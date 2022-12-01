Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eva Perón tears the shoes off her feet and hurls them into the wings. She shouts; she stamps; she flies into the arms of half a dozen lovers. She sprints around the stage trailing white silk like the luminous mist of her own star power. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In “Doña Perón,” a thoughtful new work performed by Ballet Hispánico, the title figure is not the sleek, shrewd dominatrix audiences may know from the musical (and film) “Evita.” She’s predacious, conflicted, at times disorganized — and ultimately unknowable.

It’s no easy task to wipe the slate clean on an iconic figure of stage and screen, and to offer a fresh take on Argentina’s famous first lady, who ruled her country unofficially beside her husband, President Juan Perón, until her death at 33 in 1952. Yet choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa does a remarkable job of tipping Eva “Evita” Perón off her pedestal in this 70-minute-long production, which opened Wednesday at the Kennedy Center.

When we first meet her, Perón — performed by Dandara Veiga, an artist of velvety elegance and impeccable control — is stiffly posed. She is an empty icon, a figurine. So stiff, indeed, that she topples over, in a bit of heady symbolism. A bare-chested crowd of dancers catches her. They set her on her platform again, and the ritual of breakdown and restart repeats.

Wait, I hear you asking, why are the dancers bare chested? Good question! I refer you to the gods of dance images. Perón, in real life, affectionately referred to Argentina’s impoverished masses as “los descamisados” — Spanish for “the shirtless ones.” Lopez Ochoa capitalizes on this as a costume motif for the male dancers of Ballet Hispánico.

Yet these men do not spend much time writhing around Perón, for she does not stay stuck on her foundation. By the end, she has become a creature of the air, soaring and uncatchable. In between, Lopez Ochoa’s work unfolds in dreamlike snapshots. The effect is like flipping through a scrapbook with a few missing and torn pages.

We see flashes of her broken family life, where it helps to know beforehand (since it’s a bit unclear in the dance) that young Eva’s father had another family on the side. Soon we’re whirling with her through a hungry quest for approval and stardom. She’s the hit of a nightclub, kicking her legs to the sky, slinking from suitor to suitor. She cartwheels in the arms of one and spirals instantly toward another, a heartless shooting star arcing to new conquests. The men train their smartphones on her, fixing her in today’s social media firmament. For if Perón were alive, she’d have one heck of an Instagram account.

The weather changes when dashing Juan Perón walks in (Chris Bloom, with an air of measured coolness). Suddenly, Veiga is perched on his shoulder, no longer a cold temptress but a kitten. You can almost hear her mew.

There are piercing hints of the cancer that will claim her life. At one point Veiga’s Eva spins slowly between two men in white coats — doctors, presumably — while Bloom’s Juan Perón exchanges a tense look with another, and finally ends the standoff with a curt nod. This simple, isolated gesture poignantly telegraphs his smothered turmoil.

Throughout, there are waltzes, smoky tangos, airborne flights in all manner of gasp-inducing brilliance from a splendid ensemble swept into motion by Peter Salem’s lush, agitated music, performed live. Ballet Hispánico is at the top of its game here, and Lopez Ochoa displays the dancers’ silken, protean talents beautifully. But, gorgeous as it is, not all of the dancing works dramatically or moves the story forward.

Washington audiences may know Lopez Ochoa’s work from several collaborations with the Washington Ballet and other groups. Interestingly, her “artistic collaborator” in “Doña Perón” was theater director Nancy Meckler; the two teamed up previously to create a dance version of Tennessee Williams’s play “A Streetcar Named Desire” for the Scottish Ballet. (It came to the Kennedy Center in 2015.) Lopez Ochoa’s works are deeply theatrical and expressionistic, and this one is no different. It is not so much a reassessment of Perón as a prismatic view of her, as a creature of strong appetites and deep feelings, a woman with a large heart and also a cold one, and as an unstoppable force who enchanted her husband and her people and who, decades after her death, still guards her secrets. There is so much mystery about Eva Perón; in “Doña Perón,” this is her most memorable quality.

If you can’t catch this work before it leaves town, you may be able to see it at home in a few months. A PBS camera crew recorded Wednesday’s performance for “Next at the Kennedy Center,” slated to air in spring 2023.

A final note: This is my last review as dance critic for The Washington Post, as I will be moving on to other things and The Post is eliminating the dance critic position. I feel it’s fitting that my final performance was this one — a deeply searching work of great ambition, humanity and compassion. These qualities sum up the best of what I’ve seen in dance over the years, and what I’ve endeavored to capture and interpret in words. Dance artists brim with illuminating stories to tell about our world and our lives, and I dearly hope that dancer-led stories continue to be embraced, examined and celebrated. This isn’t the time, it seems to me, for a narrow outlook. This seems a particularly important time to enlarge it.

Ballet Hispánico performs “Doña Perón” at the Kennedy Center Eisenhower Theater through Dec. 3. $35-$129. kennedy-center.org.

