With ‘Angels in America,’ a Hungarian director puts down roots in U.S.

The metaphors flowed freely in Janos Szasz’s rehearsal room. “It’s like our unhappy ballet,” declared actor Nick Westrate, as he glided past the full-length mirrors set up in a wide circle. “We’re allowed to revel in our unhappiness.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The scene being worked out and talked out so poetically was the first encounter of Prior Walter and Harper Pitt in “Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches.” Portrayed by Westrate and Deborah Ann Woll, they’re two central characters in Szasz’s eagerly awaited revival of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer-winning play at Arena Stage.

Szasz, a highly regarded stage and film director who recently moved to Washington from Hungary to escape that country’s ultranationalist regime, jumped in frequently to add his own lyrical imagery. “You are appearing in like a music box,” Szasz, 65, told the actors, in pleasantly accented English.

Nearby sat an interpreter, Natalia Gleason-Nagy, upon whom Szasz relied from time to time, even though he has directed in the United States several times before, including a wild 2001 production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Arena that daringly ventured beyond Tennessee Williams’s script and imagined Blanche and Stella as children.

For the first time since “Streetcar,” Szasz (pronounced “sahss”) is back at Arena, and now settled in Potomac, Md., perhaps permanently, with his actress wife, Ginger, and two of his three children, Peter, 18, and Jakob, 10. (His grown daughter, Hannah, an art therapist, is still in Hungary.) His roller-coaster life as a child of Holocaust survivors, an adult in an increasingly authoritarian society, and an artist with a bold dark eye has propelled him to the unlikely role of suburban D.C. dad.

“It was hard,” Szasz said over lunch, about upending a life in Europe. “You know, we left a home with the children. But we are still very happy here, I must tell you.”

How much contentment continues hinges in part on the reception to his new take on the first half of Tony Kushner’s kaleidoscopic 1991 portrait of AIDS in the age of President Ronald Reagan. (There is no plan for Arena to produce the second part, “Perestroika.”)

It will doubtless be a major happening, what with Szasz’s penchant for bringing an auteur’s brash visual aesthetic to the classics, and word that for this revival, 28,000 pounds of nontoxic, low-dust sand have been trucked in, to fill a circle on the Fichandler Stage 30 feet in diameter and six feet deep.

Because some of his family remains in Hungary, Szasz does not like to dwell on the government harassment that led to the decision to leave his beloved country and culture. Szasz’s films have been seen around the world, including the widely admired “The Notebook” (2013), a haunting study of twin boys who live out World War II with a brutal grandmother.

But the decision to move here, according to Szasz’s friends in the theater world, came after mounting acts of aggression by the authoritarian government of Viktor Orban, which culminated in February 2021 in a police raid on his Budapest home and the confiscation of his computers and phones.

Philip Arnoult, founder of the Center for International Theater Development based in Baltimore and a pioneer in forging ties between American theater companies and artists in Central and Eastern Europe, recalled Szasz’s anxieties about the rise of Hungarian antisemitism even before Orban took power in 2010. “He said, ‘Philip, you’ve got to help me get out of this country,’” Arnoult said. “Certainly things have gotten very, very dire as the years have gone by.”

So dire that after the raid, Molly Smith, Arena’s artistic director, and her wife, Suzanne Blue Star Boy, decided to intervene. “Suzanne woke up one day and just said, ‘We need to bring him here,’” Smith recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah, that’s a great idea.’ And we reached out and said, ‘Come stay with us, make all of the connections you can, find the people you want to work with.’”

Szasz arrived by himself in 2021 and lived with Smith and Blue Star Boy in D.C. for three months before returning to Budapest and figuring out the next step. “I love the country [but] I don’t want my children to grow up in Hungary,” he said. The continuous turmoil, including the 2021 takeover by Orban’s allies of the Academy of Drama and Film in Budapest, compelling Szasz and many of his faculty colleagues to resign, reinforced the urgency of getting out.

“I’m not going to talk about the politics, but I can talk about the cultural politics,” he said, pointing out that he was denounced in the right-wing media after announcing that he would be making a film about medieval Hungarian history. “I was attacked, because I am ‘not Hungarian,’ you know, because I am Jewish. Nobody can tell me I’m not a Hungarian. Nobody.”

It was after Smith’s offer to direct “Angels” that Szasz returned last spring, committed to starting a new life in D.C., this time with his family. And it was deeply meaningful, as he embarked on the project, that Kushner agreed to sit down with him and Westrate. At the end of their talk, during which Szasz told Kushner how he imagined staging the play, the director pulled out a copy of the script.

“Maybe he thought that I want the signature,” Szasz said. “No, no, just bless it,” he told Kushner. “So he gave it his blessing. I’m very proud of this. It is not any signature. It is just his blessing. It was very important to meet him.”

Szasz is a product of a freewheeling European tradition in which the playwright’s script is not held as sacred by the director. So for Szasz, this quasi-religious gesture had the feeling of a genesis, a new beginning, though how thoroughly he adapts to the American reverence for the writer is still to be seen.

In any event, “Angels” is nowhere near a U.S. baptism for Szasz. In the early 2000s, he taught at the American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge, Mass., and directed plays there by Anton Chekhov, Bertolt Brecht and Eugene O’Neill.

Then, of course, there was that even earlier “Streetcar” at Arena, which Smith invited Szasz to direct after seeing his work in Europe, on a trip organized by Arnoult. Actors who were in Szasz’s Arena show still have vivid memories.

“We knew right from the auditions that it was not going to be your father’s ‘Streetcar Named Desire,’” said Marty Lodge, cast as one of the poker players in Mitch’s card games. “We thought he was a little insane, but at the same time, brilliant.”

Szasz transferred Williams’s setting of New Orleans to what Nelson Pressley in The Washington Post described disapprovingly as “a flavorless gray anyplace.” Smith said that she loved it but that it divided audiences. “People were shocked. I was completely floored by it, but some people hated the production.”

That Szasz was unschooled in the “Streetcar” mystique was clear at the first table read, when the director, looking for places to trim, told the cast he was getting rid of one of Blanche’s lines in the last scene.

“He says, ‘this is a cut,’ and the entire cast goes almost, like, vaulting over the table,” recalled Lawrence Redmond, cast as another poker player. “And the guy who’s playing Stanley goes, ‘Janos. We love the cuts. We are so behind the cuts. We understand what you’re trying to do. You’re trying to pare it down. But this is a very famous line.’”

The line? “Whoever you are, I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.” It stayed in. Even in such moments, Szasz earned the admiration from the actors for his openness and fearlessness. “We knew we were in the presence of just an original, creative, extraordinary mind,” Lodge said.

That impression seems to be shared by the “Angels” cast. “Janos showed up with so much vision and no agenda,” Westrate said. “He has so many beautiful ideas but he gives them up. He doesn’t hold on too tightly to anything. He steers with a very loose grip. He doesn’t force choices on you. It fosters a lot of growth. It fosters courage in the room.”

Szasz sees in “Angels” parallels between the AIDS crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, but also views Kushner’s epic as spiritually profound. “It’s a love story,” he said, adding that fostering love in the rehearsal room is part of his practice. “I’m working in a fantastic group. You know, I am coming from Eastern Europe, it means that I’m always thinking about company, company, company, where we are vulnerable with each other.”

“This a family here,” he added. “I found a family.”

Angels in America Part One: Millennium Approaches, by Tony Kushner. Directed by Janos Szasz. Through April 23 at Arena Stage, 1101 Sixth St. SW. arenastage.org.

