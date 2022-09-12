Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“You guys all right out there? It’s getting dark!” So gloats the puckish Wanderer, a narrator figure, checking in with the audience partway through the rollicking klezmer musical “Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The darkness he refers to is not visible but tonal: It’s the tragedy that flares now and then in this zesty Canada-birthed traveling production, now at Theater J. Often funny and impishly irreverent — at one point, the Wanderer puts the story on hold while he reels off dozens of goofy slang terms for sex — “Old Stock” also incorporates heart-wrenching scenes, experienced by its Jewish central characters, who arrive in Canada in 1908 after fleeing pogrom-swept Romania.

Playwright Hannah Moscovitch, drawing from her grandparents’ real-life story, and songwriters Ben Caplan and Christian Barry have deftly calibrated the mix of cheer and grimness, crafting a chiaroscuro that is life-affirming but rarely sentimental. Most appealingly, “Old Stock,” directed by Barry, manages to stay bracingly quirky while feeling timely and resonant, reflecting the world’s refugee crisis and headline-making xenophobia, bigotry and violence.

Key to this feat is the Wanderer, a loose cannon of a character played by Caplan (who may be better known as lead singer of the folk band Ben Caplan & the Casual Smokers). A striking bearded figure in a battered purple top hat, with a crazed glint in his eye, the mythic Wanderer has a delightfully abrasive edge. “That’s a lie!” he sometimes cries, contradicting what he has just told us.

At the show’s start, he is seen peeking out of a red shipping container, whose front then opens to reveal the klezmer band. Amid the musicians are suitcases, a samovar and other keepsakes from the lives of central characters Chaim and Chaya, who meet in Halifax and go on to have a rocky romance. (Louisa Adamson and Barry designed the set and Carly Beamish, the costumes.)

In an impressive bit of virtuosity, the band’s woodwind player, Eric Da Costa, also channels the awkward Chaim, while violinist Shaina Silver-Baird brings poise to the flinty Chaya. Graham Scott (keyboard and accordion) and Jamie Kronick (drums) anchor the band, whose major-minor modulations suit the bittersweet narrative. Interrupting and commenting on that narrative, the Wanderer does much of the singing, with guitar or banjo sometimes in hand.

Highlights of the tuneful, whimsical songs include the sex-themed “Minimum Intervals,” which culminates in a sly musical climax, and “Truth Doesn’t Live in a Book,” about sacred text, religious oral tradition and dogma. But the most memorable interlude in “Old Stock” is spoken, and infused by the Wanderer with humor, empathy and freshness: It’s a spare-as-haiku parable about a knocked-on door.

Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story, created by Hannah Moscovitch, Ben Caplan and Christian Barry. Directed by Barry; additional music, Geoff Berner, Danny Rubenstein, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach and Graham Scott; sound design, Jordan Palmer, Scott, Barry and Caplan; lighting, Louisa Adamson and Barry. 90 minutes. $44-$84. Through Sept. 25 at Theater J at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center, 1529 16th St. NW. 202-777-3210. theaterj.org.

