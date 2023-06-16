As bombs fall in Ukraine, a new play puts Vladimir Putin on trial

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A vacant pub in Harvard Square had been reimagined as a Ukrainian bomb shelter. Torture was the subject — and the Russian invasion was the context. “I am not an enemy. I am one of you!” Michael Lopez cried in a trembling voice as he read from a script at a table with several other actors.

“Take the baton! Break bones!” a second actor, Robert Walsh, demanded of Jeremy Beazlie, seated across from him.

Unsure of what was expected of him, Beazlie turned to Ukrainian-born director-playwright Sasha Denisova. “Can I hit him?” he asked.

“Yes,” she replied coolly. “You don’t see him as a living being.”

The rehearsal was for the English-language premiere of Denisova’s play “The Gaaga,” which couldn’t be more topical if it were unfolding amid bombs falling in Donbas. This spring, Arlekin Players Theatre, based in the Boston suburbs, moved operations into the basement-level bar on Brattle Street in Cambridge for the short run of the 18-actor production, which ends Sunday. The idea was to replicate the sensation of an actual shelter from attack drones and missiles.

Advertisement

As the play is a fanciful, wish-fulfillment drama — a child’s conjuring of a war crimes trial for Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the bomb-ravaged city of Mariupol — the title seems highly apt: “Gaaga” is Ukrainian for The Hague, the Dutch city where international war criminals are brought to justice.

“When I was asked to create a play about Putin,” Denisova said during a rehearsal break, conversing with the help of an interpreter, “I thought, ‘There is nothing else to create — just The Hague that he needs to face.’”

Americans have been exposed to countless hours and pages of coverage of a war thousands of miles away. But the conflict hasn’t had much impact on U.S. stages. Distance, language and financial constraints may account for the absence. The contrast with theater closer to the war zone couldn’t be starker: At December’s Divine Comedy International Theater Festival in Krakow, Poland, for instance, virtually every theater piece touched in some way on the combat in Poland’s neighbor to the east.

It seems to have been left to émigrés from that part of the world to compel American theater’s attention in the direction of Kyiv. Last year, Philadelphia’s Wilma Theater produced a version of Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard,” by the esteemed Russian director Dmitry Krymov, that used the destruction of an orchard in Ukraine as an allegory for Putin’s aggression. This fall, Wilma and D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre will co-produce the world premiere of another Denisova play, “My Mama and the Full-Scale Invasion,” about an 82-year-old Ukrainian grandmother who imagines plotting strategy with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Woolly Mammoth’s artistic director, Maria Goyanes, said her experience with a U.S. delegation that traveled to the Divine Comedy festival helped her recognize the urgency of the work of Eastern European playwrights and directors. She calls Denisova a “a world-class artist,” adding, “There are so few opportunities for international perspectives on our country’s stages. Sasha’s play brings an artistic light onto the war in Ukraine that is irreverent, immediate, and so real.”

Advertisement

Since founding Arlekin in 2009, Ukrainian-born artistic director Igor Golyak has focused on artists and plays from nations of the former Soviet Union. Like Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, theater artists from the Republic of Georgia who more than two decades ago created D.C.'s Synetic Theater, the Moscow-trained Golyak came to this country in hopes of furthering theater skills acquired in the Soviet sphere.

After working at anything he could find — “I moved here with a young family and I started doing different jobs. I sold Yellow Pages, I sold cellphones” — Golyak staged a community-theater adaptation of a Chekhov short story, “The Bear.” The production caught on, and ended up as the U.S. entry in an international theater festival in Monaco, organized by Prince Albert.

Arlekin, based in a black-box space in Needham, has slowly been garnering attention beyond Boston, for collaborations with the likes of Mikhail Baryshnikov and actress Jessica Hecht, who performed in an online version of Golyak’s riff on “The Cherry Orchard” in 2021 and, later, in a hybrid live and digital production from New York. The sense of adventure that Arlekin was bottling in Needham caught the eye of Sara Stackhouse, then theater chair at Boston Conservatory, who recalled thinking after seeing one of Golyak’s shows: “Who is this guy? What is this magical snow globe of a place?” She would eventually sign on as the company’s managing producer.

Stackhouse was instrumental in helping Golyak find the bar in which “The Gaaga” would land, with the play’s “environmental design” supplied by Irina Kruzhilina. (Kruzhilina also designed the stunning mise-en-scène for Krymov’s “Cherry Orchard” at the Wilma Theater, a set dominated by a “sentient” destinations board at a train station.) The play’s philosophical premise for Golyak was that the calamity in Ukraine feels at once accessible and remote here.

Advertisement

“It does feel like in Boston, at least, it is on people’s radar,” Golyak said of the war. “But it still does feel like it is far away.” “The Gaaga” was intended to narrow the distance.

“I never used to say that I’m from Ukraine, because people didn’t know where it was,” Golyak explained, adding that now that they do, illuminating other aspects of Ukraine’s predicament becomes possible. Such as fighting propaganda about the war. Or as he put it: “How the world is so, so fragile, how easy it is to slip into believing a dictator or a leader, and how people can easily lose their understanding.”

“The Gaaga” found its mode of expression in surrealism, according to Kruzhilina, who wanted audiences to feel in the bomb shelter the sense of dislocation of someone actually seeking such refuge. “We imagine ourselves inside of a dream,” the designer said of the setting, strewn with what looks like the detritus of an abandoned civilization — everything from a bathtub to a doll’s house.

Advertisement

With a capacity for just 100 people a night, the makeshift performance space doesn’t offer the potential for a wider reach into Boston’s theatergoing population. This is frustrating for Golyak, who recalled asking Stackhouse after the positive notices for his “Cherry Orchard” — “ChekhovOS/An Experimental Game,” later retitled “The Orchard” — when he’d be able to draw a bigger audience.

“What I said to Sara was, ‘How does America work?' Because I really was trying to understand, if this is something that people are interested in, why is our budget $120,000 per year, you know? What do we have to do?”

That’s the eternal dilemma for small, scrappy theater companies in America. But Golyak is optimistic, certainly for a growing dialogue with others from abroad seeking an artistic haven.

“I definitely feel inspired by the fact that these artists are finding themselves here,” he said. “And I think the more the merrier. I don’t know if they’re a force yet, but I remain hopeful.”

The Gaaga, written and directed by Sasha Denisova. Through Sunday at 13 Brattle St., Cambridge, Mass. Digital performances also available at arlekinplayers.com.

Gift this article Gift Article