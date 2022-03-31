“Don’t let me lose it all again,” she sings, producing notes that whip around the house with the force of projectiles in a Category 5 hurricane. Her Ruthie, inheritor of a hallowed homespun eatery in Philadelphia, is the surefire anchor of the world-premiere production, with music and lyrics by Nolan Williams Jr. and a book by Williams and Nikkole Salter.

“Grace” has a lot going for it, particularly that score by Williams, who is able to compose convincingly in every popular genre: Motown, rhythm and blues, soul, jazz, Broadway, gospel. The numbers ebulliently nourish the spirit in this musical about a family gathering to mourn the death of its matriarch, a master chef of black-eyed peas with bacon and stewed okra and tomato.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the evening’s recipe is not quite seasoned to perfection. What “Grace” needs is more shape — a clearer delineation at the start of the 90-minute show of the eight characters and their relationships to one another, and a much stronger finish. As directed and choreographed by Robert Barry Fleming, the production energetically lays out and explores the financial and generational tensions in the family, and then rushes to a pat and rather unconvincing resolution.

“Grace’s” premise concerns the power the Minton family wields as a pillar of a culinary tradition in the city — memorialized in an early number titled “Bogle, Augustin, Prosser, Dorsey, Jones & Minton” that provides helpful context, but it’s so up-tempo that a lot of the lyrics get lost. Aunts and cousins assemble for a memorial in the backyard of Minton’s restaurant, beneath a magnificent mural outlining the history of Black hospitality. Jason Ardizzone-West’s set situates us with such keen atmospheric specificity that you can almost smell the cooking in the upstage kitchen.

Neighborhood gentrification — which Ruthie sings about, in the somber “The Wave of Change” — has pummeled the fortunes of Minton’s, and it is Ruthie’s secret burden that forms the musical’s core concern. Gathering with Ruthie to grieve for Grammy are assorted relatives with strong personalities and festering grudges: aloof EJ (Jarran Muse), resentful Haley (Arica Jackson), self-involved Jacqui (Raquel Jennings), attention-seeking Joshua (Rayshun LaMarr). The newly designated family elder Miss Minnie (Virginia Ann Woodruff) is on hand to feistily lay down the family law.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Dominique Fawn Hill’s costumes accentuate the assertive individuality of several of the characters and, by inference, how their life choices and divergent paths have led to their growing apart. (The cast also includes Solomon Parker III as Lawrence, who runs a church’s community development arm, and David Hughey as brainy Paul with the PhD.) It’s a musical about how small slights matter and empathy is not always easy to summon, even for people you’ve known your entire life.

Food, though, is the great family equalizer — and how relatable is that! The competition, set to music, over who has brought the best dish to the feast before the memorial service is a charming high point, only to be topped by the show’s funniest number, a spiritually infused “The Gospel Bird (This Chicken Died).” Holding a morsel reverently up to heaven, Jackson’s Haley sings, “This chicken died that I might live.” It’s a hilarious song she delivers, you might say, on a wing and a prayer.

Fleming does an admirable job, drawing out the fissures, even when some of the family ties remain a bit under-explained. Payton impressively holds the proceedings together as a business executive overwhelmed by her sacred mission, in an ever more challenging economic environment. Orbiting her is a polished ensemble of singer-actors, who handle the nearly two dozen solo and choral numbers with the requisite elan.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a big meal that Williams and Salter have cooked up for digestion in a mere 90 minutes. Perhaps that accounts for an impression in “Grace” of some excessive narrative shortcutting. One that nagged at me: Haley’s name has been left off a memorial family plaque mounted on the backyard wall, an omission she bemoans throughout the show, and that is never explained. More detrimentally, the patchwork of issues presented to us over the first 85 minutes or so are abruptly swept into the theater wings to accommodate a happy ending and the reemergence for the finale of the cast all in white, like an angelic choir.

The enjoyable framework of “Grace” deserves a more thoughtful resolution. Maybe after Ruthie closes up Minton’s for the night, the creative team could gather and chew a bit more on that.