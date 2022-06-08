For the star of ‘Nollywood Dreams,’ the play’s themes ring true

Placeholder while article actions load

We’ve seen this story dozens of times: A young woman is plucked from obscurity by a powerful man and offered a starring role in a new show. She finds romance and heartache, big breaks and setbacks, but her determination brings her to the stardom she desires. In many respects, “Nollywood Dreams” follows those contours. But what distinguishes the play, now at the Round House Theatre, is that the action takes place in Lagos, Nigeria.

That megacity is the center of a West African film industry, nicknamed Nollywood, that actually releases more movies annually than Hollywood, though not quite as many as Mumbai’s Bollywood. In this play by Ghanaian American Jocelyn Bioh (“School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play”), Ayamma works in her family’s travel agency in early-1990s Lagos but dreams of acting in one of the Nollywood films she compulsively consumes on video. When she hears that Nigeria’s hottest director is holding open auditions for his next movie, Ayamma gets hold of a script and memorizes the whole thing.

“Like Ayamma, I can’t see myself doing anything else but performing,” says Ernaisja Curry, the 29-year-old actress who plays Ayamma. Although Curry has never been to Nigeria, she finds it easy to identify with her character. “You can work in retail and all different kinds of jobs, but nothing brings you as much joy as inhabiting a character and bringing that to an audience. It’s a passion, so I can understand why she wants to do that, why she refuses to give up.

Advertisement

“One of the main differences is that I have one of the most supportive families, both my family at home and my extended family, which I’m staying with here in Silver Spring. They come to my shows; they’re always asking questions. Ayamma doesn’t quite have that.”

Ayamma’s parents are often out of town, arranging tours, and her big sister Dede is a show-biz-crazy extrovert, convinced that her shy sibling could never make it as an actress. Equally skeptical is Fayola, the fading Nigerian star who’s hoping this new film will be her comeback vehicle. She sneers at the idea that this inexperienced, soft-spoken wannabe might be competition. But it’s one of the paradoxes of showbiz that it’s often the introverted kid who suddenly blossoms when pretending to be someone else.

“A female playwright like Jocelyn is going to write realistic female characters,” says Curry, “because she’s lived it. Between Ayamma and Dede, there’s a lot of sparring, but there’s also so much love. The flip side of that is Ayamma and Fayola, which is all about never meeting your heroes. These characters are one person in public and another person with the people who really know them. Ayamma processes what’s going on and realizes that if she really wants this role, she’s going to have to fight for it. She learns the game very quickly.”

Curry had a lot more training than Ayamma before she started getting roles. Raised in Florida, Curry graduated from the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, then won an acting internship with the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. But she recognizes that West Africa doesn’t have the same educational infrastructure as the United States. A working-class girl like Ayamma is going to have to rely on raw talent and determination.

Advertisement

“Jocelyn grew up watching those movies,” Curry says, “but I didn’t know much about Nollywood before I got this role — just a few clips. And it has been fun to delve into this other world. What I love about Nigerian films is they were going to make their art by any means necessary, especially in the ’90s, when this play is set. The films are not perfect. They shoot one or two takes and move on. But it’s their art, and it belongs to them. These are movies made by themselves, for themselves.”

There’s a rags-to-riches, fairy-tale quality to “Nollywood Dreams,” as Ayamma chases not only the lead female role but also the actor playing the lead male role, much to the consternation of Dede and Fayola. But the storybook nature of the tale is countered by its irreverent humor and sexual energy.

“It’s so much fun seeing the parallels between the movie they’re making and their off-screen relationships,” Curry says. “It’s like the movie is jumping off the page into their real lives.”

If you go

Nollywood Dreams

Round House Theatre, 4545 East-West Hwy. 240-644-1100. roundhousetheatre.org.

Dates: Through July 3.

Prices: $41-$56.

GiftOutline Gift Article