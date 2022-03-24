The evening’s most interesting facet is a plot that builds like a classical comedy, centering on the tensions of a medieval holy city in which practitioners of those three religions coexist in fragile mutual forbearance. Imagining a time in which alliances form across divides that these days can seem insurmountable confers on “Nathan the Wise” a pleasing fairy-tale quality — a dimension underlined in Paige Hathaway’s vivid set of sunset-red arches and Ivania Stack’s swooningly eye-catching Middle Eastern fabrics.

The script, though, could use further touch-ups and consolidation. Written in 1779 by the German free thinker Gotthold Ephraim Lessing, it has been brought to the Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater at the D.C. Jewish Community Center in a world premiere adaptation by Michael Bloom. Director Adam Immerwahr suggests the timeliness of the story in props and costumes that reference both the ancient and modern worlds. The dialogue, alas, sounds at times as if it arrives from a storybook Land of Eternal Cliches.

“The boy is more skittish than a colt!” exclaims benevolent sultan Salah ad-Din (Maboud Ebrahimzadeh). “There is no end to the trouble he can cause!”

There is no way to make lines like these sound fresh, and they strand some scenes of “Nathan the Wise” in the quicksand of lugubriousness. (The occasional audience asides, described in the program as occurring “Now,” fail to add much.) Immerwahr’s actors — particularly Ebrahimzadeh, Eric Hissom as the title character and Em Whitworth as Nathan’s daughter — breathe humanity into the portrayals in ways that reveal the more secure comic fable Bloom’s adaptation strives to be. (Spectators might be grateful if Bloom, an accomplished director himself, were to infuse the play more confidently with his own sense of humor.)

“Nathan the Wise” does open an illuminating window on Jerusalem’s history as a crossroads of faiths and an interlude in which a worldly Muslim ruler established a collectively advantageous detente. Nathan, a rich Jewish trader, is wooed by Salah ad-Din to shore up the city’s treasury after the sultan subdues the Christian crusaders, sparing one, played with amusing energy by Drew Kopas. The play ultimately turns on the surprising personal revelations that bind the characters together as they gather for some show-ending revelry, a la Shakespeare.

These funny disclosures not only reflect the ways in which the elements of farce resolve harmoniously but also underline the common roots of the three religions. A thread of the plot concerns the Christian Patriarch (John Lescault) investigating rumors of a blasphemy: a Jewish man who has raised a Christian child as a Jew. It is the Muslim sultan who comes to the man’s defense, an act prompting a Christian character to complain to the sultan, “You naturally side with a Jew!”

“Nathan the Wise” takes on more compelling dimensions in Act 2 as the complications multiply. One wonders whether it would feel more muscular as a sharp one-act, perhaps with more music — a spirited company dance at the curtain call provides a tantalizing hint of the festive potential.

In an era, too, when societal tribalism is raging and communication among disparate religions and ethnic groups seems to be breaking down, a serendipitous meeting ground such as the one “Nathan the Wise” offers arrives like a reassuring refreshment. It reminds us that, at times like these, we all might benefit from more wisdom of the ages.