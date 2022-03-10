The wielder of that forceful grip, Vivie, is the linchpin of the story, and she is marvelously channeled here by Rachel Felstein. First glimpsed poring over hefty law books in an English garden, Vivie is a smart, determined Cambridge graduate who is no-nonsense to the point of coldbloodedness. She barely knows her mother, the eponymous Mrs. Warren (Lynn Steinmetz), who’s usually in Europe. After mom abruptly arrives for a visit, secrets spill out (let’s just say that Mrs. Warren’s profession is one of the world’s oldest), and Vivie must reckon not only with her mother’s choices but also with her own, and with the cost of patriarchy and capitalism.

Felstein’s Vivie is a figure of vigor, intensity and blistering dry wit who’s fully alive in the Shavian universe. She’s fun to watch even when she’s just tinkering with her bicycle or striding sternly through the garden, whose picturesqueness she’s immune to. (Megan Holden is the scenic design coordinator; Sigrid Johannesdottir designed the fine period costumes.)

An equally terrific performance comes from Will Rothhaar (the director’s son) as Frank, a shiftless charmer, who has mercenary reasons for courting Vivie, and yet — touchingly — may really love her. As Mrs. Warren, Steinmetz (who played Vivie in the 1991 production) exudes the right chummy vulgarity, with flashes of steeliness.

Working in slightly broader strokes but still diverting, R. Scott Williams portrays Frank’s clergyman father, frequently seen in a state of bumbling alarm. Peter Boyer aces the role of Mrs. Warren’s admirer, Mr. Praed, whose views on art and beauty offer intellectual target practice to the philistine Vivie. Carl Randolph broods through the role of the sinister businessman Sir George Crofts.

Written in the 1890s, “Mrs. Warren’s Profession” was initially famously controversial. Public performance was prohibited for years in Britain, and a 1905 New York production led to arrests of the producer and cast. While the surface shock value has lessened, the play’s broader message still resonates. The revelations that shatter Vivie’s peace point to age-old injustices: Constraints on women’s professional and personal options. Social and economic structures cruelly skewed toward inequity and exploitation. As Mrs. Warren matter-of-factly says of such systemic unfairness: “It’s wrong. But it’s so.”