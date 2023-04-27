Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To hear the best version of “New York, New York” and 30 other Kander and Ebb songs onstage right now, go not to Broadway but to Olney-Sandy Spring Road. That’s where “The World Goes ’Round” has been revived, in a delightful Olney Theatre Center production under Kevin S. McAllister’s nimble direction. The 1992 revue, an anthology of the deep and wide musical-theater songbook of John Kander and the late Fred Ebb, floats along on this occasion on the charm and vocal confidence of five accomplished actor-singers.

McAllister, who appeared on Broadway last season in “Caroline, or Change,” lends his rich baritone to the proceedings, joining the four other performers — Nova Y. Payton, Natascia Diaz, Harris Milgrim and Karen Vincent — in a variety of buoyant numbers. The director intersperses, as a bonus, short video interviews with well-known Kander and Ebb interpreters, including Chita Rivera (the original Velma Kelly in “Chicago”); Judi Dench (Sally Bowles, in the original London production of “Cabaret”) and David Hyde Pierce (“Curtains”).

It all amounts to a striking reminder of Kander’s outsize melodic gifts and Ebb’s sophisticated lyrics, over the course of a collaboration that included stage-to-screen hits such as “Cabaret” (1966) and “Chicago” (1975) and misses like “Flora, the Red Menace” (1965) and “70, Girls, 70” (1971). All four shows are represented in “The World Goes ’Round,” along with both timeless and mostly forgotten ditties from a passel of other Kander and Ebb musicals, movies and concert acts.

“The World Goes ’Round” catalogues an extraordinary volume of music the team wrote together. They’re easily one of the most productive partnerships in Broadway history, with well more than a dozen Broadway shows on their CVs. Susan Stroman and David Thompson were among the original conceivers of this revue, and also are among the creators of the new Kander and Ebb book musical “New York, New York,” that opened on Broadway earlier this week. (The revue’s third creator was director Scott Ellis).

That new, disappointing Broadway concoction, based on a 1977 Martin Scorsese movie, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is not in the same satisfying league as the revue at Olney. The simpler jukebox format of “The World Goes ’Round” allows you to savor far more meaningfully the poignant, brassy, sexy keys in which Kander and Ebb loved to work. Vincent, for instance, rides the ebullient waves grandly of “How Lucky Can You Get” from the 1975 film “Funny Lady” and Diaz brings a bon vivant’s joy of adventure to “Arthur in the Afternoon” from 1977’s “The Act.” (The ’70s were huge for Kander and Ebb.)

Milgrim’s “Mr. Cellophane,” from “Chicago,” adds a dancer’s supple physicality to a song about being permanently semi-anonymous: Is it now a movie extra’s plaintive lament? McAllister’s “I Don’t Remember You” from “The Happy Time” (1968) resonates here with a refined sense of loss and Payton gets to unleash her prodigious power belt on “Maybe This Time,” a song Kander and Ebb composed for actress Kaye Ballard that was later written into the 1972 Oscar-winning movie version of “Cabaret.” It subsequently made its way into the stage version.

A few songs have been added from shows written after the original version of the revue: “She’s a Woman” from 1993’s “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “What Kind of Man” from the spoofy 2007 musical thriller “Curtains,” and “Go Back Home” from “The Scottsboro Boys,” which premiered on Broadway in 2010, six years after Ebb’s death. They’re all accompanied outstandingly by the seven-member onstage orchestra conducted by Christopher Youstra. Costume designer Moyenda Kulemeka and lighting designer Aja M. Jackson polish the proceedings with touches of visual flair.

The broader roster and the novelty numbers, like the complaint song “Coffee in a Cardboard Cup” (from “70, Girls, 70″) and “Sara Lee” — an ode to cake joy — reveal the sweep of Kander and Ebb’s canon, and the cascade of styles they navigated. McAllister and his cast refresh our appreciation of this classic team with a production steeped in respect and affection.

The World Goes ’Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb. Directed by Kevin S. McAllister. Music direction, Christopher Youstra; choreography, Shalyce Hemby; set, Daniel Ettinger; costumes, Moyenda Kulemeka; lighting, Aja M. Jackson; projections, Patrick W. Lord; sound, Matt Rowe. About 2 hours 15 minutes. Through May 21 at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney. olneytheatre.org.

