And not just another landmark in a city under relentless siege: a sanctuary. Hundreds of women and children were taking shelter in the basement of the Drama Theater of Mariupol when it was shelled in an air attack. Miraculously, it’s been reported, some of those shielding themselves in a subterranean bomb shelter survived.
“See this red roof? It’s a drama theater in Mariupol,” tweeted Illia Ponomarenko, defense reporter for the English-language Kyiv Independent, annotating a drone’s-eye-view photo of the structure. Ponomarenko told his 1 million followers he’d spent five years as a student in the city, and he described the theater affectionately. “We called it ‘the Dram,’” he wrote. “See those little letters on the square? They read ‘KIDS’ in Russian. That was a message to Russian bomber crews. But you know what — they bombed the building to ashes anyway.”
In another tweet, Ponomarenko posted what he represented as then-and-now photos of a handsome stone edifice with white pillars and a classical frieze on a tiled plaza, now in ruins.
The acts of barbarity being documented daily strike at the heart of civilized society: hospitals, schools, apartment buildings. All the while, civilian deaths mount. It seems that temples of culture are not to be spared by the Russians, either; the wreckage includes places where people gathered for music, dance, drama and events meant to bring the populace together to laugh, to celebrate, to contemplate.
Such atrocities are intended to obliterate a people’s faith in the future, their bonds with the soul-nourishing mainstays of civic life. To undermine the pursuits that define us as human. What depraved mentality, you’re forced to wonder, could issue and execute such an order, could single out structures that offer ordinary citizens respite, and target them for annihilation?
Be astonished, too, by the country making theater a theater of war. Russia is a nation of passionate theater and music and dance lovers. The Moscow Art Theatre is a world-class institution — I saw a brilliant “Uncle Vanya” there three decades ago — that long forged collaborations with American theater companies and drama schools. The Bolshoi Ballet was nonpareil in ballet technique. It’s the nation, for God’s sake, that gave birth to Gogol and Tchaikovsky, Dostoyevsky and Tolstoy, Turgenev and Baryshnikov and Stravinsky and Makarova.
And Anton Chekhov. What, I find myself wondering, would Chekhov make of the savagery perpetrated in Russia’s name? (Although Russia has denied responsibility for the theater strike.) Chekhov, who, when he wasn’t writing “Three Sisters” or “The Cherry Orchard” or other foundational works of global theater, was by training a doctor. The physicians he put in his plays could be world-weary cynics — or visionaries, like Dr. Astrov of “Uncle Vanya,” a character who warned against the destruction of the environment more than a century before climate change entered the popular lexicon.
“Cut wood when you need to, but why destroy whole forests?” Astrov declares in the 1899 play, as translated by playwright Richard Nelson. “Russian forests are groaning under the ax, billions of trees are perishing, the homes of beasts and birds are devastated, the rivers grow shallow and dry up, wonderful landscapes disappear beyond recall.”
Am I being overly dramatic to imagine the news reaching Chekhov of the bombing of a theater by his country, and the playwright weeping?
Many conversations in the theater circles these days concern efforts to sensitize practitioners to the rights and feelings of their colleagues, to open up playhouses more potently to people of all colors and identities — to make them safer spaces. It is beyond comprehension that in 2022, terrified women and children could turn to a theater for physical security and have their safe space shattered by a foreign force set on destroying Chekhov’s humane legacy.