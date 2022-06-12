Tony Awards 2022: Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson among early winners

Placeholder while article actions load

This is a developing story. It will be updated. NEW YORK — With an Oscar-winning host and a roster of celebrity presenters including Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bernadette Peters, the 75th Tony Awards got underway Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A preliminary hour-long streaming ceremony on Paramount Plus, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, handed out awards in several of the evening’s 26 categories, before the main three-hour broadcast on CBS, emceed by Ariana DeBose, Academy Award winner for “West Side Story.” (For a running list of winners, visit tonyawards.com.)

A total of 29 new productions received nominations for work during the 2021-2022 Broadway season that ended April 30. It was the first full season since the pandemic shut down theaters in March 2020. And judging by some categories, loaded up with more nominees than is the norm, Broadway’s return has been a boon to theatergoers. Six shows, for example, are vying for best new musical, and seven actors are competing to be named best actor in a play.

Advertisement

Sunday’s telecast comes just nine months after the last Tony ceremony, a belated presentation of awards for the truncated 2019-2020 season. That installment on CBS included a unique variety show-style tribute to Broadway, hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. The 75th proceedings represent a return to the night’s traditional form, with a focus on the prizes themselves and a glitzy opening number from DeBose that mashed up myriad musical theater staples — “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “Rent,” “Hamilton” and “Dreamgirls” among them.

DeBose also delivered a monologue focused on Broadway’s steps toward improved inclusivity, pointing out that the season featured new shows written by seven Black playwrights, among other milestones.

Advertisement

“I am so proud the theater is becoming more reflective of the community who adores it,” DeBose said. “In doing so, it has gained new performers, new creatives, new fans. It has shown us stories that have broadened our world and opened our hearts and our minds, and while we have not solved all of our problems, I feel like the phrase ‘Great White Way’ is becoming more of a nickname as opposed to a how-to guide.”

Later, DeBose also took a moment to applaud understudies, swings and stage managers during a season that has been heavily impacted by coronavirus-related absences.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the first award of the main broadcast, for featured actor in a play for “Take Me Out,” before “Company’s” Patti LuPone won for featured actress in a musical — her third win.

Also among the evening’s honorees: Angela Lansbury, who was singled out for a lifetime achievement award during the preliminary show. The 96-year-old actress did not attend the ceremony, but her “Sweeney Todd” co-star Len Cariou accepted the award on her behalf before introducing the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus for a performance of the title song from “Mame,” the 1966 musical for which Lansbury earned her first Tony.

Criss and Hough opened the Tonys’ first hour with a number called “Set the Stage,” with music and lyrics by Criss, before “Six” composers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss claimed the evening’s first award for best score. “MJ” led the early awards with three wins — for choreography, sound design and lighting design of a musical — while “The Lehman Trilogy” claimed scenic design and lighting design of a play and “Six” won a second prize for costume design of a musical. They were the only productions that entered the main broadcast with multiple wins after the first hour spread its 11 awards among seven shows.

Advertisement

Entering the evening, “A Strange Loop,” the 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner for drama that had a pre-Broadway engagement at Washington’s Woolly Mammoth Theatre this past fall, led the pack with 11 nominations. “MJ” and “Paradise Square” were second with 10, while “The Lehman Trilogy” paced all plays with eight nods.

The nominated performers include Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”), Billy Crystal (“Mr. Saturday Night”) and Mare Winningham (“Girl From the North Country”) in the musical categories. Ruth Negga (“Macbeth), Sam Rockwell (“American Buffalo”), Uzo Aduba (“Clyde’s”) and Phylicia Rashad (“Skeleton Crew”) are among the nominees in the play categories.

Floyd reported from Washington.

GiftOutline Gift Article