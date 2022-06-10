Molly Smith announces an exit after 25 years leading Arena Stage

Placeholder while article actions load

Molly Smith, who has led Arena Stage for nearly a quarter-century as a champion of American plays and the force behind a glittering transformation of its Southwest Washington complex, announced Friday that she will leave the job in July 2023. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her departure signals a rare turnover in the artistic leadership of one of the nation’s most important nonprofit theaters, a company birthed by the revered Zelda Fichandler with two others at the dawn of America’s regional theater movement in the early 1950s. In 72 years, only three people, Fichandler, Douglas C. Wager and Smith, have served as artistic head, a remarkable record of stability that has helped Arena maintain its status as a versatile player on the national scene. During Smith’s years at the helm, Arena could birth a play about conservative Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia and a Broadway hit such as “Dear Evan Hansen.”

“As I was moving into my 25th anniversary, it just kept coming to me: Is this the right time to retire?” the 70-year-old Smith said in a Zoom interview. “There are so many things that I want to do in my life, and I have all of this vitality in order to do it. Being at Arena for 25 years, there’s an elegance about it.

“And also the fact that so many of the things that I wanted to do, I’ve been able to do. I wanted to get the new center built. I wanted to bring in tons of writers. I wanted to bring a diversity of voices. I wanted to change the audience base. And we’ve been able to do that.” Among her plans: to travel widely and maybe, at some point, direct again. The last show she will have staged as Arena’s artistic leader was the recent revival of the musical “Catch Me If You Can.” (Her first show was a September 1998 revival of Tennessee Williams’s “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”)

Smith’s decision rattled many who’ve come to think of her as a fixture in the Washington theater community. “It was a shock in a way, because we’ve got such a great partnership,” said Edgar Dobie, Arena’s executive director, who has worked with her for a dozen years. “I think Molly took stock, and she’s got so much to point to, in terms of legacy and real accomplishments. And as you know, she’s an adventurer, as well.”

Decker Anstrom, chair of Arena’s board of trustees, said he and Smith agreed that the word for her departure was “bittersweet.” “I think what perhaps is not understood is the relationship she’s built between Arena and the broader artistic community,” Anstrom said. “I’m always amazed at the playwrights she attracts, the actors she can attracts. I hope that legacy carries over to the next leader.”

A search for Smith’s successor will commence next month, Anstrom added, in a process that he hopes will allow a new artistic director to be named and installed before Smith leaves in a little over a year. That length of preparatory runway is proving essential these days. The word in theater circles is that mounting pressures in the business — over financial resources, arts worker pay, political sensitivities and attention to racial and gender inequities — has made leadership jobs less attractive to some experienced candidates. (Even though the salary for artistic directors of Smith’s status can reach the mid-six figures; in 2018, her compensation was $424,000, according to tax records.)

Smith, who ran a theater company in Juneau, Alaska, for 19 years before arriving at Arena in 1998, is the dean of artistic directors among D.C.'s front-line theater companies, and one of the longest serving of any, large or small. As much as any Washington theater leader in recent memory, she has put her own signature on her theater, leaving with a reputation for more deeply entwining Arena’s identity with that of the nation’s capital. Her appetite for American plays with political themes, her desire to find work that speaks to the city’s diverse audiences, will be aspects of her legacy. It is no small sign of the bond Smith forged with official Washington that the late associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg — a devoted Arena patron — presided over Smith’s wedding in 2014 to Suzanne Blue Star Boy.

“It’s an important moment to be able to pass the baton to someone else, who also has a pioneering spirit and who was really interested in continuing to innovate and make changes and put their own distinctive stamp on the organization,” Smith said.

The most concrete of her achievements involves actual concrete: the stunning $135 million renovation of Arena’s home on the Southwest Waterfront in 2010. In concert with architect Bing Thom, Smith oversaw the enclosure of Arena’s two existing theaters, the Fichandler Stage and the Kreeger Theater, and a new third theater, the Cradle, all under a soaring, 45-foot-high glass skin. Re-christened the Mead Center for American Theater, the redevelopment took a decade to come to fruition and was made possible by an initial $35 million donation by the late philanthropists Gilbert and Jaylee Mead.

“We started out with 80,000 square feet,” Smith said, of the preexisting campus on Maine Avenue SW and Sixth Street SW. “We now have 200,000 square feet. And without the transformational gift from Gil and Jaylee, we would not have been able to do it.”

During the renovation, Arena Stage moved to temporary digs in Crystal City and the Lincoln Theatre on U Street NW. When the complex reopened in Southwest in fall 2010, Smith inaugurated it with an enchanting revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” It was, in a sense, a bold choice, starting a new era under an ultra modern shell with a foundational American musical. Although Smith came to her love of musicals only after she arrived at Arena, the selection was consistent with the mission she devised for Arena, as a platform for American work. And in casting a Black actress, Eleasha Gamble, as Laurey and a Latino actor, Nicholas Rodriguez, as Curly in “Oklahoma!” Smith was prefiguring a national movement that would open more roles to artists of color.

“I started thinking, ‘Okay, people don’t talk about Rodgers and Hammerstein in the same way that they talk about Eugene O’Neill; I’m going to start doing that,’ ” she recalled.

Her interest in new American drama led her in 2016 to announce her Power Plays initiative: 25 original plays and musicals — one for each decade of America’s history — to be commissioned over 10 years. Some of those pieces, such as Lawrence Wright’s “Camp David” and Aaron Posner’s “JQA,” about John Quincy Adams, subsequently have been produced elsewhere. A diverse array of playwrights, including Katori Hall, Mary Kathryn Nagle and Karen Zacarías, have received pivotal boosts from Smith and Arena.

Not every Arena production hit it big, of course, but Smith sometimes found rewards simply by sliding an idea into the public’s consciousness, as she felt she accomplished with Nagle’s 2018 “Sovereignty,” about America’s contentious history with Indigenous tribal rights.

“One thing that I loved about ‘Sovereignty’ is the number of people who stopped me afterward and said, ‘I feel so ignorant about Native American people,' " Smith said. “Or somebody who would call me later and say, ‘Listen, I Googled things that were in the play, and I suddenly realized that it’s true, and I’m shocked and I have to start reading more.’ So I felt like it was a quiet revolution.”

It’ll be up to her successor to ensure that the revolution continues.

