Dance is the art form that most conspicuously cuts to the quick of human experience: It is bodies moving in space and time, often with no words and minimal distracting design. But dance also lends itself to frolicking with other muses, as some of this summer’s offerings demonstrate. The events highlighted below reveal the dance community musing on history and boldly fusing dance with spoken word poetry.
American Dance Festival
The 90th-anniversary season of the American Dance Festival is hurtling toward us with 23 choreographers and companies and nine world premieres, among other claims to fame. Highlights include New York-based Kyle Marshall Choreography’s “Onyx,” which explores the origins of rock-and-roll with particular attention to the contributions of Black and Brown artists.
From overseas comes the Taiwan-based Resident Island Dance Theatre, making its U.S. debut with “Ice Age,” choreographed by the company’s artistic director, Chung-An Chang, and French dance maker Maylis Arrabit and featuring two dancers in wheelchairs among its four performers. Nor does the festival overlook local creatives: North Carolina dance artists step into the spotlight in programs that include a “Made in NC” evening.
June 8-July 22 and Aug. 22, at various venues in Durham, N.C. americandancefestival.org.
Chamber Dance Project
Dance is frequently poetic, but it’s a different matter to incorporate actual poetry. Chamber Dance Project’s new piece “Slam!” stars slam poets Drew Anderson and Gayle Danley performing alongside eight dancers executing choreography by Victor Adebusola, Peter Chu, Gabrielle Lamb and Andile Ndlovu. In honor of this adventurous creation, the company’s run of June performances is titled “Slam! A Festival of Ballets.”
Chamber Dance, a contemporary ballet company that operates in the summer with performers on break from their regular troupes, has experience fusing dance and poetry. Its 2019 “Prufrock” layered movement around an onstage reading of T.S. Eliot’s 1915 “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” This year, with Anderson and Danley providing of-the-moment lyrical energy, “Slam!” is a reminder that poetry is a living — and dancing — thing.
June 22-25 at American University’s Greenberg Theatre, 4200 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington. chamberdance.org.
Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival
The multidimensional movement that is hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer, and dance mecca Jacob’s Pillow is honoring the occasion. The festival-within-a-festival “Hip Hop Across the Pillow” showcases, among other fare, the world premiere of two works commissioned by Jacob’s Pillow: a duet by breakdance legends Rokafella and Kwikstep and a group work conceived by d. Sabela Grimes and performed with the Ladies of Hip-Hop.
The broader Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival welcomes a range of works, artists and genres. Keep an eye out for Belfast-based Oona Doherty’s “Navy Blue,” a mind-blowing existential zoom-out.
June 28-Aug. 27, including “Hip Hop Across the Pillow” (Aug. 2-6), at Jacob’s Pillow, 358 George Carter Rd., Becket, Mass. jacobspillow.org.
Vail Dance Festival
What’s that sound? As of July 28, it may be the music that’s one of the dominant chords in Vail Dance Festival programming. Of course, this buzzy event is chock-full of terpsichorean artistry, including performances and choreography by 2023 artist-in-residence Adji Cissoko (of Alonzo King LINES Ballet), and a new work by Kyle Abraham for dancers representing companies from across the country.
But music is (a major) key. The instrumental foursome Brooklyn Rider is the quartet-in-residence, and acclaimed composers Caroline Shaw and Tyshawn Sorey are making new music. Bass-baritone opera star Davóne Tines collaborates with Memphis jookin luminary Lil Buck, and the tap and music troupe Music From the Sole performs “I Didn’t Come to Stay,” a tribute to tap’s Afro-diasporic roots and connections to Afro-Brazilian dance and music.
July 28-Aug. 7 at various venues in and around Vail, Colo. vaildance.org.
San Francisco Ballet
They may be mainstays of circuses and kids’ birthday parties, but clowns have a sinister side. Choreographer Danielle Rowe leveraged that unsettling quality when she created “Madcap,” a vision of eerie doings after-hours under a big top, set to carnival-inspired music by Swedish indie rocker Pär Hagström.
“Madcap” premiered in January as part of San Francisco Ballet’s “Next@90” new works festival, celebrating the company’s 90th-anniversary repertory season. Rowe’s phantasmagoria returns this summer, haunting the Frost Amphitheater on the Stanford University campus. The program also includes another work from “Next@90”: “Violin Concerto,” a tribute to George Balanchine and Igor Stravinsky choreographed by Yuri Possokhov, San Francisco Ballet’s choreographer in residence.
Aug. 3-4 at the Frost Amphitheater at Stanford University, 351 Lasuen St., Stanford, Calif. live.stanford.edu.
Battery Dance Festival
An artistic revolution dances again on Aug. 17, when New York City’s 42nd Annual Battery Dance Festival honors turn-of-the-(20th)-century dance pioneers. The program includes revivals of dances by Ruth St. Denis (1879-1968) and Ted Shawn (1891-1972) — who founded the school and company Denishawn — and Isadora Duncan (1877-1927). Reimaginings are part of the mix: One Duncan classic moves to music by composer George Walker instead of the original Franz Schubert accompaniment. Lori Belilove and the Isadora Duncan Dance Company nod to contemporary geopolitics with a “Tribute to Ukraine.”
In “American Elm,” a climate-themed collaboration between choreographer Jody Sperling and composer Matthew Burtner, costuming unfurls in a manner reminiscent of Loie Fuller (1862-1928). The broader Battery Dance Festival includes dance from Curaçao, Norway and Poland, a percussive work from D.C.’s SOLE Defined and more. The free festival is at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Park, with performances live-streamed (recordings are available for viewing after the festival for a limited time).
Aug. 12-18 (rain date Aug. 19) at Rockefeller Park, 75 Battery Pl., New York. batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival.