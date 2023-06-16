Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

By the time David Kwong concludes the final puzzle of “The Enigmatist” and asks his audience to decode the mesmerizing mash-up of cryptology, magic and intellect that preceded, the invitation reads as rhetorical. The only mystery, at that point, is how any theatergoer isn’t already trying to unpack Kwong’s masterful exercise in head-spinning illusion and fleet-footed problem-solving.

As a magician and New York Times cruciverbalist — that’s a 14-letter word for crossword constructor — Kwong dazzled “The Enigmatist” audiences in New York and Los Angeles before taking the interactive solo show to the Kennedy Center in Washington. The mood proves ripe for mental stimulation in the intimate Family Theater, thanks to lecture-hall-like seating and production designer Brett J. Banakis’s tidy library set. And Kwong makes an amiable emcee, blending sly wit with dad jokes and nerdy quips that would make Ted Mosby proud.

What makes “The Enigmatist” so marvelous is not the sleight of hand or real-time code cracking but the way Kwong deploys both so harmoniously that it’s impossible to isolate either pillar of the performance. Utilizing a slew of props — including playing cards, celebrity photos, the periodic table, an audience cellphone and, most memorably, a kiwi — Kwong delivers trick after hypnotizing trick.

The 42-year-old’s brain-flexing feats of intelligence, when he speeds through Scrabble or concocts a crossword puzzle from scratch, also astound. But there’s always another layer, as Kwong splices it all together in an intricately constructed maze of setups, callbacks and applause-inducing payoffs. No detail is too small to be woven into the grander “Enigmatist” tapestry.

The experience begins when you’re handed a map card and asked to crack four brain teasers in the lobby, well before Kwong takes the stage. Doing so isn’t mandatory — if you run out of time, the ushers will charitably punch all four answer holes in your card — but the exercises do wonders for loosening the mind. (A word to the wise: The Kennedy Center recommends arriving 20 to 30 minutes before the show, but if you don’t want to rush or climb over fellow patrons to see the clues, aim for even earlier.)

It’s far from the only immersive aspect of a show that poses puzzles for the audience to solve throughout the performance and relies heavily on crowd work to plant the seeds of Kwong’s illusions — all of which build, naturally enough, toward the unlocking of a beguiling mystery box. Along the way, Kwong spins a surprisingly affecting yarn about an eccentric early-20th-century millionaire, the encoding method known as the Baconian cipher, renowned cryptologists William and Elizebeth Friedman, and the wonders of “nerd love.”

“There is no magic in magic,” Kwong says up top, assuring his audience that there’s an explanation for every trick and a solution to every riddle. Therein lies his greatest deception of all: humbly pretending “The “Enigmatist” is anything short of cerebral sorcery.

The Enigmatist, by David Kwong. Directing consultation, Jennifer Chambers; production design, Brett J. Banakis; lighting, A.J. Guban; video and lighting, Joshua Higgason; sound, Brendan Aanes. About 1 hour 40 minutes. Through July 2 at the Kennedy Center. kennedy-center.org.

