To the bafflement of her none-too-bright husband, Lord Lovelace (Jon Reynolds), Ada and her friend and fellow mathematician Charles Babbage (Matthew Pauli) spend an evening explaining how the engine would work. The two intellectuals bandy descriptions back and forth, the sensuous detail and speakers’ enthusiasm giving the exchange an increasingly erotic edge. Ada conjures the engine’s clanging cogs and waves of flipping switches “like tumbling water, but not water, information, decimals, symbols flowing and gliding and dancing.” Delivering such lines, Soltan makes her character’s excitement both believable and infectious.

It’s one of the winning moments in “Ada,” directed with grace and ingenuity by Megan Behm, who has nevertheless not found a solution to the more dramaturgically plodding sections of the script. The characters are real historical figures, a favorite ploy of the widely produced Gunderson, whose “Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight” was produced by Avant Bard in 2017.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But “Ada” isn’t one of the dramatist’s defter plays: Its first half, in particular, bogs down in exposition about Ada (1815-1852), often described today as the first computer programmer, whose father was — fun Victorian STEM trivia! — the poet Lord Byron. Early scenes showing her as ahead of her times — conflict with her mother (Jessica Lefkow), who wants Ada to be a wife, not a prime-number fangirl, and awkward negotiations with Lovelace about spousal autonomy — feel obligatory and obvious. Lefkow’s and Reynolds’s tendency to paint their characters in broad strokes doesn’t help.

The story gathers complexity and emotional charge when it focuses on Ada and Charles’s relationship, which eddies with admiration, resentment and not-quite-suppressed romantic feeling. Pauli conveys the brilliant inventor’s egoism and emotional stuntedness, qualities that at one point provoke a climactic showdown with Ada. (“The algorithm was correct, the HORSES were wrong!” she says when he criticizes her gambling losses.) The arena-like overtones of the in-the-round staging and spare set complement such conflict. (David Ghatan is the set designer; Alison Johnson devised the yesteryear-ish costumes.)

But it is Soltan who galvanizes the production by channeling Ada’s warmth, nervy determination, vulnerability and fervor for math and science. The performance beautifully serves the play’s final moments, which elegantly synthesize ideas, themes and emotional currents from earlier scenes. Realized with invaluable assists from lighting/projections designer Ian Claar and sound designer/composer Neil McFadden, it’s a moving and thrilling ending to a play that — like many engines — runs smoother at some times than at others.