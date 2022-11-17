Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In classical circles, the authorship of “Much Ado About Nothing” is universally attributed to the comedic quill of William Shakespeare. On the occasion of Shakespeare Theatre Company’s cleverly and mischievously reset version, though, history must record the involvement of a newly recruited wit. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That would be one Emily Burns, credited as the production’s dramaturge, or literary adviser. Burns’s contributions at Harman Hall also include what are now some of the funniest passages in an updated text, set in a Washington television studio. Namely, the latest dish that Shakespeare News Network anchors Benedick and Beatrice impart to viewers, about Antony and Cleopatra, Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet and Gertrude and a batch of other Elizabethan celebrities.

Burns’s bulletins are illustrative of the wild abandon with which director Simon Godwin and his cast tackle one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, detailing the championship battle of the sexes between Beatrice and Benedick. It’s visually a joy, gag-wise a ton of fun, and plot wise, well, a bit less successful. The play’s mechanics regarding a claim of virginity and the accusations of a bride’s premarital betrayal don’t match up readily with the (oftentimes) more enlightened sexual politics of the 21st century.

So to Shakespeare purists, perplexed by the suspension of logic, I say: Reason not the need. Especially if you just want to enjoy the antics Godwin and company whip up by replanting “Much Ado” in a two-story newsroom, snazzily realized on a turntable set by designer Alexander Dodge. As portrayed by Kate Jennings Grant and Rick Holmes, Beatrice and Benedick are newscast co-anchors, alternately appalled and aroused by each other in a classic Hepburn-and-Tracy sort of way.

It can be an ordeal, watching directors force Shakespearean rethinks into contemporary settings, the way Cinderella’s stepsisters try to cram their feet into an ill-fitting slipper. But here the character transpositions are half the pleasure.

Around the co-anchors Godwin positions the appealingly fraught second couple, Hero (Nicole King) and Claudio (Paul Deo Jr.), as SNN’s sportscaster and weatherman, and Leonato (Edward Gero, well cast as always) as the broadcast’s executive producer and also Hero’s father, which, yeah, raises the nepotism question. Don Pedro (an elegant Carlo Albán) seems to be some brand of news industry talent agent, and his no-goodnik brother Don Juan (Justin Adams) is the newsroom killjoy. Why someone doesn’t sic HR on him is beyond me.

Attempts have been made in other productions to inject an autumn-of-life bittersweetness into “Much Ado,” as Beatrice and Benedick trade in their barbs and insults for a more adult grasp of the limits of time and romantic opportunity. Godwin, who recently staged another “Much Ado,” set on the Italian Riviera, for London’s National Theatre, doubles down here on the farcical corollaries in the laws of attraction. The couple’s refusal to acknowledge what is apparent to everyone else — their inseparability — makes clowns of them both. So in the pair of scenes in which Beatrice and Benedick overhear their friends remarking on how much the one loves the other, and vice versa, the eavesdropping is played for outright slapstick. Lord, what fools these anchors be!

A city awash in newsmakers seems apt for a “Much Ado” in which the coolheaded authority figures on television — the Harman stage is bedecked with screens — turn out to be emotional wrecks. (Stay tuned for the cameo by the real-life cable news eminence.) Grant’s portrayal radiates with the bearing of an outwardly confident news personality conflicted about her off-camera life, and Holmes’s Benedick evokes the manly type whose vanity is easily punctured. The dynamic they create is convincingly contemporary, a tension that plays as compellingly in the digital age as it did in the days of the groundlings.

The technical demands of farce, however, sometimes get the better of this production. On the night I attended, the illusion of polish was marred as drinks went flying and gags grew untidy. The detritus from one scene was left unattended through two more spins of the turntable, which revolves to reveal party sequences and the network’s security office. That’s the hangout for the enjoyably idiotic boob-in-chief, officer Dogberry (Dave Quay), his assistant, Verges (Terrance Fleming, subbing for David Bishins), and the two trainees played by Quinn M. Johnson and Raven Lorraine, newbies who have more law-enforcement sense than their numskull of a boss.

Deo and King make a dashing couple and handle their assignments charmingly, even if the magnanimity that Hero is compelled to display at evening’s end seems an act of forgiveness worthy of sainthood. Evie Gurney’s costumes add to the stylish veneer of Dodge’s eye-catching set and Aaron Rhyne’s crisply conceived projections.

The comic icing is the stuff that a Shakespeare lover’s dreams are made on. Burns’s scripting of the broadcast segments is a gleeful and affectionate stroll through the canon. You only have to reflect on all the nature imagery in the plays to imagine the field day SNN’s meteorologist has with a Shakespearean weather forecast. All I can say is, iamb happy to have been there for it.

Much Ado About Nothing, by William Shakespeare. Directed by Simon Godwin. Sets, Alexander Dodge; costumes, Evie Gurney; lighting, Donald Holder; sound, Fan Zhang; projections, Aaron Rhyne; music, Michael Bruce. With Sarah Corey, Michael Kevin Darnall, Dina Thomas, Nehassaiu deGannes, Ryan Neely. About 2 hours 40 minutes. Through Dec. 11 at Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW. shakespearetheatre.org.

