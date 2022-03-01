These desires are filtered in Toossi’s character-driven drama through the relationships the teacher and her charges develop with a foreign tongue — in this instance, a language that represents both opportunity and access. For Elham (Tala Ashe), for example, fluency leads to qualifying for a graduate program in Australia; for Roya (Pooya Mohseni), it figures in a reunion with her Westernized son in Canada; for Marjan, English is a psychological keepsake, a nourishing if fraught emblem of a previous interlude in the United Kingdom.

Refreshingly, “English” is not centrally about the friction between the mullahs and the Great Satan. Toossi, an Iranian American who grew up in Southern California, only incidentally reminds us of the political realities for average Iranians. The women in the class, who also include Ava Lalezarzadeh’s Shakira-loving Goli, cover their heads, but that hardly locates us specifically in a culture all that different from ours. Only occasionally do we get risibly offbeat indications of the distance, as when the one man in the class, Hadi Tabbal’s Omid, reacts to a Julia Roberts movie with the observation, “This woman has enormous teeth!”

It is, as the title suggests, in the struggle to navigate a more useful universal language that we learn about the challenge of living in an isolated society. (Or maybe, we Americans are the truly isolated ones?) Adams and Toossi render this idea skillfully, through an endearing communicative duality: the actors, when conversing in the characters’ native Farsi, speak with perfect American English accents. The English that Marjan demands they use in class is delivered in self-consciously halting cadences and sometimes broken phrases that anyone who learns a language can relate to.

The device is not applied for comic effect, as has been employed in the past in less sophisticated pieces. Rather, it’s a symbolic illustration of the characters’ practical or emotional need to reach beyond the borders of their nation in western Asia for a more expansive identity.

This is yet another fine moment for Atlantic Theater Company, which recently offered up the world premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s “Kimberly Akimbo,” a moving and thoroughly delightful new musical that has just been announced for Broadway in the fall. The timing of “English,” in fact, suddenly has even more resonance, as a reminder that the aggressive public face of a country, whether an Iran or a Russia, does not fairly represent the face of its public.

The set by Marsha Ginsberg is an ingenious three-dimensional translation of the script: the classroom, lighted vividly by Reza Behjat, is embedded in a cube-like box placed on a turntable. It’s sort of a world unto itself, an oasis of self-discovery in the Karaj, Iran of 2008 that Toossi envisions. Inside the room, the characters reveal themselves in incisive ways, through their facility or frustration with the course’s challenging subject matter.

The high caliber of the performances enhances Toossi’s construct; the effect is such that you’d gladly follow the actors out into the communities their characters inhabit. Ashe is superb as the most abrasive of the pupils, a woman resentful of the rules and yet desperate for approval. Lalezarzadeh and Mohseni find the touchstone gentle and poignant attributes in Goli and Roya, and Tabbal builds an effective portrait of the most enigmatic of the characters, a man whose rationale for enrollment is less than transparent and, as a result, adds to the proceedings a welcome dash of mystery.

In the pivotal role of Marjan, the impressive Neshat embodies all the touching ambivalence of a person who has lived on both sides of the world and no longer resides happily in either. How smart of Toossi to recognize that the teacher of English can impart the means of linking up while losing that sense of connection herself.