“Nathan” reflects three distinct time periods. The action takes place in 1190 Jerusalem, under the rule of the Muslim Sultan Saladin, who longed to create a tolerant city open to Muslims, Jews and Christians alike but was hampered by the army of recently defeated Christian crusaders camped just outside the walls. Lessing’s play premiered in 1783, two years after his death, a time when the spirit of enlightenment was up against more reactionary forces in Europe. And then there’s Bloom’s version, debuting a time when the backlash against multiculturalism is on the rise in America and abroad.

“The layers of time speak to the power of the play,” Bloom says. “The artistry is such that it has managed to make it through those centuries. This play rises like a phoenix whenever there’s heightened racism and anti-Semitism. Here’s an Enlightenment playwright writing a play set in medieval times, so he could distance himself from the arguments of his day. Maybe it will help us to get a similar perspective on the arguments of our day.”

The title character of “Nathan” is a Jewish merchant who has just returned from a business trip to find that, in his absence, his house has caught fire and his daughter Rachel was rescued from the flames by a Christian crusader who was pardoned by the sultan.

The characters are wonderfully complicated: Rachel has a teenage crush on her rescuer; the crusader’s own feelings are conflicted by his antisemitic upbringing. Nathan and his Muslim pal Al-Hafi want to stay out of the politics that won’t let them alone. The sultan is always running out of money, thanks to his impractical schemes, and Rachel’s governess, Daya, wants her young charge to convert to Christianity. The story is filled with plot twists — and more than a little humor.

“Plays that are preachy are not of much interest to audiences,” Bloom says, “and this is the least preachy play about tolerance I’ve ever read. It uses humor and suspense as a spoonful of sugar to help the play’s moral message of the play go down. It creates three-dimensional characters who wrestle with these issues, rather than serving as mouthpieces for ideas. It doesn’t reduce differences; it highlights them. It argues that you can have multicultural tolerance without erasing differences. That’s such an important idea.”

Bloom first read William Taylor’s 1805 English translation of the play as a graduate student at Stanford University. He loved the message, the humor and the mistaken identities, straight out of a Renaissance melodrama, but he found the literary language too stilted for the stage. Bloom wanted to direct the play, but he couldn’t find a translation he liked. So he adapted it himself.

Thirteen years ago, when he was artistic director of the Cleveland Play House, he staged a reading of his new script and continued to tinker with it ever since. He moved to Berwyn Heights, Md., after leaving Ohio eight years ago and struck up a friendship with Theater J’s artistic director, Adam Immerwahr. Once Immerwahr read Bloom’s adaptation, he wanted not only to direct the premiere but also to bring in the Folger Theatre.

“That was exciting,” Bloom remembers, “because Shakespeare was Lessing’s favorite writer, and he used a lot of the Bard’s tropes: a five-act structure, mix-ups at birth, comic relief. It’s pretty clear that Lessing had Shylock in mind when he created Nathan, although his portrait of Nathan is much more flattering than Shakespeare’s depiction of Shylock. That’s because Lessing’s best friend was Moses Mendelssohn, one of the major philosophers of his day. It was Mendelssohn’s philosophy of enlightenment that informs the play, the idea that Jews and other minorities deserve not just forbearance but mutual respect.”

If you go

Nathan the Wise

Theater J, 1529 16th St. NW. 202-777-3210. theaterj.org.

Dates: Through April 20.