“Just think about two of my favorite sci-fi films,” Adams says. “[Stanley] Kubrick’s ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ set the template for the movies that followed, but the Russian version of ‘Solaris’ suggested another path, an effort to pull the focus away from technology and onto relationships, more like movies such as ‘Scenes from a Marriage,’ ‘A Woman Under the Influence’ and ‘Kramer vs. Kramer.’ The cinema hasn’t followed the ‘Solaris’ model, but the theater has. The best plays about the future are like ‘A Doll House.' They look at social issues through the lens of one relationship. Mona’s play does that.”

In “Private,” Pirnot has created a world very much like our own, except that surveillance has become so pervasive that privacy is a commodity that can be purchased or bargained away in negotiations with employers, spouses and/or Big Tech. The relationship that Pirnot examines is between Corbin (Eric Berryman), a frustrated engineer, and Georgia (Temídayo Amay), a frustrated artist. When Corbin lands the job of his dreams, Georgia is able to quit her day job and concentrate on music. What Corbin hasn’t told her is that he has given up all rights to the couple’s privacy as a condition of employment.

“The key to staging a play like this is to treat all the aspects of the future as a given,” Adams explains. “You have to comb through the play for hints about the new world, and then you normalize them. Things that are exceptional for the audience have to seem normal to the cast. What the characters consider new and what they consider assumed teaches us about the world they live in. And the what-if of this play is frighteningly close to the way we’re living now.”

One of the play’s major characters, Raina, never appears onstage. She’s the Steve Jobs/Elon Musk figure, an entrepreneurial start-up superstar, the tech guru as rock star. She justifies her demand for total surveillance by explaining how a previous engineer sold company secrets to a competitor.

“Raina has a power in the play because we never see her,” Adams says. “We’re dazzled by the capitalist innovator. It’s very alluring to be complimented by such a person, to be sought out and hired by such a person. She makes us ask ourselves what we might surrender for a great opportunity. But there’s a constant creep in what we’re expected to give up, and it’s getting faster all the time. Maybe we can’t see that, but Mona can.”

The influx of money that Corbin’s new job provides doesn’t relieve the stress in his relationship with Georgia; if anything, it increases it. He’s finding out that his contract is more onerous that he thought, and Georgia suspects he’s lying about something.

“There’s a tension in a marriage when you feel something has changed underfoot in your home,” Adams notes. “And this play moves so quickly that the characters, like the audience, are always trying to catch up to what’s going on. One of the reasons Georgia’s in love with Corbin is because he’s reliable, unlike other people in her past. And when he’s not, that causes her to wonder what’s wrong.”

Adams and Pirnot are both based in New York, where Adams specializes in directing new plays and Pirnot has been winning playwriting fellowships. For the past month, the two have been in Washington, attending rehearsals at Mosaic and collaborating on every step of the process.

“I enjoy having the writer in the room,” Adams says. “It’s quite thrilling when the feedback from the actors and designer affects the final rewrites. There’s no researching past productions for clues; we have to invent everything ourselves.”

