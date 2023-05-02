Theater & Dance

2023 Tony Award nominations: Best play and musical nominations announced

“& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked,” and “Some Like It Hot” are up for best musical.

By
May 2, 2023 at 8:53 a.m. EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Lea Michele and Myles Frost host The 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations LIVE from Sofitel New York on May 02, 2023 in New York City. (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
Skip to main content
2 min

This is an updating file.

Nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards will be announced Tuesday morning. Some categories were announced at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on CBS, while many others were expected to be announced on a livestream at 9 a.m.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Lea Michele, who is currently starring on Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” and Myles Frost, who won a Tony Award in 2022 for playing Michael Jackson, teamed up to announce the nominations, which are being continuously updated below.

Best play

  • “Ain’t No Mo'” by Jordan E. Cooper
  • “Between Riverside and Crazy” by Stephen Adly Guirgis
  • “Cost of Living” by Martyna Major
  • “Fat Ham” by James IJames
  • “Leopoldstadt” by Tom Stoppard

Best musical

  • “& Juliet”
  • “Kimberly Akimbo”
  • “New York, New York”
  • “Shucked”
  • “Some Like It Hot”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”
  • Corey Hawkins — “Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog”
  • Sean Hayes — “Good Night, Oscar”
  • Stephen McKinley Henderson — “Between Riverside and Crazy”
  • Wendell Pierce — “Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

  • Jessica Chastain — “A Doll’s House”
  • Jodie Comer — “Prima Facie”
  • Jessica Hecht — “Summer, 1976”
  • Audra McDonald — “Ohio State Murders”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

  • Christian Borle — “Some Like It Hot”
  • J. Harrison Ghee — “Some Like It Hot”
  • Josh Groban — “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
  • Brian d’ARCY James — “Into the Woods”
  • Ben Platt — “Parade”
  • Colton Ryan — “New York, York”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

  • Annaleigh Ashford — “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
  • Sara Bareilles — “Into the Woods”
  • Victoria Clark — “Kimberly Akimbo”
  • Lorna Courtney — “& Juliet”
  • “Micaela Diamond — “Parade”

The Tony Awards will be broadcast June 11 in two parts: A 90-minute pre-show, including the first round of awards, airs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Eastern time on Pluto TV. That leads into the full broadcast at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Loading...
Loading...