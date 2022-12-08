Blue Man Group is so indestructible, it’s even outlasting ‘Phantom’

Blue Man Group, founded in the late 1980s, is a show featuring three performers, live music and illusionary tricks. (Video: Allie Caren/The Washington Post, Photo: Brian Monroe/The Washington Post)

Back in 1998, when I reviewed a performance by Blue Man Group, I suggested that its 90-minute act of irreverence was a little past its prime. Blue Man had by then been performing its wildly popular comedy of paint splatter and wizardly percussion for several years in an off-Broadway theater in Lower Manhattan, and the gags felt to me a bit, well, aged.

That’s how much I knew.

Twenty-four years later, I am still sitting on the aisle, but more to the point: Blue Man Group is still standing on the stage. And delighting crowds of all ages, from New York to Las Vegas to Berlin to Seoul and everywhere in between. The Blue Man ethos has been tickling audiences with its messy sight gags and street performances for more than 30 years — a record that exceeds even “The Phantom of the Opera,” the longest-running show on Broadway. And while Blue Man Group shows no signs of flagging, “Phantom” has announced it will vanish from Times Square in the spring.

The original Blue Man trio — Matt Goldman, Chris Wink and Phil Stanton — has grown to a fraternity of 70 Blue Men, who, dressed like moon men dipped in ink, have played in various productions to more than 35 million people worldwide.

The durability of the Blue Man formula is one of the modern wonders of theater in America, especially since its style is so anomalous. A Blue Man performance is weird, wordless and nonlinear: Three actors in identical costumes and thus indistinguishable from one another exchange surprised glances as they approach the instruments and props assembled onstage. A trademark gag has them slopping gobs of colorful paint onto barrel-shaped drums and beating away as paint drops dance and spray in every direction — including toward audience members in the front rows, who sit in the “splash zone.”

The group, which refines and varies the content regularly, has its roots in satire, as a sendup of some of the pieties of the art world. “The deliriously antic blend of music, painting and clowning has its semi-serious side,” then-New York Times critic Stephen Holden wrote in an assessment of Blue Man Group in 1991, when it was performing a show called “Tubes” at New York’s Astor Place Theatre. “In an amusing spoof of art criticism the three performers, who never speak, pose as a panel of experts sharing their thoughts about a stuffed fish held in front of a canvas. Those thoughts, alternately pretentious and irreverently funny, are paraded in red dotted letters across electric signs attached to their heads.”

One generation’s avant-garde is another’s mainstream pop. Which is what Blue Man Group has become, staying now for long runs in places such as the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, and touring to big venues, including the Kennedy Center’s 1,164-seat Eisenhower Theater, where it ran last summer. (Blue Man has cemented its perch in the big-time firmament, having been acquired five years ago by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group — a massive organization that, like Blue Man, also grew out of a street-performance tradition.)

I went back to Blue Man Group when it passed through the Eisenhower in July and marveled anew at how indestructible the act remains. Part of the global appeal is the universal language it speaks — that is, no language at all. Another part is the wide-eyed innocence of those mysterious men of azure, let loose in their imaginative playpen.

For a deeper look at Blue Man’s success, check out this video by Washington Post video editor Allie Caren, who spoke with the group:

