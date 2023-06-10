As if lingering coronavirus concerns and a rash of premature show closings weren’t enough to put Broadway on edge, the industry in recent weeks has also faced the prospect of another postponed Tony Awards and canceled performances amid historically unhealthy New York air quality.
Tony Awards 2023: Who’s hosting, favorites to win and how to watch
Ariana DeBose returns to host the writers strike-affected Tony Awards on Sunday at the United Palace in Washington Heights
Which shows and actors are poised to win? Who will take the stage to perform? And how will the writers strike affect the ceremony? Here’s a rundown of what we know about the 2023 Tony Awards.