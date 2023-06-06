A host of festivals are producing eclectic work — from Oregon to Appalachia. Want to embrace the summer heat? You’ll find plenty of opportunities to take in theater under the stars. Looking to escape it? There are chances to catch world-premiere plays and reimagined revivals in the comforts of air conditioning. So peruse our picks and consider a summertime venture to a theater near you — or perhaps a pilgrimage to one that’s not.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival
Classic tales prove ripe for reinvention at this summer’s Oregon Shakespeare Festival, where audiences can catch a modern production of “Romeo and Juliet” set on the West Coast, a blues and jazz-inspired staging of “Twelfth Night,” and a new version of “The Three Musketeers” that honors Alexandre Dumas’s French Haitian heritage. The festival also includes a “Rent” revival and Madeline Sayet’s solo show “Where We Belong,” as well as short films directed by theater-makers.
Through Oct. 15 at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland, Ore. osfashland.org.
Free Shakespeare in the Park
Fresh off directing “Topdog/Underdog” and “Ohio State Murders” last year on Broadway, Kenny Leon this summer will oversee a production of “Hamlet” starring Ato Blankson-Wood, a 2021 Tony nominee for “Slave Play.” Now in its 61st year staging Shakespeare at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater, the Public Theater gives out same-day tickets via in-person distributions in Central Park and the five boroughs, plus an in-person drawing at the Public and a digital lottery.
June 8-Aug. 6 at the Delacorte Theater, 81 Central Park West, New York. publictheater.org.
American Players Theatre
The American Players Theatre in scenic Wisconsin is back for another summer producing myriad shows in rotating repertory, all staged in its 1,089-seat outdoor Hill Theatre and 201-seat indoor space. The outdoor offerings include productions of “The Merry of Wives of Windsor,” “Our Town” and David Ives’s “The Liar,” plus an American Sign Language-integrated staging of “Romeo and Juliet” starring deaf actor Joshua Castille as Romeo. The festival also features “Anton’s Shorts,” a string of “brief plays and vaudevilles” by a young Anton Chekhov, adapted and woven together by D.C. theater stalwart Aaron Posner.
June 10-Nov. 19 at the American Players Theatre, 5950 Golf Course Rd., Spring Green, Wis. americanplayers.org.
The Muny’s 105th season
With an amphitheater that accommodates nearly 11,000 patrons — including 1,500 seats free to the public on a first-come, first-served basis — the Muny is embarking on its 105th season of productions in St. Louis’s Forest Park. This summer, audiences can see Sara Sheperd as the title character in “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” — reprising her role from the Broadway tour — and three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesús as Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors.” Rounding out the slate: productions of “Beauty and the Beast,” “Chess,” “West Side Story,” “Rent” and “Sister Act.”
June 12-Aug. 20 at the Muny, 1 Theatre Dr., St. Louis. muny.org.
‘Another Marriage’
Judy Greer, a rom-com and sitcom staple also known for her roles in the Jurassic World, Ant-Man and Halloween franchises, stars in “Another Marriage” at Chicago’s venerable Steppenwolf Theatre. Penned by Steppenwolf ensemble member Kate Arrington and directed by founding member Terry Kinney, the world-premiere play is billed as “an intimate and beautifully rendered portrait of an ever-evolving relationship that may never be quite finished.”
June 15-July 23 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. steppenwolf.org.
‘Fun Home’
Studio Theatre artistic director David Muse oversees a revival of “Fun Home” that was originally slated for spring 2020 before the pandemic intervened. Featuring music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, the 2015 Tony winner for best musical is an adaptation of cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. Three actors portray the character Alison — she of the Bechdel test fame — at different ages as she discovers her sexuality and comes to terms with the double life led by her closeted late father.
June 28-July 30 at Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW, Washington. studiotheatre.org.
Olney Outdoors
Olney Theatre Center’s summer programming, performed at the newly rebuilt Root Family Stage, features a concert performance of “West Side Story” during its opening weekend before launching into a packed slate of cabarets, drag shows, movie singalongs and other festivities. The grand finale is “Chita Rivera: The Rhythm of My Life,” a Sept. 3 concert in which the 90-year-old Broadway icon takes the stage with special guests to re-create moments from “West Side Story,” “Chicago,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and more.
July 6-Sept. 3 at Olney Theatre Center, 2001 Olney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney, Md. olneytheatre.org.
Contemporary American Theater Festival
An annual haven for new work, the Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University in West Virginia has lined up a slew of world premieres. José Rivera, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of “The Motorcycle Diaries,” confronts artificial intelligence in “Your Name Means Dream” in one buzzy production, and Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith performs her solo play “Spiritus/Virgil’s Dance” in another. Also on the docket: “Fever Dreams (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction),” a mystery from “Lost” co-creator Jeffrey Lieber.
July 7-30 at the Contemporary American Theater Festival, 92 W. Campus Dr., Shepherdstown, W.Va. catf.org.
‘Rent in Concert’
Sammi Cannold, a Forbes 30 Under 30 selection in 2019, directs a new concert staging of “Rent,” to be presented by the National Symphony Orchestra in the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall. Performers haven’t been announced, but the Kennedy Center promises an “acclaimed cast” for this fresh spin on Jonathan Larson’s raucous 1996 rock musical. Cannold, who directed “Sunset Boulevard” at the Kennedy Center earlier this year, is also helming an “Evita” revival that will launch the Shakespeare Theatre Company’s 2023-24 season in D.C.
July 26-28 at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW, Washington. kennedy-center.org.
‘Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration’
Broadway stars Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster and Sierra Boggess venture west to headline “Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration” at the Hollywood Bowl. Kevin Stites and Robert Longbottom are curating the concert, which pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim with a scroll through his songbook. These performers, of course, know their way around a Sondheim score: LuPone won a Tony for “Company” and was nominated for “Sweeney Todd,” and Foster and Boggess both starred in “Into the Woods” at the Hollywood Bowl in 2019.
July 30 at the Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles. hollywoodbowl.com.