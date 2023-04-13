Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — At the best of times, “Camelot” can be a tuneful slog. Alas, the gloomy revival by Lincoln Center Theater — complete with a killjoy Aaron Sorkin rewrite — isn’t one of those times. The nearly three-hour musical lumbers through the tale of King Arthur (Andrew Burnap) and Queen Guenevere (Phillipa Soo) as if the template here isn’t Arthurian legend but Ingmar Bergman’s “Scenes from a Marriage.”

Director Bartlett Sher’s lavish production in the Vivian Beaumont Theater boasts some appreciable assets, namely, a gorgeous scenic design by Michael Yeargan that meets the test of grandeur, and an interestingly moody performance by Soo, who sings with angelic authority. Towering Jordan Donica announces his arrival as heartthrob Lancelot with a buoyantly operatic “C’est Moi,” and costume designer Jennifer Moeller wraps Soo in a beguiling closetful of chic frocks.

But Sorkin’s book — an attempt to rectify what always has been “Camelot’s” Achilles’ heel — is what happens when an A student overthinks an assignment. His wordy dialogue scenes for this highly anticipated revival of the 1960 musical, which had its official opening Thursday night, disrupt the momentum. The “fixes” do nothing to lift the eternal curse on “Camelot,” which is that the spoken interludes bog down the heavenly score by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. That melodic trove includes “The Simple Joys of Maidenhood,” “How to Handle a Woman,” “If Ever I Would Leave You” and of course the title song, an anthem of altruism.

The purported desire of this renovated version was to eliminate the supernatural elements and underline the human drama: it posits Burnap’s mild-mannered Arthur as the world’s first good-government advocate, a Dark Ages progressive who seeks to turn a red kingdom blue. “We’re governed by what’s physically possible — not magic,” he asserts, as those around him insist upon a faith in higher unknowable powers.

Vacuuming out the mystical side is a bold choice, given Broadway’s current craze for fairy tale musicals. It turns out, though, to be an odd option for a show about a king anointed by virtue of a gift for pulling swords out of stones. (Sorceress Morgan Le Fey, for example, played by Marilee Talkington, is now a scientist and Dakin Matthews’s Merlyn, merely a wise old adviser.) The changes serve a political agenda better than a romantic musical, for what’s left are lots and lots of conversations about forging an equitable society — and the unraveling of a bloodless, arranged royal marriage.

This incarnation skirts for so long how Arthur and Guenevere feel about each other that by the time they do declare their mutual affection, it’s no longer all that affecting. For only one brief shining moment, really, does this “Camelot” come alive with sensual possibility, and it’s not in the chemistry between Guenevere and Donica’s Lancelot; the lightning just doesn’t seem to strike there. Rather, it’s when a birch tree maypole descends from the skies and Soo leads the chorus in an exhilarating “The Lusty Month of May.” (Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang’s original orchestrations hold up grandly under the baton of music director Kimberly Grigsby.)

The number is meant as a prologue to love in bloom, but it’s a strangely isolated moment of exuberance. In counterpoint to Lerner’s delightful lyrics — up there in the witty stratosphere with Stephen Sondheim’s — there’s a deficit of playfulness, of the inherently entertaining spirit of musical storytelling on a stage. That other kind of magic! Matthews, who turns up again as doddering Pellinore, is a notable exception: again and again, his portrayal lightens the rather dreary air, as if he knows it’s been left to him to put a smile on people’s faces.

Burnap, a Tony winner in 2021 for “The Inheritance,” joins the tradition of King Arthurs who are better actors than singers, a list that includes Richard Burton and Richard Harris. Sher and Sorkin, who collaborated smashingly on their adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” know about harnessing magnetic energy in their lead, as evidenced by the casting of Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch. On this occasion, they seem to have been looking for an amiable rather than heroic figure, and that’s what they got. As if to underline this Arthur’s contemporary relatability, Burnap plays him in a flat American accent, which isn’t revolutionary but further undermines the sense of the other realm in which “Camelot” unfolds.

The elaborate projections by 59 Productions must be mentioned; they further enhance Yeargan’s abstracted architectural and natural settings. Taylor Trensch pops up in Act 2 as an aptly super-bratty Mordred but “Fie on Goodness,” the turgid song with which he stirs up the aggrieved roundtable knights, deserves its own “fie!”

Soo, a “Hamilton” original cast member, recently seen as Sarah Brown in the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage revival of “Guys and Dolls,” reaffirms with “Camelot” her ascendance as a Broadway star. Her Guenevere enigmatically stirs the theater air. What this unhappy queen truly wants is the one intriguingly unsettled mystery in a “Camelot” that conjures anything but wonder.

Camelot, lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, music by Frederick Loewe, book by Aaron Sorkin, based on Lerner’s. Directed by Bartlett Sher. Music direction, Kimberly Grigsby; sets, Michael Yeargan; costumes, Jennifer Moeller; lighting, Lap Chi Chu; sound Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake; projections, 59 Productions. With Anthony Michael Lopez, Fergie Philippe, Danny Wolohan, Camden McKinnon. About 2 hours 55 minutes. At Vivian Beaumont Theater, 150 W. 65th St., New York. lct.org/shows/camelot.

