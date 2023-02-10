‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window’ off-Broadway
Through March 24 | Find tickets
For admirers of “A Raisin in the Sun” — one of the most important American dramas of all time — ‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window” is that other Lorraine Hansberry play, the rarely performed one we vowed we’d someday see. Now there’s a golden opportunity in a revival directed for the Brooklyn Academy of Music by Anne Kauffman, starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan as Sidney and Iris Brustein, a bohemian couple in Greenwich Village enduring a troubled marriage. (The original Broadway production ran for 101 performances in 1964 and 1965, with Gabriel Dell and Rita Moreno.)
BAM Harvey Theater, 651 Fulton St., Brooklyn.
‘The Seagull/Woodstock, NY’ off-Broadway
Through March 26 | Find tickets
Recalibrate your expectations for Anton Chekhov’s tragicomedy of a self-centered actress and her flailing son, because playwright Thomas Bradshaw’s modern-day adaptation will be like no “Seagull” you’ve ever seen before. Scott Elliott, artistic director of off-Broadway’s always surprising, always adventurous the New Group, stages this world premiere at Pershing Square Signature Center, with sets by Derek McLane and costumes by Qween Jean. Bradshaw has moved the play from rural Russia to New York’s Hudson Valley, amid a group of urbane theater people. An intriguing focal point: casting the eternally youthful Parker Posey in the doyenne role.
Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 W. 42nd St., New York. thenewgroup.org.
‘A Doll’s House’ on Broadway
Begins Feb. 13 | Find tickets
There’s a potent star of this first Broadway revival in 26 years of Henrik Ibsen’s powerhouse dissection of a woman choking under the yoke of a controlling husband: Oscar winner Jessica Chastain. The versatile Arian Moayed (“Succession”) portrays the smothering Torvald to her chafing Nora, under the direction of Jamie Lloyd — who last season staged a blistering “Cyrano” with James McAvoy. This will be the 14th Broadway production of Ibsen’s 1879 masterpiece, the last one in 1997, featuring Janet McTeer in a performance that’s still talked about. And of course, it also inspired Lucas Hnath’s modern sequel “A Doll’s House Part 2,” which landed on Broadway with Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper in 2017.
Hudson Theatre, 141 W. 44th St., New York.
‘Clyde’s’ at Studio Theatre
March 1-April 9 | Find tickets
Playwright Lynn Nottage explores life after incarceration for a group of spirited men and women, working in the kitchen of a bustling truck stop. Candis C. Jones, who directed Signature Theatre’s sterling online version of Dominique Morisseau’s “Detroit ’67” in 2021, takes the reins for the regional premiere of Nottage’s highly entertaining comedy, a critical favorite after its debut last year by Second Stage Theatre. It even proved a sensation with an audience for which Second Stage arranged a special viewing: incarcerated men in a unit on New York City’s Rikers Island.
Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW.
‘Pacific Overtures’ at Signature Theatre
March 7-April 9 | Find tickets
The wildly inventive 1976 musical by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman is one of the great composer’s most challenging works, telling the story of feudal Japan’s invasion by the hegemonic forces of the West, from the point of view of the Japanese themselves. It is a task Sondheim-adoring Signature Theatre embraced in 2005, via a cast that included many White actors. With the more sophisticated understanding these days about ethnic identity in the theater, the cast, led by Jason Ma as The Reciter, consists entirely of actors of Asian descent. The director is the company’s associate artistic director, Ethan Heard, who is also Asian American.
Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington.
‘The Jungle’ at Harman Hall
March 28-April 16 | Find tickets
Sit yourself down to a stunning, sensory-overloading immersion in the refugee experience. Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson’s kaleidoscopic play, directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, finally reaches Washington, in a co-production for Shakespeare Theatre Company and Woolly Mammoth Theatre that originated in London and then ran in New York. The audience is divided into national groups, as if we, too, are denizens of a camp for migrants in Calais, France — a device modeled on actual events. Over the course of nearly three hours, the stories of those trapped in international limbo unfold, with the dramatizing of all the attendant outrages and heartbreak.
Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW. shakespearetheatre.org.
‘Jennifer, Who Is Leaving’ at Round House Theatre
March 30-May 7 | Find tickets
The second installment of Round House Theatre’s annual National Capital New Play Festival features this world premiere, written and directed by Morgan Gould. The edgy comedy takes place in a roadside Dunkin’ Donuts and in the world of frustration experienced by a group of women who are called on to do, well, just too much. Gould, a graduate of Juilliard’s playwriting fellowship program, has worked extensively with dramatist Young Jean Lee and directed the world premiere of her own, promising “I Want to F---ing Tear You Apart” at Studio Theatre in 2017. With Nancy Robinette, Kimberly Gilbert and Floyd King.
Round House Theatre, 4545 East-West Hwy., Bethesda.
‘Prima Facie’ on Broadway
Begins April 11 | Find tickets
Jodie Comer makes her American stage debut in this riveting monodrama about a hotshot London barrister who bends the justice system to her will — until she’s a crime victim herself. Suzie Miller’s play, directed by Justin Martin, was a smash in London’s West End last year, and not only because Comer is fast becoming a household name, courtesy of streaming critical hits such as “Killing Eve” and “Help.” She also proves in “Prima Facie” to be a winning presence onstage, and a safe bet to be in the running at Tony Awards time.
John Golden Theatre, 252 W. 45th St., New York. telecharge.com.
‘Here There Are Blueberries’ at Harman Hall
May 7-28 | Find tickets
The photo album acquired by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington was horrifyingly banal: 116 snapshots of uniformed men and women at leisure in pastoral settings. The pictures — including one with a caption that became this play’s title — were of Nazi officers and their families at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp and killing center in Poland, which made them fascinating to historians. Eventually, an ingenious creative team came across them, too. The result is a documentary play, mounted by Tectonic Theatre Project’s Amanda Gronich and Moisés Kaufman, that began with that museum donation by a retired counterintelligence officer in Virginia. It now comes to Shakespeare Theatre Company for its East Coast premiere.
Harman Hall, 610 F St. NW. shakespearetheatre.org.
‘One in Two’ at Atlas Performing Arts Center
June 1-25 | Find tickets
Modeling the story on his own life, playwright Donja R. Love gives a sense of how a queer man of color lives with HIV in contemporary America and is forced to struggle with both the stigma and the effort to demonstrate that his condition requires an urgent response. Raymond O. Caldwell directs the play for Mosaic Theater Company, with which Love is making his D.C. playwriting debut. The strong cast includes the protean Justin Weaks and Ryan Jamaal Swain, a Howard University alumnus best known for his role on FX’s “Pose.”
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St. NE. mosaictheater.org.