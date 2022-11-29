At Round House Theatre, a literally magical ‘Tempest’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The magic tricks in Round House Theatre’s “The Tempest” are not, to steal Prospero’s phrase, an insubstantial pageant. Rather, say co-adaptors and co-directors Aaron Posner and the magician Teller (of Penn & Teller), the show’s many conjuring effects serve a substantial purpose: They pull the audience into the story. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As the production unspools Shakespeare’s tale of reckoning and reconciliation on an enchanted island, the stage magic allows theatergoers to share in the characters’ amazement. The sorcerer Prospero bamboozles his shipwrecked enemies with astonishing illusions. Like the dazzled castaways, the audience “gets to go, ‘Wait, that can’t be. And yet, it seems to be,’ ” Teller says.

“In this world, astonishing and supernatural things are happening to the characters, and magic allows us to put the audience in the same perspective,” says Posner.

Not that magic is the only thing going on in this “Tempest,” which is produced in collaboration with Folger Theatre and features music by Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan, movement by the dance troupe Pilobolus, and a traveling-sideshow-flavored aesthetic inspired by a little-remembered early 20th century entertainer named Willard the Wizard.

Weaving all of those artistic skeins into a seamless whole has been “a quite complex balancing act,” but a worthwhile one, Posner says. “This is a play in its bones where more is more, where it wants a lot of things, where it’s asking for pageantry, and spectacle, and a full tent of theatricality.”

That maximalist bent reflects the maturity of the play’s style, he thinks. “Shakespeare, by the time he was doing ‘The Tempest,’ was a compete dramatist, and incorporating — at a higher level than ever before — comedy, drama and spectacle,” Posner says.

Posner and Teller’s more-is-more “Tempest” grew out of their collaboration on a “Macbeth” that was seen at the Folger in 2008. That production incorporated just a few touches of magic, Posner notes, because there were only a few suitable places for it in the script. Still, the success of that staging prompted the co-directors to brainstorm another project. With the magician Prospero at the center, “Tempest” was a natural choice.

For Teller, the story posed a tantalizing question: What would make a magician give up magic? Prospero (played at Round House by Eric Hissom) famously renounces his powers of enchantment, vowing to drown his key occult book “deeper than did ever plummet sound.”

That decision fascinates Teller, who has been devoted to magic since age 5. “Magic is not an interest. Magic is an obsession,” he says. He treasures a duplicate of the magic kit he sent away for as a youngster after seeing it advertised on the television program “Howdy Doody.” During a Zoom interview, he retrieved the beloved memento from a glass-fronted cabinet to show it off.

For Posner, who has a young daughter, the father-child relationship in “Tempest” was a major draw. Prospero is the rightful Duke of Milan, overthrown by plotters who once put him and his daughter, Miranda (played at Round House by Megan Graves), to sea in a decrepit boat. In Posner’s view, Prospero’s magical revenge years later stems not from grievance about his own fate, but from outrage at the way Miranda was endangered. “It is that wound and that anger that is one of the things I find most compelling,” Posner says.

After he and Teller had committed to the play, Teller drew on his knowledge of magic history to suggest Willard the Wizard as a touchstone for the show’s aesthetic and illusion. Willard toured the Dust Bowl during the Great Depression, dressed in a dusty tuxedo, doing fabulous magic tricks on a truck, Teller says. He can’t explain why that atmospheric image was apt for “The Tempest.” “It just felt right,” he says. “That’s all I can say.”

“It was a very small leap from there to Tom Waits,” Posner says, “because if Willard the Wizard could have had any contemporary musician as his bandleader, wouldn’t he have chosen Tom Waits?”

The fact that Teller knew the raspy-voiced musician made the choice easier. The co-directors were able to choose songs from the Waits catalogue to be performed onstage during the show. Similarly, Teller’s experience working with Pilobolus — which teamed with Penn & Teller on a 2013 escape-themed show — led to the dance troupe’s involvement in “Tempest.”

Posner and Teller’s “Tempest” debuted in Las Vegas in 2014, and incarnations of the show subsequently ran in Boston, Chicago and Costa Mesa, Calif.

Along the way, Teller and Posner say, the production has borne out their belief that breathtaking magic can meld smoothly with theatrical storytelling.

“Magic grows exponentially better when it is part of a narrative and imbued with meaning,” Posner says.

“Audiences are very capable of shifting from one kind of entertainment to the next,” says Teller. That principle holds even when a trick is sensational enough to momentarily stop the show, he adds. Audiences “feel free to applaud, and then they are right back into the story. It’s kind of an unembarrassed acknowledgment that the arts are all one.”

