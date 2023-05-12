A zany team gets ‘Spamalot’ up on its funny feet — at breakneck speed

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — For a madcap musical, the pace of rehearsals was aptly mad. Two and a half weeks was all they had to create the Kennedy Center revival of “Monty Python’s Spamalot” — from the first time an actor uttered the opening line in a Manhattan studio to the first performance in the Eisenhower Theater in Washington.

“It’s shot out of a cannon,” said lighting designer Cory Pattak. “It’s not a marathon, it’s a sprint.”

“It’s like living in a Looney Tune,” declared Nik Walker, the production’s Sir Galahad.

“You need people who are absolutely fearless,” observed James Monroe Iglehart, who plays King Arthur. “People who love to play, who can’t wait to throw something against the wall.”

Watching the fast-tracked assembling of a complex, two-act musical — with 18 actors, intricate tap numbers, priceless Python jokes and countless costume changes — is a lesson in breakneck professionalism. A process that normally takes four to five weeks in rehearsal rooms, a week of adjusting lighting and sound onstage, and several preview performances has been wildly compressed for this Kennedy Center offering — the latest in its highly successful Broadway Center Stage series.

Curated by Jeffrey Finn, the arts center’s vice president and executive producer for theater, the program has an enviable record, selling out the Eisenhower for revivals of musical favorites, including “Guys and Dolls,” “The Music Man,” “Next to Normal” and “The Who’s Tommy.” The “concert” format has evolved, as the actors’ union has relaxed some work rules, and the productions have become more ambitious and elaborate. Actors clutching their scripts have long since vanished, and musical numbers in some cases are as fully realized as Broadway’s.

But the Kennedy Center runs remain brief. “Spamalot,” starting Friday, has the longest engagement yet — 11 shows, up from 10. It is brevity that often attracts top Broadway talent, for whom the comparatively mayfly-like time investment is the appeal.

One achievement has eluded the series, which launched in February 2018 with a revival of “Chess” — a transfer up Interstate 95, to Broadway. On a couple of occasions, that possibility seemed close. With “Spamalot,” which has not been revived on Broadway since its Tony-winning, 1,575-performance run ended in early 2009, it is a foreseeable outcome: Finn has obtained the rights to move it to New York. And some of the cast members are spoiling for that to happen.

“With all of the nominations and awards and all the accolades and the comic sensibilities that we have in this room, I would at least check our availabilities!” said Alex Brightman, a Broadway musical-comedy veteran (“Beetlejuice,” “School of Rock”) who portrays Sir Lancelot. He added that if the opportunity were to arise, “I’m in.”

The concept for these quick-turnaround runs began in the 1990s, with pioneering efforts such as the Encores! musicals-in-concerts series at off-Broadway’s City Center. Two of its recent revivals, “Into the Woods” and “Parade,” have moved to Broadway, where they have just vacuumed up multiple Tony nominations. “Spamalot” director Josh Rhodes has staged productions for Encores! and Broadway Center Stage; music director John Bell is working on his first venture for the Kennedy Center but has served in the same capacity a dozen times for the New York series.

I was invited to sit in on rehearsals for three days in late April and early May, as the show, inspired by classic Python sketches and the 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” took riotous shape. On the third floor of New 42 Studios, a tower of rehearsal halls in Times Square, Rhodes and Bell drilled a cast of top-notch musical comedy actors in the zany songs and dances of “Spamalot,” the brainchild of Monty Python’s Eric Idle, with music by Idle and John Du Prez. (Idle is heard in a recording as the voice of God.)

In the room with Brightman, Walker and Iglehart, a Tony winner as the genie in “Aladdin,” were other polished funny folk: Michael Urie as unheroic Sir Robin; Rob McClure as winsome Prince Herbert; Matt Saldivar as Arthur’s faithful Patsy; and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the scenery-chewing Lady of the Lake.

The mirrored room looked at times like a Python rummage sale, with cartoonish medieval detritus — the wooden cart, for instance, wheeled on for the “Bring out your dead!” scene — laying about. Because time was so short, the props and wardrobe had been rented from previous touring and Broadway productions. It made no sense, Finn explained, to build new versions of some mechanically complicated costumes, such as that for the Black Knight, who has his limbs sliced off. (It’s Python, remember.)

