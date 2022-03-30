This sizzling one-act is a compact exploration of the increasingly nasty Big Tech habit of reaching into corners of lives in which it has no business nosing. Staged with muscular authority by Knud Adams — director of off-Broadway’s recent critical hit, “English,” at Atlantic Theater Company — “Private” skillfully zeroes in on one young aspirational couple and the deeply undermining manipulations of an overbearing employer.

The play, mounted on Luciana Stecconi’s sleek set in the Atlas Performing Arts Center’s Sprenger Theatre, christens the leadership era of Mosaic Theater Company’s new artistic director, Reginald L. Douglas. The production is an auspicious reset for an organization traumatized in late 2020 by the resignation of its founding artistic director, Ari Roth, after staff complaints about his management style. (Roth is now busy devising a festival of plays and also developing a play of his own, inspired by his own Mosaic experiences, titled “My Brief but Calamitous Affair with the Minister of Culture & Censorship, or the Death of the Dialogic in the American Theater.” It will have a reading at Philadephia’s InterAct Theatre Company on April 10.)

The 2022-23 season will be Douglas’s first opportunity to program an entire roster of plays; a director himself, Douglas recently staged a bracing version of Suzan-Lori Parks’s “White Noise” at his former home, Studio Theatre. “Private,” though, prefigures a ferocious embrace by Mosaic of new American drama. Next up will be Jackie Sibblies Drury’s “Marys Seacole,” a powerful account of a Jamaican-born nurse who worked with Florence Nightingale during the Crimean War.

“Private” anchors Mosaic nimbly in a disturbing near future, and in the clash of values that ruptures the relationship of Corbin (Eric Berryman), a product engineer, and Georgia (Temídayo Amay), a budding musician. The start-up recruiting Corbin is offering to double his salary, but its unseen megalomaniacal head, Raina, requires he consent to round-the-clock monitoring of all of his and Georgia’s computers and phones. “Threats of corporate espionage,” explains Raina’s creepily upbeat office stooge, Abbey (Sophie Schulman).

Amay, one of the ensemble members in Jocelyn Bioh’s smashing “School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play” at Round House Theatre in 2019, is a superb channeler of the misgivings anyone might harbor about this invasion. “I told you I did not want to be under surveillance,” Georgia tells Corbin, but as one might expect, the sacrifice does not seem a deal breaker to the partner for whom the job opportunity feels irresistible.

Berryman’s Corbin bends persuasively with the wind, thinking he’ll be able to distract Georgia with the material things she desires — the tangible gains represented here by the shrink-wrapped couch that arrives in their flat, a handsome emblem of Corbin’s betrayal. Pirnot, though, builds a compelling case for the toxic suspicion that spreads like an oil slick over a relationship after corporate Big Brother aggressively inserts itself in personal affairs. That poisonous trend is illuminated in the discord sewn after Corbin becomes aware that Georgia has shared with her ex, Ben Katz’s Jordan, the extent of her discomfort.

One of the ironies of “Private” is that it takes the overreach of an external entity to prompt Corbin and Georgia to a more profound magnitude of honesty with each other. With its elegant plotting and direction, “Private” lulls you into such a satisfied state of expectation for delving further into the paradoxes that the play’s sudden end comes as a disappointing jolt.

Perhaps it’s the attractive energy the couple exudes, as they progress through a particularly meaningful encounter, that leaves me wanting more. And maybe Pirnot has said all she intends to. I guess I’ll have to live with that, and with the cautionary limbo in which this short, smart play suspends us.