Tony Awards 2023: Who’s hosting, favorites to win and how to watch

Ariana DeBose returns to host the writers strike-affected Tony Awards on Sunday at the United Palace in Washington Heights

June 10, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
“Some Like It Hot” is the most-nominated show at this year's Tony Awards with 13 nods. (Marc J. Franklin)

As if lingering coronavirus concerns and a rash of premature show closings weren’t enough to put Broadway on edge, the industry in recent weeks has also faced the prospect of another postponed Tony Awards and canceled performances amid historically unhealthy New York air quality.

So when the theater community gathers Sunday for the 76th Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre — a.k.a. the Tonys — it’ll do so desperately in need of the boost in morale, prestige and exposure that typically arrives on Broadway’s biggest night.

Which shows and actors are poised to win? Who will take the stage to perform? And how will the writers strike affect the ceremony? Here’s a rundown of what we know about the 2023 Tony Awards.

