After a scare in D.C., ‘Beetlejuice’ found a second life on Broadway

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Composer Eddie Perfect was strolling into “Beetlejuice’s” opening night after-party in November 2018, as the musical staging of the beloved horror-comedy movie premiered at D.C.’s National Theatre, when The Washington Post’s review popped up on his phone and provided quite the fright. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “The new ‘Beetlejuice’ musical,” the headline read, “is overcaffeinated, overstuffed and virtually charmless.”

“I mean, it was a total pan,” Perfect says. “I remember walking in and going, ‘This is really, really bad,’ and not really knowing how to process that.”

Perfect and “Beetlejuice” book writers Anthony King and Scott Brown each bring up Peter Marks’s review as a pivotal point in the show’s trajectory but add that exit polling, producers’ notes and live audience reactions also hinted that the musical required a reincarnation before its Broadway premiere in April 2019. Collaborating with director Alex Timbers, the creators promptly embarked on a five-month odyssey of script rewrites, score updates and tonal tweaks.

By the time “Beetlejuice” began haunting the Winter Garden Theatre, the changes had paid off: The critical reception improved, eight Tony nominations ensued and the show ran on Broadway for 679 performances before closing earlier this year. Now, “Beetlejuice” is revisiting its roots as the touring production arrives to spook audiences at the National Theatre through May 28.

“That’s what an out-of-town tryout is meant to do,” King says. “You learn what you have and how it’s not connecting, and I think it was exciting afterwards to be able to rip up all the carpet and come out with something that we loved much more than what we had when we went to D.C.”

Advertisement

The “Beetlejuice” musical retains the narrative skeleton of Tim Burton’s 1988 film: Still mourning her mother’s death, goth girl Lydia and her family move into a house haunted by the Maitlands, a recently deceased couple who summon the titular ghoul in hopes of scaring away their home’s new inhabitants.

Although Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice had only 17 minutes of screen time in the film, the musical’s creative team decided to center the devious demon onstage and reimagine him as a fourth-wall-breaking emcee. Reflecting on the D.C. production, Brown says the writers were chasing a “‘Book of Mormon’ idea of outrageousness” while overloading the character (as originally played by Alex Brightman) with crass jokes and brazen meta-humor.

“We were the trained rat with the red button that gives you the sugar, hitting that button over and over again because it always got a reaction,” Brown says. “There was a lot of anxiety about just filling the space and pumping the energy. It’s a pretty easy mistake to make in a lot of ways, and the correction did not really come until the hammer came down in that review.”

On Broadway, the R-rated shtick gave way to a PG-13 tenor. One particularly notorious gag, in which a roasted pig’s genitalia sprang to life, was trimmed. (“We cut if off the pig, and we hung it on a plaque above the underpass in the Winter Garden Theatre,” Perfect says. “I always felt sad about that.”) Once the show scaled back the bombast, its themes of processing grief and found family struck a clearer chord.

Perfect, meanwhile, used the score to develop the Maitlands into more compelling characters. Whereas the D.C. run featured a somber ballad from the duo called “The Children We Didn’t Have,” which heavily implied they had experienced a miscarriage, that song was cut in favor of “Barbara 2.0,” an upbeat anthem of afterlife transformation that Perfect wrote during technical rehearsals on Broadway.

Advertisement

“Miscarriage is not great fun in a musical comedy,” Perfect says. “So we learned that, and we cut their ballad in the second act in order to give them something that had drive behind it.”

Another casualty of the D.C.-to-Broadway transition: “Everything Is Kinda Meh,” a satirical song performed by a spectral boy band when Lydia ventures to the Netherworld. While the writers found the tune inherently amusing, its place in the plot puzzled many theatergoers.

As Brown astutely observes, “It turns out a rule of theater is you can’t send the audience to hell in the second act and there’s a dead boy band waiting for them.” In that number’s place, “Beetlejuice” now features the tango tune “What I Know Now” as performed by Miss Argentina, a ghostly character from the film who rued taking her own life (and made only a brief appearance in the D.C. production).

“The journey of Miss Argentina, who people love from the movie, is this sense that she chose a way out of life and regrets it,” King says. “That felt like it resonated and echoed off of Lydia, who has chosen to go to the Netherworld to basically choose not to live because she misses her mom.”

Ultimately, Perfect — who credits his wife for the idea to write the Miss Argentina number — got a Tony nomination for best score. The “Beetlejuice” record, meanwhile, was the third-most-streamed cast album of 2019, behind “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Such validation was a relief to the Australian composer, who recalls an audience survey from D.C. in which patrons were asked to identify the most memorable songs from the show and overwhelmingly voted for “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “Jump in the Line (Shake, Señora)” — two tunes featured in the film that, notably, were not penned by Perfect.

Advertisement

“Then the graph just dropped for miles and miles, and down at the bottom was this little row of tiny lines that were all my songs,” Perfect says. “I was like, ‘Everyone hates the score. I’m never going to work outside of Australia again.’ So the fact that the score worked, that people were getting on YouTube and singing the songs, it just felt like a life preserver had been tossed to me.”

King and Brown also earned a Tony nod for best book, and the show made the cut for best musical (losing to “Hadestown”). After cosplaying patrons showed up in movie-inspired costumes for the first few weeks of the Broadway run, King says, those outfits were soon swapped out for get-ups from the musical as fans connected with “Beetlejuice’s” merry tale of the macabre.

“The main thing we wanted to get at with this show is that we as a culture do not really know how to talk about grief,” King says. “We wanted to make a show that was about that. That has really resonated with a lot of people, and that just feels really satisfying. And I don’t know if the D.C. version of the show would have had that resonance.”

If you go

Beetlejuice

National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. 202-628-6161. thenational.com.

Dates: Through May 28.

Prices: $60-$150.

GiftOutline Gift Article