Paul and Brunstetter consider themselves believers, while Brackett does not — helped tailor “A.D. 16” to the religious and nonreligious alike.
“I will say, as an agnostic — I was raised Protestant and have not really involved a traditional sense of faith in my adult life — one of the questions that I had coming into this piece was: Who is this piece for?” Brackett says. “What I think has been really beautiful is the openness of the team and the desire of the team to really have this transcend being a story about Jesus and Mary Magdalene and reach out into some of the beautiful ways in which the Bible speaks about humanity.”
When it came to the music, Paul evoked the likes of En Vogue, Prince and TLC, after concluding that R&B’s gospel roots provided a natural foundation for a biblical tale. To Brackett, the juxtaposition of an ancient parable with an ’80s- and ’90s-inspired score “just takes the formality out of these stories and makes it modern and incredibly relatable.”
“They’re just bops,” adds Best, whose stage credits include “The Color Purple” and “Dear Evan Hansen” on Broadway. “You want to learn the music, you want to get into it, and the dancing that we’re doing in this show, along with the music, it just makes you want to move. I hope that when people come to the show, some of the songs are stuck in their head as much as they are in ours when we leave the rehearsal room every day.”
Considering Olney Theatre Center’s location a stone’s throw from a Catholic church and down the road from New Hampshire Avenue — nicknamed “the highway to heaven” thanks to its many houses of worship — the venue proved to be an apt location for “A.D. 16’s” christening. The theater even reached out to local faith leaders to open a dialogue about the musical, and invited them to sit in on a rehearsal over Zoom and attend a sneak peek last month.
Yet, for a show blessed with such a high-profile pedigree, Paul hopes that the Olney run of “A.D. 16” is just beginning.
“I think this can and should be a Broadway musical,” Paul says. “That’s where I think it belongs and that’s where I want it to be and that’s what I’d love for it to be. So this production is everything right now, but obviously it’s also — we’re hoping — a step to New York.”
If you go
A.D. 16
Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd., Olney. 301-924-3400. olneytheatre.org.
Dates: Through March 6.
Prices: $42-$85.