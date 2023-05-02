2023 Tony Award nominations: Best play and musical nominations announced

Return to menu
Best play
- “Ain’t No Mo'” by Jordan E. Cooper
- “Between Riverside and Crazy” by Stephen Adly Guirgis
- “Cost of Living” by Martyna Major
- “Fat Ham” by James IJames
- “Leopoldstadt” by Tom Stoppard
Return to menu
Best musical
- “& Juliet”
- “Kimberly Akimbo”
- “New York, New York”
- “Shucked”
- “Some Like It Hot”
Return to menu
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”
- Corey Hawkins — “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”
- Sean Hayes — “Good Night, Oscar”
- Stephen McKinley Henderson — “Between Riverside and Crazy”
- Wendell Pierce — “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”
Return to menu
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
- Jessica Chastain — “A Doll’s House”
- Jodie Comer — “Prima Facie”
- Jessica Hecht — “Summer, 1976”
- Audra McDonald — “Ohio State Murders”
Return to menu
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
- Christian Borle — “Some Like It Hot”
- J. Harrison Ghee — “Some Like It Hot”
- Josh Groban — “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
- Brian d’ARCY James — “Into the Woods”
- Ben Platt — “Parade”
- Colton Ryan — “New York, York”
Return to menu
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
- Annaleigh Ashford — “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
- Sara Bareilles — “Into the Woods”
- Victoria Clark — “Kimberly Akimbo”
- Lorna Courtney — “& Juliet”
- “Micaela Diamond — “Parade”
Return to menu
The Tony Awards will be broadcast June 11 in two parts: A 90-minute pre-show, including the first round of awards, airs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Eastern time on Pluto TV. That leads into the full broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus.