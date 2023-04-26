The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Start spreading the news: Broadway’s ‘New York, New York’ is a snooze

A lyrical assessment of the sappy new stage version of Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film

April 26, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. EDT
Jim Borstelmann in Broadway's “New York, New York.” (Paul Kolnik)
NEW YORK — (Sung to, well, you know.)

Here come the reviews,

While some may be kind,

I think they made a hash of it,

“New York, New York”!

It’s based on a film,

But what comes to mind

When Kander teams with Lin-Manuel:

“Boy, what a grind.”

(chorus)

They paint a city of pink sunsets and bland cliches.

And though they dance up a storm, all we get is a haze.

Here’s Stroman’s big splash,

A tourist construct,

But if it’s laughs you’re looking for,

It’s better at “Shucked.”

The sets in the St. James

Look great through Boritt’s frames,

Still what a dull “New York, New York.”

(chorus)

The grinning actors grope for meaning that lies beneath.

But “New York’s” sugary plot can’t be good for their teeth.

My critical blues,

Never melted away,

They need a brand new start with it, this meh “New York”!

You wait for way too long

To hear that timeless song.

You’re glad it’s through, “New York … New York”!

New York, New York, music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington. Directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. Sets, Beowulf Boritt; costumes, Donna Zakowska; lighting, Ken Billington; sound, Kai Harada. With Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele, John Clay III, Angel Sigala, Oliver Prose, Emily Skinner. About 2 hours 45 minutes. At St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St., New York. newyorknewyorkbroadway.com.

