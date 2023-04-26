Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Boy, what a grind.”

¶

(chorus)

They paint a city of pink sunsets and bland cliches.

And though they dance up a storm, all we get is a haze.

¶

A tourist construct,

But if it’s laughs you’re looking for,

It’s better at “Shucked.”

¶

The sets in the St. James

Look great through Boritt’s frames,

Still what a dull “New York, New York.”

¶

(chorus)

The grinning actors grope for meaning that lies beneath.

But “New York’s” sugary plot can’t be good for their teeth.

¶

My critical blues,

Never melted away,

They need a brand new start with it, this meh “New York”!

¶

You wait for way too long

To hear that timeless song.

You’re glad it’s through, “New York … New York”!

New York, New York, music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington. Directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman. Sets, Beowulf Boritt; costumes, Donna Zakowska; lighting, Ken Billington; sound, Kai Harada. With Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele, John Clay III, Angel Sigala, Oliver Prose, Emily Skinner. About 2 hours 45 minutes. At St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St., New York. newyorknewyorkbroadway.com.

