What a piece of work is this Pulitzer-winning, contemporary riff on “Hamlet” by James Ijames (pronounced “Imes”), one of the triumvirate of artistic directors at Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater. It takes some nerve and comic virtuosity to take on the English-speaking world’s most important play and make it one’s own. Which seems to be one of the points of Ijames’s sharp, raucous comedy, set in the backyard of a Black middle-class family, in which a young man by the name of Juicy is scandalized when his scheming uncle finds his way into his widowed mom’s affections — and bed. Director Saheem Ali served up a sparkling version at off-Broadway’s Public Theater, with a cast led by Marcel Spears, Nikki Crawford and Billy Eugene Jones, and it’s headed to Broadway in the spring.