Studio Theatre artistic director David Muse oversees a revival of “Fun Home” that was originally slated for spring 2020 before the pandemic intervened. Featuring music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, the 2015 Tony winner for best musical is an adaptation of cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. Three actors portray the character Alison — she of the Bechdel test fame — at different ages as she discovers her sexuality and comes to terms with the double life led by her closeted late father.