The cast was expected to show up off-script on Day 1. Director-choreographer Rhodes had spent the weeks before with his associates, Deidre Goodwin and Charlie Sutton, developing a game plan.

“For two weeks we were furiously working through the choreography and the staging,” Rhodes said. “It’s really about those two weeks trying to come up with the show in our heads. Then the talent comes in, and we all collaborate.

“It’s literally why I have to work with the very best,” he added.

The best includes production stage manager Matthew Lacey and his first and second assistants, Willie Porter and Michael Domue, who recorded on tablets and laptops every entrance, exit, scene and costume change for the production the audience does not see — the one backstage.

The work on the third floor was serious — “This really has to come together like a jigsaw puzzle for the beats to all land,” Bell said — even as the laughter was continuous. Floating through an imagined mist in the witty meta-theatrical number “The Song That Goes Like This,” Walker and Kritzer came up with impromptu clowning that had the room in stitches.

McClure at one point improvised as a substitute voice of God, with an uncanny impersonation of another god, Nathan Lane. And rehearsing on stilts and in a ridiculous antlered helmet, Brightman cracked up his castmates with the dizzying array of alternative greetings he came up with for the Knights Who Say “Ni!”

“We have no fun in this room,” Kritzer noted, wryly.

Myriad relationships accounted for the relaxed atmosphere: Kritzer, Brightman and McClure had performed together hundreds of times on Broadway as original cast members of “Beetlejuice” the musical; Iglehart and Walker are old friends and appeared in “Hamilton” on Broadway. And Walker and Brightman happen to be writing partners who recently sold an animated series, “Cleaners,” to Warner Bros.

I came in initially on Day 3 of rehearsals, April 26, when the actors sat in a semicircle and for the first time were together to go through the entire script. It was Urie’s belated first day, having finished up a film project in Los Angeles, and he spent the morning in another studio learning his songs, which include the show’s big second-act production number, “You Won’t Succeed on Broadway.” Urie’s no stranger to musicals: He was Bud Frump in the Kennedy Center’s “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” and, like him, Iglehart, Jimmy Smagula and others have appeared in previous Broadway Center Stage shows.

Still, Urie, a gifted comic actor, acknowledged feeling like a novice among the big voices in the studio. “I’m always [given] the melody,” he said, of songs requiring harmonizing.

If Urie felt pressure keeping up, Saldivar had had even less time to prepare. The week before rehearsals, he was recruited to step in as Patsy for Harvey Guillén, who had withdrawn for personal reasons. “I didn’t even get a script until the first day,” he said.

By my second visit, on May 1, Rhodes and company had staged huge portions of the musical; as accompaniment, drummer Joe Connell had joined rehearsal pianist Adam Cole Klepper. And by my return May 4, just before the production moved to Washington, the cast was tentatively connecting all the jigsaw pieces. The day’s rehearsal schedule actually said, “Stumble Through Show.”

It wasn’t a stumble, though, as much as an exercise in get-it-all-in-your-bodies. The dancers — five men, five women — stretched, sipped water, and slid in and out of tap shoes — comfortable varieties, they said, nearly as vital as oxygen. Bell, standing by the piano, announced after a number, “A reminder everyone: Make them ‘Ahhhhhs,’ not ‘Ehhhhhs!’”

So it went, for seven hours that day, with time for lunch and breaks. Funny stuff being produced, seemingly on fast-forward. Moments such as Brightman leading the mock-military call-and-response at the end of “He Is Not Dead Yet”:

“Become a knight, and you’ll go far!” he shouted. “In suspenders and a bra!”

Python’s unhinged ingredients were being whipped up almost as fast as you could say “Ministry of Silly Walks.” Soon would come the final costume fittings, the sound checks, the soothing of last-minute nerves.

“I can’t believe,” Kritzer said, as the day wound down, “we did this much in this amount of time.”

Monty Python’s Spamalot, music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, book and lyrics by Idle. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Through May 21 at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.

