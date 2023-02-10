The wildly inventive 1976 musical by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman is one of the great composer’s most challenging works, telling the story of feudal Japan’s invasion by the hegemonic forces of the West, from the point of view of the Japanese themselves. It is a task Sondheim-adoring Signature Theatre embraced in 2005, via a cast that included many White actors. With the more sophisticated understanding these days about ethnic identity in the theater, the cast, led by Jason Ma as The Reciter, consists entirely of actors of Asian descent. The director is the company’s associate artistic director, Ethan Heard, who is also Asian American.