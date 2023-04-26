NEW YORK — (Sung to, well, you know.)
“Boy, what a grind.”
¶
(chorus)
They paint a city of pink sunsets and bland cliches.
And though they dance up a storm, all we get is a haze.
¶
Here’s Stroman’s big splash,
A tourist construct,
But if it’s laughs you’re looking for,
It’s better at “Shucked.”
¶
The sets in the St. James
Look great through Boritt’s frames,
Still what a dull “New York, New York.”
¶
(chorus)
The grinning actors grope for meaning that lies beneath.
But “New York’s” sugary plot can’t be good for their teeth.
¶
My critical blues,
Never melted away,
They need a brand new start with it, this meh “New York”!
¶
You wait for way too long
To hear that timeless song.
You’re glad it’s through, “New York … New York”!
New York, New York, music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington. Directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. Sets, Beowulf Boritt; costumes, Donna Zakowska; lighting, Ken Billington; sound, Kai Harada. With Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele, John Clay III, Angel Sigala, Oliver Prose, Emily Skinner. About 2 hours 45 minutes. At St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St., New York. newyorknewyorkbroadway.com.