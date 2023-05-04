Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Intimacy is integral to director Raymond O. Caldwell’s sublime revival of “Passing Strange,” now shaking up Signature Theatre with a guitar-plucking treatise on art, identity and the complexities of harmonizing the two. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The odd musical squeezed into Signature’s smaller space, the 110-seat Ark, this rousing production revels in its restrictions. There’s the grungy, seemingly sparse rock band set from Jonathan Dahm Robertson, in which the musicians’ road cases open to reveal church pews, car headlights and whatever else a scene may require. Tiffany Quinn’s clever choreography is similarly inspired — any consternation over finding room onstage for seven actors and four musicians gives way to immersive invention. And don’t discount the visceral thrill of experiencing Stew (a.k.a. Mark Lemar Stewart) and Heidi Rodewald’s quaking score with mosh-pit-like proximity.

Stew, who also wrote the book and lyrics and starred in the 2008 Broadway production, is the primary author of this profound — if slightly shaggy — semi-autobiographical travelogue, about an aspiring songwriter who runs away from his South Central Los Angeles roots in search of European inspiration. But Isaac “Deacon Izzy” Bell, the DuPont Brass frontman making his theatrical debut, steps into Stew’s shoes with aplomb as the show’s fourth-wall-breaking narrator. Lifted by Bell’s cool charisma, this emcee’s words provide both the metronome that keeps “Passing Strange” ticking along and the show’s emotional record scratch of a conclusion.

Deimoni Brewington is similarly up to the task as the Youth, a rebellious Black teen who, when “Passing Strange” kicks off in 1976, is disillusioned with his middle-class comfort, Christian upbringing and pushy mother (played by Kara-Tameika Watkins). The Youth is something of a cipher, a neurotic mess of misguided ego and juvenile aimlessness who often plays second fiddle to more broadly sketched supporting players. Yet Brewington imbues the character with a soulful innocence that makes his missteps all the more wrenching on the ensuing journey of sex, drugs and rock-and-roll. His rendition of “Identity,” a bombastic illustration of insincere art, leads to an out-of-body transformation.

When it comes to those scene-swiping supporting parts, Caldwell has assembled a nimble ensemble. Tobias A. Young is gleefully unhinged as a minister’s pot-smoking son and, later, as a masochistic German performance artist. Alex De Bard soothes in the role of an Amsterdam squatter with whom the Youth shacks up. Imani Branch is sufficiently fierce as the leader of a Berlin collective of revolutionary artists, and Michael J. Mainwaring delights while playing a lispy drummer in the Youth’s L.A. punk rock trio. In a flourish that heightens the distance between mother and son, Watkins has much of her wounded performance live-streamed from backstage and beamed onto the set by video designer Kelly Colburn.

The musical highlights are plentiful, starting with the jolt of an opening number, “Prologue (We Might Play All Night),” and moving on to such tunes as the hypnotic scene-setter “Merci Beaucoup, M. Godard” and the rollicking ballad turned anthem “Keys.” Musicians Alec Green, Jason Wilson, Angel Bethea and Marika Countouris sharply set the tempo, and the show mostly avoids the common rock musical sin of swallowing up the lyrics and dialogue (though there were some hiccups early in an opening night performance).

That’s a welcome development, because Stew has populated the musical’s book with incisive reflections on Blackness, artistic authenticity, and the push and pull of looking to the future while wrestling with the past. “It’s weird when you wake up one morning,” the narrator muses late in the show, “and realize your entire adult life is based on a decision made by a teenager.” In that moment, Stew’s specific experience becomes all the more universal — and Caldwell’s up-close riff on the material helps it reverberate anew.

Passing Strange, book and lyrics by Stew. Music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald. Created with Annie Dorsen. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell. Music direction, Marika Countouris; music supervision, Mark G. Meadows; choreography, Tiffany Quinn; set, Jonathan Dahm Robertson; costumes, Danielle Preston; lighting, Alberto Segarra; sound, Eric Norris; video design, Kelly Colburn. About 2 hours 15 minutes. Through June 16 at Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. sigtheatre.org.

