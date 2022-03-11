And this job has indeed been exceedingly well done. An audience member would have to be show tune-averse not to fall hard for director Matthew Gardiner’s endearing production, decked out in costume designer Alejo Vietti’s snazzy period get-ups and Lee Savage’s becomingly inventive set. Based on Miklos Laszlo’s Hungarian light comedy “Parfumerie,” about a meet-testy couple in a Budapest perfume shop of the 1930s, the musical is one of those rare, ideal amalgamations of book, music, lyrics and character. (The play has inspired multiple movies as well, including 1940′s “The Shop Around the Corner” with Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, and the 1998 Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan romantic comedy “You’ve Got Mail.”)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The characters, denizens of the parfumerie run with Old World politesse by Mr. Maraczek (a persuasively debonair Lawrence Redmond), are all bequeathed memorable songs that propel the romantic plot and reveal the shop staff’s insecurities, yearnings and epiphanies. The stirring score, redolent of early 20th-century Middle Europe and played with infectious élan by conductor Jon Kalbfleisch’s nine-member orchestra, is a rollout of one comedic or heart-melting number after another: “Good Morning, Good Day,” “Tonight at Eight,” “I Don’t Know His Name,” “Where’s My Shoe?” and on and on.

Gardiner’s supporting cast lays a buoyant foundation for the evening’s entertaining dynamics: Bobby Smith’s Sipos, the shop’s supplicating bundle of nerves; Maria Rizzo’s Ilona, serial dater of all the wrong men; Emmanuel Elliot Key, portraying Arpad, the eager-beaver delivery boy; Jake Loewenthal’s Kodaly, the office roué. The strength of those characters — and the actors playing them — is one of the musical’s secret sauces, a key to its joyful effectiveness. If Mr. Maraczek’s shop bottled their collective essence, one would be tempted to call it eau de pure delight.

They’re moving and funny narrators of their own stories: Smith, for example in Sipos’s hilarious aria, “Perspective”; Rizzo in Ilona’s winning account of finding a nice guy at last in “A Trip to the Library”; Key, pleading Arpad’s case for promotion via “Try Me.” On this evening in Signature’s main space, the Max, I found myself in tears after each of these numbers. That’s in part due to the actors’ surefire turns, but also, I think, to my own affection for the exertions of the show’s creators: book writer Joe Masteroff, who performed similar duties for “Cabaret,” and songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, who also wrote the score for “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At the story’s center is Georg (an enjoyably befuddled Deven Kolluri), the head perfume salesman who doesn’t know the woman he’s been writing to anonymously is the new shop sales clerk who irks him no end. That would be Amalia, a part that demands an actress with an exquisite soprano: Barbara Cook played her in the original 1963 Broadway production and Laura Benanti was a sublime successor in the most recent Broadway revival, in 2016. Hitting the top note, a high B, in “Vanilla Ice Cream,” is the Everest every Amalia has to scale. On that count and every other in this latest incarnation, Ewoldt acquits herself as a gifted and lovable inheritor of the role.

After Signature’s return to live theater in November with a boisterous staging of Jonathan Larson’s “Rent,” some may experience the genteel sophistication of “She Loves Me” as a bit, well, tame. For me, though, the score’s precision in illuminating personality, its marvelous conjuring of the cultivated sound of another era, make “She Loves Me” eternally exhilarating.

Gardiner and choreographer Kelly Crandall d’Amboise place more than the customary emphasis on dance; it’s a good instinct, as many of the numbers are virtual monologues. The compact, revolving stage, though, has to accommodate Savage’s rendering of the shop, with its handsome counters and shelves stocked with pastel-hued bottles. That doesn’t leave much room for spins and dips.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Daniel Powers, meanwhile, is admirably nimble as the butterfingered waiter in the witty restaurant number “A Romantic Atmosphere,” and David Schlumpf conveys expert exasperation as the overbearing maitre’ d.

One of the durable pleasures of experiencing musical theater in a 270-seat house is that feeling of close contact with the actors. The space is built for songwriters like longtime Signature inspiration Stephen Sondheim, on whose every note and word a listener hangs. That goes for the score of Bock and Harnick, too, whose jewel box show with the inviting storefront seems forever to deserve your patronage.