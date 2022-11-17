Alex Edelman confronts antisemitism onstage. Trust me, it’s hilarious.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Alex Edelman likes to step offstage after performances of his hit stand-up show “Just for Us” and talk some more. It’s often just to regular folks, convulsed by the uproarious tales he spins, about being Jewish and infiltrating an antisemitic group’s meeting in an apartment in Queens. (I’ve seen it twice. Trust me: It’s nonstop funny.)

Other times, it’s one of his idols who sticks around, such as Billy Crystal or Jerry Seinfeld. In the is-this-really-happening moments that follow, he makes identical requests of each of these giants: “I go: ‘Give me one note,’ ” Edelman said. He’s looking for a gemlike bit of advice, wisdom from the comedy mountaintop. And, as it happens, all the titans oblige.

Edelman was discussing the unexpected fringe benefits of creating a sensation as he prepared to bring the show to D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre, where it began Wednesday and runs until Dec. 23. Since creating the monologue in early 2018, he has performed it 275 times or so, refining it during gigs in Australia and Scotland. Then, last year, he launched an off-Broadway engagement, produced by yet another of his idols, Mike Birbiglia, that was so successful that he had to twice find new theaters in which to extend the run.

Now, he has come to D.C., where he says he has always wanted to do the show and where he will test the reach of his style, reminiscent of thought-provoking comics such as George Carlin and, further back, Mort Sahl. “I’m doing a show that is by its nature a little bit elusive. I wanted that to be the exercise,” Edelman said, over a long lunch in midtown Manhattan. “I really wanted a show where people could have conversations with me afterward, about the ins and outs of it.”

“Just for Us” gets its inspiration from Edelman’s exploration of his own religious identity: He grew up in a Modern Orthodox Jewish family in Brookline, Mass., just outside of Boston, with a lawyer-mother and doctor-father. He has two brothers, one of whom took up a sledding sport called skeleton so that he could compete on the Israeli winter Olympic team. (This turns up in “Just for Us” as a hilarious anecdote.) But the crux of the 90-minute piece is the fascination he cultivated, in confronting antisemites online and later in person. As he outlines in the show, his abhorrence of and yet interest in the roots of white nationalism led to discovering the Queens meeting and gaining admission without revealing his ethnicity.

The recent uptick in anti-Jewish incidents across the country fuels an unfortunate topicality in “Just for Us,” though Edelman says the topic is never not current. “It’s exhausting, the discussion around antisemitism,” he said. “People have been saying to me since 2018, ‘Oh, your show is so timely.’ I’ve heard, ‘Your show is so timely,’ every year since I’ve written it. If you want to write a show that’s evergreen, write a show about how ice cream is good or antisemitism is a problem.”

Ripped-from-the-headlines events confirm Edelman’s insight: Kanye West’s grotesque antisemitic rants, NBA star Kyrie Irving’s appalling hate speech and Dave Chappelle’s inflammatory “Saturday Night Live” monologue have freshly exposed permutations of antisemitic views. “We used to have really good antisemites, Walt Disney and Henry Ford, antisemites who built things, created jobs,” Edelman observed, with unmistakable sarcasm. “Now, the prominent antisemites are people who are past their prime.”

“In all seriousness, I am concerned,” he continued. “I knew antisemitism was out there; I was raised where antisemitism was in the casual conversation. I am concerned, because I wonder if there are more of them, or a rock has been lifted.”

Edelman is 33, with the open, garrulous demeanor of a perpetual college kid. (He lives in Los Angeles and New York and is in a relationship with the actress Hannah Einbinder, Emmy-nominated for “Hacks.”) A graduate of New York University, he began doing stand-up as a teen and refined his technique performing in New York and in the United Kingdom, where he met Adam Brace, a playwright and live-comedy director. He would become director of “Just for Us.”

The quest for connection he pursues in performance informs his offstage life as well. A case in point is his close friendship with actor-singer Josh Groban, which started in a restaurant in London, where both were in shows. (Groban being the, uh, bigger draw.) “I was sitting by myself having a Sunday roast, and Alex comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, Josh, I’m Alex Edelman. We have a couple of friends in common. I’m doing a show if you’d like to come see it,’ ” Groban recalled in an interview.

“I’m a sucker for a free ticket,” Groban joked, adding that he joined Edelman for dinner and loved his material when he went to Edelman’s show the next night. “With 99.9 percent of people, you’d have just looked at them cross-eyed. But with Alex, it was so genuine. He’s a magnet for life.”

Another pal is Benj Pasek, who, with Justin Paul, wrote the songs for the Tony-winning “Dear Evan Hansen,” as well as movie scores for “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.” “One of his friends told him to reach out to me,” Pasek recounted. “We had an initial meetup in 2018 and became immediate friends.”

Pasek and Edelman’s mutual passion for Jewish culture led during the pandemic to “Saturday Night Seder,” a benefit on Zoom for which Edelman was head writer and Pasek served as a writer and executive producer. The actors who participated included Jason Alexander, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Whoopi Goldberg, Idina Menzel, Bette Midler and Billy Porter. It raised more than $3.5 million for charity. “We wanted to make something that we would have loved when we were kids,” Edelman said.

“Who he is as a person is who he is onstage,” Pasek declared, adding that Edelman’s wrestling match with ideas is “very Talmudic. It’s very much that you say something not for the purpose of being caustic, but for the purpose of understanding something in a deeper way. He does that for discussions of Judaism, Whiteness, privilege. And he puts it in a really funny candy wrapper.”

“Just for Us” has a consistent through-line from night to night, but because there is no script, the show changes. Not radically, Edelman hastened to add: “I’m not going to be an evangelical Christian by the end. I was Jewish in the beginning, and I’m Jewish still.” Even so, he maintains a whiteboard on which he comes up with five goals for every performance, items such as: “bring down the runtime”; “less ‘scene-painting’ ”; “be precise in your movements”; and “land your ending with energy.” Also: “cut down on clag.”

Clag? “ ‘Clag’ is superfluous words or details,” he explained, about a term that Brace, his director, introduced to him. “They don’t really have a reason to be there. When you’re doing a show, different things sneak in and expand. It’s really hard to cut back down.”

The advice from the entertainment legends who have shown up, though, is of a doctorate level. Crystal told him to get rid of the handheld mic and start using a headset. (It proved a huge help.) Steve Martin gave him a “tag,” a little addition to a joke. (“I didn’t know if it would work. Then I tried it and it got the biggest laugh.”) And after he lobbied Seinfeld for a suggestion, the maestro instructed him on the art of not ruining a good joke by acknowledging the audience’s response.

“He went, ‘A joke is a joke,’ ” Edelman recalled. Seinfeld explained that it took him “totally out of the show” when Edelman reacted to the laughs. “He goes: ‘I know it’s a joke. They know it’s a joke. So don’t do that.’ And you know what? He was right.”

Who knew stand-up was an endless seminar in self-improvement? Edelman’s friends see firsthand how much the comedian is in it for the meeting of minds and broadening of perspectives.

“I had a therapist who said once that life is just about being able to bounce your soul off other people, and Alex is just endlessly bouncing,” Groban said. “He wants all the time to bounce his soul off other souls.”

Just for Us, conceived and performed by Alex Edelman. Directed by Adam Brace. Through Dec. 23 at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, 641 D St. NW. woollymammoth.net.

