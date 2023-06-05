‘Sweeney Todd’ director Sarna Lapine found her own path to Sondheim

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sarna Lapine is operating on little sleep as she sits down for iced coffee and an interview on a recent Saturday morning in Shirlington. The film and theater director has been awake since dawn packing up her nearby temporary housing, but her enthusiasm for unpacking the musicals of Stephen Sondheim is as tireless as ever.

After this conversation, Lapine plans to oversee one last preview performance of “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at Signature Theatre before catching her husband, actor Matthew Saldivar, in an evening performance of “Spamalot” at the Kennedy Center. The next day, she’ll board an early flight to Minnesota, where rehearsals for her production of “Into the Woods” at Minneapolis’s Guthrie Theater have already started. And this all comes shortly after she helmed “Sunday in the Park With George” at Southern California’s Pasadena Playhouse.

When all is said and done, Lapine will have directed three Sondheim classics over five months and a trio of time zones.

“It’s my Sondheim hat trick,” she gleefully observes.

The niece of James Lapine, Sondheim’s longtime collaborator who co-wrote and originally directed “Sunday in the Park,” “Into the Woods” and “Passion,” the younger Lapine has become one of the foremost interpreters of Sondheim’s work. But talk to her collaborators and they’ll uniformly emphasize that, despite that connection, she’s not slavishly loyal when staging Sondheim.

That’s the case with Signature’s “Sweeney,” which runs through July 9. While the current, Josh Groban-starring Broadway revival presents the epic musical at its originally envisioned scale — with a 26-piece orchestra, sprawling ensemble and grandiose sense of gothic horror — Lapine has styled a more intimate, impressionistic take for Signature’s Max theater.

“She really keys into the text and allows the brilliance of Sondheim’s work to kind of do the work for you,” says Alison Solomon, the choreographer on all three of Lapine’s Sondheim productions this year. “But she’s also not afraid to explore and develop new ideas. So if something has been done, revival after revival after revival, she’s brave enough to say, ‘Well, what if we do this instead?’”

There was a time, early in Lapine’s career as a director, when her agent advised her against tackling her uncle’s work. But when she was offered the opportunity to direct “Sunday in the Park” for Columbus, Ohio’s Short North Stage in 2013, the 8-year-old in her who fell in love with the show couldn’t say no. Four years later, Lapine made her Broadway directorial debut with a “Sunday” revival that starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford.

Lapine clarifies, however, that she also doesn’t chase after shows created by Sondheim or her uncle. Thus the chance to direct three Sondheim revivals in quick succession was more serendipitous than strategic.

“As a freelance director, I am really, unglamorously a work for hire,” Lapine says with a laugh. “I don’t run a theater. I don’t plan a season. I essentially have to take the jobs that are offered to me or turn them down.”

Lapine’s entire theater career was more happenstance than one might expect. After spending her bat mitzvah money on a summer semester at the Colorado Outward Bound School, Lapine took a shine to mountaineering, white-water rafting and rock climbing. So the Connecticut native enrolled at the University of Washington, where she studied English literature and anthropology but spent most of her free time trekking through the mountains.

After graduating in 1999, Lapine joined the Seattle-area nonprofit Powerful Voices and began working as an arts educator for young women transitioning out of the juvenile justice system. That experience sparked an interest in filmmaking and theater that eventually took her back to the East Coast, as an assistant director on Bartlett Sher’s Broadway production of “The Light in the Piazza” in 2005.

Looking back, she credits that unconventional background with shaping her approach to stage productions. Rock climbing, she says, “was like an art form — this combination of problem solving and movement” that prepared her for managing a show’s many moving parts. Her work as an educator, on the other hand, instilled a collaborative spirit that left her uniquely open to her cast’s and design team’s feedback.

Take “Sweeney Todd,” Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s 1979 musical about a vengeful barber in Victorian London with a knack for slitting his customers’ throats. Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, Lapine’s longtime set designer, says the creative process was so harmonious that she lost track of which ideas came from Lapine, the designers or the actors. Nathaniel Stampley, the Broadway veteran playing Sweeney, fondly recalls how Lapine empowered him to offer suggestions — or even challenge her choices.

“And her ideas don’t always win,” Stampley says. “She’s the first one to say, ‘Oh, that didn’t work — let’s do something else,’ or, ‘I gave you bad direction.’ Not a lot of directors are humble enough to actually say that.”

Lapine says her vision for “Sweeney” was partially inspired by her experience directing the Benjamin Britten opera “The Rape of Lucretia” for the Boston Lyric Opera in 2019, as well as an interview in which Sondheim cited Britten as an influence. Evoking a chamber opera, she leaned into a more openly theatrical staging of the famously grisly musical, using red ribbons in lieu of stage blood and placing the orchestra in view of the audience.

“It’s a tragedy, but it’s also like a good genre horror film in that it’s subversive and it’s comedic and it’s absurd,” Lapine says. “So I was very committed to doing a nonliteral, non-naturalistic production of this that essentially takes place in the psychology of these characters.”

Lapine doesn’t plan on slowing down once she’s capped her Sondheim hat trick. Among the projects she says she’s working on: a revival of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” with new arrangements by T Bone Burnett, a movie musical she pitched with playwright Kate Hamill, a revival of “Glengarry Glen Ross” she hopes to take to Broadway and multiple new stage musicals.

At this point, Lapine has embraced following in her uncle’s footsteps. But she still treasures the experience blazing her own trail before unleashing her inner theater-maker.

“James was always kind of encouraging me to do something else with my life because, as much as I think he loves what he does, he understands that it’s a very complicated and hard way to make a living,” Lapine says. “I’m grateful to him for that because there are no questions in my mind about how I got there.”

If you go

Sweeney Todd

Signature Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. sigtheatre.org.

Dates: Through July 9.

Prices: $40-$119.

