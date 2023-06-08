Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — To qualify for this year’s Tony Awards, “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” a play starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, practically galloped to the finish line. Its first Broadway performance at the James Earl Jones Theatre was April 25, and rather than run the customary few weeks of previews, its official opening was hurried to April 27 — the last day of eligibility for the awards that will be bestowed Sunday night.

The under-the-wire strategy paid off: In a crowded season, the production garnered two Tony nominations, including one for best play revival. But it also underscored how make-or-break the awards can be for a new show. This is particularly urgent for a little-known, limited-engagement drama like Lorraine Hansberry’s “Sidney Brustein,” trying to drum up business during the theater industry’s daunting post-covid period.

“I wanted to recognize that sensibility by bringing this to Broadway,” Jeremy O. Harris, one of “Sidney Brustein’s” producers, said of Hansberry’s impact as an artist, “so that people would see that this is actually one of the seminal masterpieces of American literature.”

Advertisement

The success of that aspiration, as with many other worthy yet struggling productions this season, may hinge in part on the unusually thorny evening Broadway and CBS are confronting for the 76th annual Tonys. As if coaxing people back to the theater wasn’t difficult enough — weekly Broadway ticket grosses are still millions of dollars short of pre-pandemic levels — the ceremony has had to adjust to labor strife of a magnitude that will affect what viewers see Sunday night.

The strike by the Writers Guild of America, now in its second month, means that the writers who normally would contribute to the telecast with monologues, interstitial remarks and jokes have been sidelined. (The pre-show ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on the Pluto TV streaming service and then moves to CBS at 8 p.m.) The WGA announced that it would not picket the ceremony, held this year for the first time at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights, uptown from Broadway’s typical haunts. The proviso, though, was that there would be no material scripted for the event. Even the traditional red carpet before the festivities is to be a quasi-silent affair: photos only, no interviews with stars.

The Tonys, administered by the Broadway League, a trade group, and the nonprofit American Theatre Wing, have been so tight-lipped about the proceedings that no one has been willing to confirm much about the role for Ariana DeBose, host of the CBS portion. (Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will host the live Pluto pre-show; the names of star presenters have been kept under wraps.) Producers of the nominated musicals say they will stage numbers live on the broadcast, including best-musical nominees “Some Like It Hot,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Shucked,” “& Juliet” and “New York, New York.” But how the writerless event will flow remains a cliffhanger.

Though some producers say privately they’re hoping the turmoil stirs viewer curiosity and boosts the telecast’s usually mediocre ratings, the disruption to the industry’s only opportunity for national exposure is not good news. It’s emblematic of an anxiety gripping much of the theater world, during what has to be termed the Season of Nervous Hits.

Advertisement

A nervous hit, in industry parlance, is a production that has been well-received but has yet to reliably build an audience. A Broadway show costs many millions of dollars to mount and hundreds of thousands more to keep running: A general rule of thumb is that a show must fill at least 90 percent of its seats to head toward profitability. Judging from the Broadway League’s weekly attendance and earnings reports, a number of big shows, even ones with supportive reviews, are not consistently at that percentage. That, of course, makes everyone on Broadway nervous.

Another indication of the lagging rebound from the shutdown that began in March 2020 and didn’t substantially end until late 2021 is the decline in ticket prices. In the league’s latest report, for the week ending this past Sunday, the average ticket price was $119, off nearly 10 percent from the same week last year. Though that is surely a refreshing development for customers who have grown weary of the exorbitant costs of a night out on Broadway.

But plays and musicals are more expensive to produce every year. For example, Tom Stoppard’s 30-actor “Leopoldstadt,” a nominee for best new play, initially had to raise more than $8 million. It opened robustly in early October to laudatory reviews and, remarkably for a drama, is still running. Yet it is crawling toward a scheduled closing in early July: Last week, it sold just 55 percent of its seats.

Advertisement

The season will also record entries that fall under the category of succès d’estime — such as the now-closed revival of Suzan-Lori Parks’s “Topdog/Underdog” and the too short Broadway debut for Adrienne Kennedy’s “Ohio State Murders.” Both are contenders in various Tony categories, but unlike other fine continuing productions such as “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window,” their potential return on Tony night is a retrospective pat on the back.

Regardless of Sunday’s outcome — or the financial bottom line — bringing a riskier venture to Broadway has to remain its own reward. That is certainly how Brosnahan and Isaac feel about the revival of Hansberry’s 1964 play, which began last winter at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and came to Broadway only because the two stars extended their commitment to the project. (Just one of the production’s supporting actors, Miriam Silverman, received a Tony nod.)

Advertisement

“It’s the great privilege of being able to revisit a piece that you recently did,” Brosnahan said in a joint Zoom interview with Isaac and Harris. “And it was really challenging, and therefore fulfilling and exciting and scary. To be able to have that experience twice with the same piece — we just feel so lucky.”

The Tony Awards begin Sunday at 6:30 on Pluto TV, and then continue on CBS at 8 p.m. for three hours of coverage.

GiftOutline Gift Article