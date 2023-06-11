Tony Awards 2023: Ariana DeBose opens unscripted show with ode to dance

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tasked with hosting the 76th Tony Awards without a script, Ariana DeBose opened the festivities Sunday night by playing another time-honored Broadway calling card: the dance break. After theatrically thumbing through a Tonys script filled with blank pages — a nod to the agreement between the awards show and the Writers Guild of America to stage an unscripted ceremony amid the ongoing writers strike — DeBose proceeded to twirl her way to the stage of the United Palace in Washington Heights alongside a host of backup dancers. After pausing to catch her breath, the Oscar-winning actress began her second straight year hosting the ceremony with an off-the-cuff address about the oddness of the evening.

“We don’t have a script, you guys,” DeBose said. “I’m live and unscripted. You’re welcome. So to anyone who may have thought that last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, ‘Guys — buckle up.’”

Advertisement

The Writers Guild of America, whose strike against TV and film studios is in its second month, agreed not to picket the Tonys if the show proceeded without the contributions of writers. So the presentations in 26 categories, chosen by a voting academy of more than 700 theater producers, actors, designers and others, went on in the absence of original musical numbers, comedic bits and witty interludes.

“In order for this show to go on, a whole host of people had to come together in order to find a compromise,” DeBose said. “And we are all here. So to every single person who had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated thank you.”

Brandon Uranowitz of “Leopoldstadt” and Bonnie Milligan of “Kimberly Akimbo” won the first awards of the CBS broadcast for featured actor in a play and featured actress in a musical. (For a full list of winners, visit tonyawards.com.)

Advertisement

With three awards, “Some Like It Hot,” a splashy adaptation of Billy Wilder’s beloved 1959 film, led all musicals during the “Act One” broadcast, a 90-minute pre-show co-hosted by Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin on the free streamer Pluto TV. But “Kimberly Akimbo’s” Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire won original score, which is often a bellwether for the best musical race. And Lindsay-Abaire, the coming-of-age musical’s book writer and lyricist, used that acceptance speech to make the evening’s first reference to the writers strike.

“We first want to thank the great state of New Jersey and every town in New Jersey that we mention,” said Lindsay-Abaire, referring to “Akimbo’s” Garden State setting. “Tonight, every town in New Jersey is union. If you believe in the power of storytelling, please support the WGA and everything that they’re fighting for.”

“Life of Pi,” a multimedia-heavy adaptation of Yann Martel’s 2001 novel, paced all plays with three wins in the pre-show. Hough and Astin, meanwhile, delivered some improvised quips and shout-outs but mostly seemed content to keep the ceremony moving.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander’s collaborator on best musical nominee “New York, New York,” presented a lifetime achievement Tony to the 96-year-old composer, revered for his partnership with the late Fred Ebb on such shows as “Cabaret,” “Chicago” and “Kiss of the Spider-Woman.” “Dirty Dancing” actress Jennifer Grey gave the evening’s other lifetime achievement prize to her father, Joel Grey, the 91-year-old actor who won a Tony and Oscar for playing the Emcee in “Cabaret.”

Advertisement

Leading all plays with six nominations are Jordan E. Cooper’s “Ain’t No Mo’,” a searing satire about Black life in America, and Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt,” the decades-spanning story of a Jewish family in early-20th-century Vienna. The other three nominees for best play have already won the Pulitzer Prize for drama: Stephen Adly Guirgis’s “Between Riverside and Crazy,” Martyna Majok’s “Cost of Living” and James Ijames’s “Fat Ham.”

This story will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article