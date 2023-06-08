Our spirits are often lighter when the days are long. No wonder if, under these conditions, bodies also turn buoyant, defying the pull of gravity and drag of inertia. That certainly seems to be the case from the wealth of dance that beguiles the summer months, outdoors and indoors, at buzzy arts meccas and under-the-radar nooks.

Dance is the art form that most conspicuously cuts to the quick of human experience: It is bodies moving in space and time, often with no words and minimal distracting design. But dance also lends itself to frolicking with other muses, as some of this summer’s offerings demonstrate. The events highlighted below reveal the dance community musing on history and boldly fusing dance with spoken word poetry.