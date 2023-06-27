Three actors play one character in Studio Theatre’s ‘Fun Home’

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The first time Andrea Prestinario met another lesbian actress — 10 years into her career — she married her. The second time Prestinario met another lesbian actress, she was on a theater set in New York. Her director pulled her aside during an early rehearsal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I want you to meet Royer,” he told her. And then, as Prestinario recalls, he confided in a hushed tone, “She’s a lesbian.”

Prestinario later laughed about this introduction to her new friend, Royer Bockus. But the encounter also raised some questions.

“Why were we still being whispered about?” Prestinario says in a Zoom interview. “Why were we still on the margins?”

At the time, the only show in the musical theater canon prominently featuring a lesbian lead was “Fun Home,” running through Aug. 20 at Studio Theatre with Prestinario in the main role. Make that one of the main roles: The character of Alison in the play — based on Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical 2006 graphic novel about her tumultuous coming out at the same time her father was struggling with his own closeted homosexuality — is played by three actors at different life stages. Its Tony-winning 2015 Broadway run marked the first time Prestinario saw a well-rounded lesbian character represented on the stage.

And she wasn’t the only one. “Fun Home” has become a musical mined for nuggets of the queer experience. One song, performed by elementary-age Alison (Quinn Titcomb), describes her earliest memory of seeing a butch lesbian in public and feeling a kinship. For Prestinario, the moment of recognition came in college, when she saw two women holding hands.

“And it’s just to think what would have happened if I had seen that at like 9 or younger,” says Prestinario. “It’s always very moving when we can think about our younger selves and being able to talk to our younger selves.”

As Prestinario suggests, a major theme in “Fun Home” is memory: What would you say to your younger self, if given the chance? This idea, and the three intertwined storylines of a 10-year-old Alison, college-age Alison and adult Alison, can create some logistic challenges for actors aiming to convey that most of what they’re seeing exists in the past.

“If a memory is taking an object from me, do I have a through line on that object, or am I already on to something else?” says Prestinario. “So making it make sense for the audience is my work.”

The concept of Studio’s production is minimalist: The stage, which usually hosts plays instead of musicals, isn’t big enough for the show’s most memorable props, like a casket and a dorm bed. Prestinario, who is playing this part for the third time, says she’s working harder in this production to ensure consistency with objects across timelines. But there’s also the consideration of character consistency.

“I'm trying to kind of look to my fellow actors,” Prestinario says. “Looking to see gesturally what are they doing that I can kind of mimic in a way that creates some sort of synchronicity between us.”

Titcomb, who already has four tours of other Broadway shows on her résumé, says she works to portray the character in ways that feel specific to her and her co-stars.

“It’s cool seeing the older versions of yourself,” says Titcomb. “It’s not just small Alison. It’s also, kind of, me.”

Maya Jacobson, who plays “middle” Alison, says she’s less focused on emulating the other two actors, instead prioritizing her own choices for the college-age character and relying on the script to fill in the rest, especially because the three Alisons have had fundamentally different life experiences.

“I’m not so much focusing on keeping the thread of what they’re doing into what I’m doing, because it’s so well-written that it already feels like it does that naturally in the dialogue,” she says.

But the three agree on one thing: The best way to convince an audience they are of one mind is to look to the source material. Portraying a real person, Prestinario says, makes the performance more three-dimensional. It’s all in the details, such as Bechdel’s hands.

“Her hands are very Italian to me,” she says. “They take up a lot of space. And I love that, because she’s an illustrator, she has such a wonderful relationship with her hands.”

In her three times playing the show’s 43-year-old narrator, Prestinario has developed an understanding of the role that transcends the script. In part, she says, that’s because she and Bechdel are both from a different generation of the LGBTQ+ community, one that diverges from the experience of younger queer people today, who have access to social media and broader media representation. When she started her career, the actress didn’t tell even her manager about her sexuality.

But, she says, that lack of visibility is changing. Since the Broadway run of “Fun Home” in 2015, shows like “Head Over Heels” and “The Prom” have burst onto the musical-theater scene, portraying more diverse characters. “Fun Home” started that trend, Prestinario says.

“You’d never had a mirror as an actor to see yourself on that stage and to be seen. I felt like, ‘Oh my God, these worlds can come together,’” Prestinario says. “There can be an intersection of queerness and musical theater.”

Prestinario clarifies what may sound obvious, but isn’t: “Musical theater is gay but not queer.” What she means is that there has long been space in the theater for gay men, but other members of the LGBTQ+ community tend to get sidelined. That’s why she and Bockus founded Ring of Keys, a nonprofit named for a “Fun Home” song about the theme of representation, in 2018. It started as a monthly potluck but quickly evolved to include mentorship and a hiring directory for queer women and transgender and gender-nonconforming people. Within two years, there were over 500 artists involved.

“The co-founder of Ring of Keys is doing ‘Fun Home’ in the month of Pride,” Prestinario says. “This is pretty big. This is a big rainbow vomit right here.”

If you go

Fun Home

Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW. studiotheatre.org.

Dates: June 28 through Aug. 20.

Prices: $70-$125.

