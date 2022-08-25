Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before the musical version of “The Color Purple” has its movie release next year — with Fantasia as its star — Signature Theatre is taking a crack at the oft-performed tale of the blossoming of brutalized Celie. There’s harmony in these proceedings, thanks to the potent lungs of a cast headed by singing dynamo Nova Y. Payton as a young Black, queer woman of the early-20th-century South, awakening to the power of her own voice, sexuality and imagination.

Based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer-winning epistolary novel, Celie’s Dickensian journey of suffering and redemption is enlivened by an exuberant bluesy score by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The 2005 musical benefits on this occasion from a spare, smart staging by director Timothy Douglas, on Tony Cisek’s unitary set of weather-beaten shutters that open to reveal the fate of Celie’s long-lost sister, Nettie (a beamingly buoyant Kaiyla Gross).

It’s an engaging musical, though not one for the ages. Signature’s entry reliably offers the kind of polished, pleasing up-tempo numbers that get the pulse racing. But Marsha Norman’s exposition-laden book, seeking to hopscotch among so many of the narrative’s events and episodes, ends up feeling insubstantial: It skips along with the gloss of an opera libretto. Especially hard to swallow is the seemingly overnight transformation of the musical’s heavy, Mister — wonderfully sung by Torrey Linder — from abusive monster to reformed angel.

If you can reconcile yourself to the storytelling shorthand, “The Color Purple” will be a pleasing evening. Payton, one of Washington’s musical-theater luminaries, adds Celie to the pantheon of impassioned characters she’s played, including the embittered housekeeper in a marvelous “Caroline, or Change,” at Round House Theatre and the hard-pressed restaurateur in the flawed recent musical “Grace,” at Ford’s Theatre.

Here, Payton’s authentic reserve — if she’s a diva, she’s one with humility — serves her well. With her shoulders hunched, eyes downcast, the actress seems to absorb the insults and deprivations to which Mister subjects her as if they are Celie’s pitiful due. The ignition of her libido, triggered by her meeting the juke-joint chanteuse Shug Avery (a seductively on-target Danielle J. Summons), liberates Payton’s persona: the shoulders relax, the mask of servile pain falls away. Celie’s ascent to true self-belief reaches its apotheosis in her second-act aria, “I’m Here,” delivered by Payton in her trademark, surefire belt.

Douglas, aided by music director Mark G. Meadows, an eight-member band and choreographer Dane Figueroa Edidi, coaxes an appealing comic performance from Solomon Parker III, as Mister’s compassionate son, Harpo, who marries the story’s other gale-force character, Sofia. This is the supporting role Oprah Winfrey made famous in the initial 1985 film version directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Whoopi Goldberg as Celie. Frenchie Davis is Signature’s Sofia, and she proves delightfully up to the fiery task, giving rousing vivacity to Sofia’s defiant, proto-feminist anthem “Hell No!”

Costume designer Kara Harmon drapes the characters in eye-catching colors and silhouettes, and there’s special enjoyment provided by Jalisa Williams, Gabrielle Rice and Nia Savoy-Dock as the endlessly dishing town gossips. (Think “The Music Man’s” “Pick-a-little-talk-a-little” ladies transplanted to the Deep South.)

A sweet stage effect embroiders the evening’s final moments, as Celie’s happiness reaches full flower. Through the phases of Payton’s compelling performance, you may find that it’s your own empathy that blooms.

The Color Purple, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. Book by Marsha Norman. Directed by Timothy Douglas. Music direction, Mark G. Meadows; set, Tony Cisek; choreography, Dane Figueroa Edidi; costumes, Kara Harmon; lighting, Peter Maradudin; sound, Ryan Hickey. With Keenan McCarter, Stephawn P. Stephens, Temídayo Amay. About 2 hours 40 minutes. Through Oct. 9 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. 703-820-9771. sigtheatre.org.

