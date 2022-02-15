After two years of pandemic-generated disappointments for the performing arts, the two sold-out nights of “50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center” were engineered for uplift — and a reminder of the role the nation’s arts center has played as an amplifier for musical theater. The audience’s roaring reception Friday night (there was a second show Saturday) signaled the belief that we’ve collectively earned this evening of melodic pats on the back.

But the jogging of memories of all that has transpired in the arts palace on the Potomac River nudged me in a more pensive direction: What, if anything, is the Kennedy Center doing to create more such memories? The exciting acts of “50 Years of Broadway,” directed by Marc Bruni, were a joyful paean to the past, and to the signature events of American musical theater in which the institution has figured. Where, one wonders, are those kind of ambitions now?

As emcee James Monroe Iglehart explained, three musicals featured in the show, “Pippin,” “Annie” and “Les Misérables,” hold special significance to Washington: They all tried out at the Kennedy Center before making their triumphant Broadway debuts. A special tribute was included on this pair of evenings, too, to Stephen Sondheim, taking note of his recent death and honoring his own deep ties to the institution. The center’s six-musical Sondheim Celebration in 2002 is widely regarded as a watershed in the centering of Sondheim’s work in American culture. It shouldn’t be forgotten, either, that the arts center was a producer in 2003 of Sondheim and John Weidman’s “Bounce,” which later became “Road Show,” the last Sondheim musical to debut during his lifetime.

All these events occurred before Deborah F. Rutter assumed the Kennedy Center presidency in September 2014. Many of the productions took place during the tenures of Roger L. Stevens, the arts center’s founding chairman, and Michael M. Kaiser, Rutter’s predecessor. (Mr. Stevens, as he was respectfully known, did not even merit a mention during the celebratory anthology show). Over the past 7½ years, the center has become ever more predictably a high-end road house, its theater bookings filled almost exclusively with national tours. The last center-produced musical, “Little Dancer,” was commissioned by Kaiser and staged, with Tiler Peck, Boyd Gaines and the late Rebecca Luker in the leads, in November 2014.

Jeffrey Finn, the center’s vice president and executive producer of theater, is a retrospective technician: His “Broadway Center Stage” series, soon to embark on its fourth season, has offered some sterling short-run concert revivals of such musicals as “Next to Normal,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “The Music Man.” The pre-Broadway run in 2018 of the jukebox musical “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” was a rare Eisenhower Theater tryout in the Rutter era. Original theater programming has been focused chiefly on shows for young adults.

Nothing on the Kennedy Center’s musical-theater roster has occurred even in the revival category to rival its productions of “Ragtime” (2009) and “Follies” (2011), both of which transferred to Broadway for modest engagements. And there has certainly been nothing on the scale of the Sondheim Celebration or even, for that matter, the 2008 offering of August Wilson’s 10-play 20th-century cycle.

The Kennedy Center’s mission statement says that one of its three pillars is “presenting, producing, and curating world-class art.” In theater, it’s relying these days far more on curating. I’ve asked the genial Finn on several occasions whether the arts center might originate more work. “It’s a goal of mine. It’s something that I always want to do,” he told me last month, adding that the time needed for the technical aspects of a new production, in the center’s limited and in-demand spaces, is hard to come by.

That seems sometimes to stymie the “producing” aspect of its mission. Although Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York traditionally has performed a broader creative role than the Kennedy Center, that complex contains many more performance spaces. Lincoln Center Theater, one of the constituent companies, just completed a presentation of an original (if flawed) musical, “Flying Over Sunset,” in its Vivian Beaumont Theater. In its second space, the Mitzi Newhouse, an original opera, “Intimate Apparel” by Ricky Ian Gordon and Lynn Nottage, is having its world premiere.

Still, “50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center” had me nostalgic for the days when ambitious new theater was on the arts center’s agenda. So why can’t those concerts serve as a new source of inspiration?

Of course, two-nights-only doesn’t amount to a major commitment, but the assembled talent suggested the actors’ understanding of what Kennedy Center exposure can mean. The results were often thrilling: LaChanze with “Waiting for Life to Begin” from “Once on This Island”; Stephanie J. Block belting “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl” and “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked”; Tony Yazbeck tapping to the Gershwins’ “I Can’t Be Bothered Now” from “Crazy for You”; Beth Leavel offering a rousing “Some People” from “Gypsy”; Gavin Creel singing “Pippin’s” “Corner of the Sky”; Betsy Wolfe and Rannells with “Suddenly Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors.” It went on and on.

Anyone who was in the Opera House last weekend knows what I mean when I say: You should have been there. They are words I long to write once again — about something theatrical at the Kennedy Center that no one has ever seen.