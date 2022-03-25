The play, with a top-rank cast including Jane Kaczmarek, E. Faye Butler and Eugene Lee, does aspire to something more textured and thought-provoking than your basic 30-minute escapade-with-a-laugh-track. (Especially since it clocks in at more than two hours.) It’s a heaping piece of old-fashioned cake, yes, but with a dollop of bitter American reality, 2022-style, drizzled on top.

For the hollow echo you hear every time the laughter dies down is the sound of foundations cracking, a structural failure in the bedrock values Americans have been conditioned to uphold. A faith in material success and a fervent belief in movin’ on up — “The Jeffersons” being one of the classics “The Folks at Home” name-checks — are rendered here as middle-class mirages. The tone may be wildly different, but Thomas is traversing terrain that Arthur Miller placed on the theatrical map more than half a century ago.

Thomas has composed a comedy of downward mobility that astutely wraps multiple disappointments in sitcom bonhomie. We are in the home of Roger (Brandon E. Burton) and Brandon (Christopher Sears), a married couple who can’t pay the bills and are arguing about being forced to sell. You can see why giving up the place would cause a rift: Simean “Sim” Carpenter’s set is a tasteful, two-story showplace filled with artful bric-a-brac and modern takes on vintage furnishings — a Gen Y slice of heaven.

That Roger and Brandon’s dream home may be haunted is of only incidental concern, as other flesh-and-blood stressors land on their doorstep. In the great tradition of zany sitcom premises, all their parents come to live with them. First to arrive are Roger’s staid parents, Butler’s Pamela and Lee’s Vernon, who, too, as a result of diminished means have been compelled to sell their house, and soon after Brandon’s widowed wackadoo mom, Kaczmarek’s Maureen, shows up with her own physical and histrionic baggage. The presence of Kaczmarek, so good as the harried mom on the long-running Fox sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle,” provides an added soupcon of irony.

Director Stevie Walker-Webb leads them all — and Alexis Bronkovic as both the maid and Brandon’s levelheaded sister — through the familiar conventions of Sitcomland. Your personal TV antennae will receive the gentle musical leitmotif that wafts into the theater as the recognizable underscoring of every network family comedy ever. Integrating these sitcom hallmarks into longer-form comedy is not always successful, though. Sitcom characters tend to be rinse-and-repeat creations, their distinct behavior patterns laid out in the pilot or early episodes and then endlessly replicated; they’re not characteristically creatures who are capable of change.

Thomas’s characters, though, aspire to deeper feeling. The playwright attempts to intensify our emotional investment in them, even as he adheres to the formulaic plot demands. The result is some wordiness — encounters rendered with admirable sincerity but that feel superfluous, or overlong, as in the protracted scene that begins Act 2 between Brandon and his sister, Bronkovic’s Brittany. Fortunately, the interludes are well played under Walker-Webb’s guidance. And pros like Lee, Butler and Kaczmarek possess such keenly, comically intuitive skills, the payoffs remain rewarding.

Some of the evening’s most enjoyable interludes occur in the dust-ups between Pamela and Maureen — anyone remember the Eve Arden-Kaye Ballard, late-’60s sitcom “The Mothers-in-Law”? Here, Kaczmarek’s neurotic, run-at-the-mouth Maureen can’t stop with the offensive remarks, provoking death-wish stare-downs from Butler’s Pamela. (They eventually make up! Hey — it’s a sitcom!) Lee gives the role of clueless old pop a fresh, crusty warmth. And over the din of their financial squabbles, Burton and Sears forge a persuasive connection.

You’re reminded, too, on this evening that sitcoms centered on family and home have often been reliable reflections of the world outside. The ghosts that the denizens of “The Folks at Home” amusingly sense in their midst may just be the ethereal remnants of their own dashed hopes — in a country where things don’t routinely work out the way sitcoms do.