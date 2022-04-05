So Nadina Hassan, an actress of Egyptian and Colombian heritage, was pleasantly surprised when she got a callback for the role last fall as the touring production returned from its coronavirus-induced hiatus. Following a whirlwind trip to New York to perform for director Casey Nicholaw and others, Hassan booked the gig and became the first woman of color to play Regina.

“It was so surreal to me when I got the part,” Hassan says. “I didn’t really believe it at first, because I had never seen people that looked like me in these kinds of roles. It means the world. It’s kind of my way of showing younger girls that the standards of beauty aren’t just one thing and they aren’t just what they used to be traditionally.”

The Ann Arbor, Mich., native subsequently stepped into the hot-pink heels previously worn by Rachel McAdams on-screen and the likes of Taylor Louderman and Mariah Rose Faith onstage. With music by Jeff Richmond; lyrics by Nell Benjamin; and a book by Tina Fey, the writer of the original film, “Mean Girls” returns this month to D.C. — where it premiered at the National Theatre in 2017 — for a Kennedy Center run.

Speaking last month from a tour stop in Louisville, Hassan discussed launching her career during a pandemic, relating to Regina and how being a longtime Fey fan braced her for the show.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: I see you graduated from Ohio’s Baldwin Wallace University in the spring of 2020, during the first coronavirus surge. What was that experience like?

A: I actually was on spring break when we found out that we were not returning to school. Of course, nobody knew what was going on, but immediately everybody packed up our houses and apartments. Then I went right back [home] to Michigan in late March of 2020, and I stayed there for about a year and a half. But it was fantastic because I have the greatest family in the world. They’re the best support system, and I have three siblings, too, so the house was quite full, which was really quite fun. And we did a whole, big graduation ceremony for me from my driveway.

Q: At that point, in-person auditions were replaced by self-tapes. Can you take me behind the scenes of filming auditions from your childhood home?

A: There were a few times when I did have to ask my sister to take the dog out to stop the barking during my takes [laughs]. You buy lighting and a camera, and you set up a whole kind of studio for yourself. The actor becomes the lighting designer, the sound designer, the makeup designer, the editor — you become all of these things for yourself. So it’s definitely a different beast.

Q: What was your relationship with the “Mean Girls” movie and musical going into your audition?

A: Tina Fey is truly one of my favorite, favorite, favorite people in the industry. I think she’s absolutely hilarious — her writing, her acting, everything. I begged my mom to let us rent it on Netflix, back when Netflix used to deliver movies, and she said, “Only if we watch it together.” So we watched it together, and I thought it was so hilarious. And I loved the musical — I saw it twice on Broadway, and I think it’s so brilliantly transformed from the screen to the stage.

Q: Although Regina is the antagonist, she also has some layers and complexity. How did you connect with the character once you dove into the role?

A: She’s definitely a very insecure character. I think she puts on this persona, and it’s all kind of a front because, as she learns as the story goes on, you can’t pretend to be someone you’re not — you just have to be yourself and not treat others poorly. It all comes from a place of insecurity, which I know we can all relate to, putting on various fronts for whatever reason. I think that’s definitely a big factor in why she behaves the way she does.

Q: “Mean Girls” is a famously quotable movie. Are there are any lines you particularly relish saying or hearing onstage every night?

A: One of my favorites is, “Whatever, I’m getting cheese fries.” That’s a good one. And I love some of the ones that my castmates do. Eric [Huffman, who plays Damian Hubbard] does a great, “She doesn’t even go here!” Really, all of those testimonials in [the gym scene] are fantastic. Not all of them are the same as the movie, but a lot of them are pretty similar. It’s very, very fun.

Q: You’ve previously described yourself as a stand-up fan. How does that enthusiasm help you in a comedic show like this?

A: Yeah, I’ve been a huge Chris Rock fan since I was a kid. Ramy Youssef also is a big favorite of mine, and I love seeing that there is an Egyptian American stand-up comic in the world. In addition to all of the stand-ups that I watch in my free time, I also just love comedy shows in general. I’ve loved “30 Rock” since I was a kid, which obviously is a huge Tina Fey show. I think since I’ve been such a fan of comedy, the timing that is required in comedy performance is just kind of rooted in my head. And it’s all musically based in its rhythm, so I think that also helped. With my music training, it’s all very cohesive.

Q: What does it mean to you to be the first woman of color to play Regina?

A: It means everything. It’s very, very exciting, and I think it’s a huge step for the industry as well, showing people that people of color and women of color don’t just have to play roles that are only about the struggle and strife of being a person of color. Those boundaries are now being pushed, which is incredibly exciting, and I am so grateful to be a part of that change.

