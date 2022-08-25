‘Into the Woods’ has a magical cow. Meet the man who mooves her.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Kennedy Kanagawa is playing a cow. On Broadway. And in the process he’s achieved something close to divinity. Call it bovinity. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the smash-hit revival of “Into the Woods,” he is the beguiling puppeteer partner of Milky White — a saucer-eyed domesticated animal constructed out of laminated cardboard, lightweight foam, fiberglass rods and a bungee cord. Milky White has nary a line in the musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, about fractured fairy tale characters undergoing existential crises. (Then again, poor old Milky does periodically cough and wheeze.)

But even without a song to call their own, Milky and Kanagawa have elevated what was once a mere prop in a storybook musical into a three-hanky barnstormer of a character — the cow that rueful Jack of Beanstalk fame (Cole Thompson) is ordered to sell by his eternally fretful mother (Aymee Garcia). One critic even noted (okay, it was me, after first seeing Cameron Johnson in the role) that “if the Tony Awards were ever to divide acting categories into dairy and nondairy, Milky White would be a moo-in.” And I won’t be cowed by the pun police into taking it back.

This evocation is not only a breakthrough for Milky White, created by the production’s puppet designer and puppet director, James Ortiz. It’s also a Broadway debut for Kanagawa, a 37-year-old actor, born in Japan and raised in Virginia, who began his stage career at 13 in a 1998 off-Broadway revival of the musical “Falsettoland” by the National Asian American Theater Company. Although he’d land other roles, including those of several of the children in a once-annual “A Christmas Carol” at Madison Square Garden, the Muhlenberg College graduate has spent much of his career offstage, waiting tables.

“I didn’t think that I could keep it up, and I quit a couple of times or tried to,” Kanagawa said of acting, in an interview at Joe Allen, the theater district watering hole. “And then I’d be like, ‘Oh, but I don’t know that I can do anything else.’ So I stuck with it.”

It was a stick-to-it-iveness that paid off, especially as he’d worked before with Ortiz, who was given the task by the revival’s director, Lear deBessonet, of finding an actor who could merge soulful identities with a gangly puppet and sing in ensemble numbers with the likes of Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James and Phillipa Soo. Bareilles, like Kanagawa, was in the cast when the revival premiered earlier this year off-Broadway, as part of City Center’s Encores series; James and Soo were among those who joined the production for Broadway, where its run at the St. James Theatre has been extended through Oct. 16.

Actor Kennedy Kanagawa rehearsed with the Milky White cow puppet at the St. James Theatre in New York City. (Video: Jesse Dittmar for The Washington Post)

“I really wanted to make sure I had a performer who could do this,” Ortiz said in a phone interview. “It had to be a musical performer. Kennedy had never puppeteered, but I thought he would be the one.”

That supposition proved fateful, as Ortiz, Kanagawa and deBessonet fashioned a newfangled Milky White, one with an interior life — or at least one far more lovable than the cow statue in the 1987 original production. That jokey prop would evolve in subsequent revivals, such as in Fiasco Theatre’s charming 2013 revival, in which Milky White was played by a flesh-and-blood actor. But no prior Milky White has embodied the captivating creative spirit of the musical to the degree this one has. That imaginative evolution expresses the valuable essence of revisiting timeless material, and the ways new generations of artists reinvigorate the inspired ideas of their predecessors.

“Certainly, Milky White having a full emotional life is neither in the text nor in the original fairy tale,” deBessonet said, in a separate interview. “James just created this creature that provoked so much feeling. And then we cast Kennedy, who then took this further, adding this layer of life, this richness.”

The richness, it seems, was the result of three minds circling an idea until it took shape in inanimate form. “A fairy tale is a fantastic melting pot to work with,” Ortiz said. “The best thing about working with Lear is she really wanted to give us parameters, the rules being, let’s make sure the words and the actors and their faces are the most important. As we started moving toward what the cow could be, I started doing doodles, and then it was: ‘Can you make this face sort of look like this, sad puppy face?’ ”

Milky White, in other words, became the stand-in for everyone’s own golden retriever or tabby. “So then, how do we embody more ‘pet,’ which translates to dog or cat movement?” Kanagawa said. “And we really wanted audience members to be able to see their pets and project them onto a cow, so that they get what Jack is feeling when he has to sell her.”

In the show, Kanagawa, wearing suspenders and black gloves, grasps the handles atop Milky’s body and wills himself into a Milky mind meld. He also has puppeteering duties as enchanted birds who whisper warnings to Soo’s Cinderella, and as one of the massive shoes of a marauding Giant voiced by Annie Golden. Milky, though, is his coup de théâtre. His gaze rarely strays from Milky’s head as he plants her, with canine-like fealty, alongside Jack. One reads into his neutral expression Milky’s mournful contemplation of doom — mirrored, too, in the cow’s big, glistening eyes, made out of a foam that has been painted with a clear resin.

“Into the Woods” happens to be Kanagawa’s favorite musical — he sang Jack’s “Giants in the Sky” in another concert version — so finding his inner livestock was a special joy. A gleefulness emerges on the select occasions when the band plays and the spirit takes Kanagawa and Milky into the rhythm of a song, as happens during “It Takes Two,” a number for James’s Baker and Bareilles’s Baker’s Wife after they buy Milky. Hilariously, Kanagawa moves the cow across the stage, swinging her jauntily to the beat.

“There is an arc to finding her character that was really fun,” Kanagawa said. “Like in ‘It Takes Two,’ I don’t think that she liked the Baker and his wife at the beginning of the scene, but over the course of the song, they’re so sweet together that they win her over.” So, of course, Milky has the urge to join in!

There might be some tension among performers in such an ego-driven profession, overplaying scenes with an adorable, decoupaged domesticated animal. “We didn’t want Milky White to be stealing scenes in moments that are inappropriate,” deBessonet said. “The show is a magical world that we’re achieving with very low tech. Milky White is part of the way we create a world that is full of magic.”

Kanagawa said he feels entirely welcomed into a Broadway orbit that for so long he looked at from the outside. “Everyone is so generous onstage, in the rehearsal room, backstage,” he said. “Nothing but happiness and support for each other. And it just means the world to me.”

His mother, Diane Wiltshire, has been back to see the show again and again. Recently, she told me in a phone interview, a crowd gathered outside the stage door after the show — as they do every night — and a huge roar erupted as a certain cast member emerged, recognizable even without his charming bovine bag of bones.

“He was very poised,” Wiltshire reported. “He looked to either side and waved. I think it’s the happiest he’s ever been.”

