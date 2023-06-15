Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

So close. So far apart. A chasm threatens to open up between two lovers of different backgrounds in “One Jewish Boy,” making its U.S. premiere in a polished Theater J production. Stephen Laughton’s meticulously crafted play explores how fear and divergent cultural perspectives strain a British couple’s relationship after one partner suffers a vicious antisemitic attack. “You think, don’t you, that I’ll just never get it?” the woman, Alex, says reproachfully at one point, accusing her Jewish boyfriend, Jesse, of doubting her empathy and understanding.

The intense and initially joyous love affair between Alex (Alanna Saunders), who is of mixed race, and Jesse (Danny Gavigan) begins when they are in their 20s. Laughton charts the relationship over nearly two decades, making masterful use of flashbacks and flashforwards to mete out information — including about the attack on Jesse — and amp up the story’s poignancy.

Advertisement

Under the direction of Johanna Gruenhut, the actors do justice to that poignancy, including in vivid scenes of flirtation, romance and affectionate banter. Saunders in particular is marvelous, acing the brash liveliness of Alex, who during one burst of exuberance is seen draped in purple tinsel. Gavigan captures Jesse’s vulnerability, and both performers deftly calibrate the changes in their characters as the time frames shift. (Danielle Preston’s telling costumes help.)

In one especially endearing scene, depicting one of the couple’s early dates, they break into London’s Olympic Park, where they smoke joints and riff on such topics as Hanukkah traditions and the properties of wind. “I want to say magnets?” Jesse speculates giddily of how wind works. “Big magnets though,” Alex chips in. “… Vast. Interplanetary.”

Such upbeat moments add to the heartache when the duo’s divergent worldviews, and experience with different kinds of prejudice, spill over into resentments, arguments about politics (theatergoers may want to refresh their memory about Britain’s Liberal Democrats), and even a heated spat about eating chips.

Advertisement

Debra Kim Sivigny’s aptly stark set, with stairs and picture-frame-like shapes in glaring white, stands in for multiple locations, including London neighborhoods whose socioeconomic connotations may have meant more to audiences there when the play premiered in 2018. Fever-dream projections designed by Danny Debner, and sound design by Matthew M. Nielson, periodically evoke the antisemitic attack and Jesse’s agonized reliving of it.

When “One Jewish Boy” debuted in London, it, too, was met with bigoted responses, such as abuse on social media and posters torn down. With antisemitic incidents in the United States and the United Kingdom increasing in recent years, the play’s central theme is even more haunting and timely.

One Jewish Boy, by Stephen Laughton. Directed by Johanna Gruenhut; lighting design, Jesse W. Belsky; props, Pamela Weiner; composer, Matthew M. Nielson. About 1 hour 45 minutes. $34.99-$84.99. Through July 2 at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center, 1529 16th St. NW. 202-777-3210. theaterj.org.

Gift this article Gift Article