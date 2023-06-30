Meet the female and trans actors playing Founding Fathers in ‘1776’

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gisela Adisa doesn’t necessarily enjoy audience discomfort. But in the actress’s mind, it tends to be a sign that theatergoers are about to learn something. So when patrons settle in to watch the Broadway musical “1776” — only to find that the roles of the Founding Fathers are being played by a multiracial cast of female, transgender and nonbinary actors — some may respond with crossed arms and pursed lips, Adisa notes. She interprets that body language, however, as an opportunity to educate. Often, Adisa says, those same people end up applauding at intermission and rising for an ovation at the final curtain.

“I just love that arc that this type of casting can provide for an audience if they get past their initial explosive reaction,” Adisa says. “Sometimes it’s really positive. Sometimes it’s really angry. But either way, it shows me that this is theater that’s actually touching a nerve.”

The nontraditional revival of “1776,” Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone’s 1969 musical about the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence, is celebrating July Fourth in the nation’s capital after planting its flag at the Kennedy Center. So how do the show’s stars go about inhabiting roles they never imagined they’d play? Four actors opened up about that experience.

Gisela Adisa (John Adams)

At the head of “1776’s” sprawling ensemble is Adisa as the future president, depicted here as an abrasive broker pushing for independence at the Second Continental Congress. Adisa landed the role after appearing in the limited Broadway engagement of “1776” — staged this past September to January — as Robert Livingston, a minor role that included understudying Adams.

Advertisement

Although Adams was a Harvard-educated lawyer, Adisa leaned into his combative characterization in “1776,” giving him a “splayed foot, angry, graceless walk” to emphasize his impatience. In reading various historical texts provided by the production’s dramaturge, she also identified the humanity in a man whose pragmatism seemed to rub others the wrong way.

“Looking at him, looking at his history, I would never on the surface think I could relate to this person,” Adisa says. “Just like, looking at me, I very much doubt he would think he could relate to me. But when I strip away our phenotypical differences — our sex or our gender or our ethnicity — what was at the heart of this person? He was obstinate, and truly regarded as obnoxious and disliked. But from his point of view, he was being direct.”

Liz Mikel (Benjamin Franklin)

Like Adisa, Mikel played a supporting part — John Hancock — in the Broadway production of “1776” before jumping into a lead role for the tour. While Mikel says co-director Jeffrey L. Page once gave her the note that Franklin should be “stoic,” she pushed back against that interpretation and made a case for playing up the wit and wisdom of a character she calls a “chess master.”

Advertisement

As a Black woman, Mikel says, it’s particularly difficult to play the scene in which Franklin supports striking from the declaration the clause that would have abolished slavery. But she relishes the subversive way in which her presence onstage amplifies the weight of Franklin’s tragic concession.

“It’s beautiful because we are Americans telling an American story about the creation of this country,” Mikel says. “What’s exciting for all of us onstage is the fact that when the declaration was being mulled over and hashed out with all of those men in that steamy room in Philadelphia, none of the people that are on the stage today were even considered.”

Kassandra Haddock (Edward Rutledge)

Haddock had never heard of Rutledge, a delegate from South Carolina and the youngest signatory to the declaration, when the Mexican American actress was cast as the show’s chief antagonist for the tour. Although her research found that Rutledge was said to be awkward and inarticulate, she formed a more “Southern proper” version of the character that she felt better served “1776’s” story.

Advertisement

That portrayal takes center stage in the Act 2 number “Molasses to Rum,” in which Rutledge objects to the proposal to abolish slavery and accuses the Northern colonies of hypocritically benefiting from the slave trade. As Haddock sings to Adisa’s Adams, several Black actors shed their usual characters and portray enslaved people as part of the number’s chilling choreography.

“It morphs into a trance of just being so overwhelmed and consumed with having power that you fully lose yourself as a human and you become a monster,” Haddock says. “I have to say these extremely racist, disgusting lines to a Black woman’s face. That hits so much different. And other versions [with all-White casts], obviously, didn’t have the ability to reenact what I’m singing about.”

Sav Souza (Josiah Bartlett)

Souza had recently undergone gender-affirming top surgery when, in late 2019, they were pleasantly surprised to catch wind of this “1776” production and its unconventional casting. “As a trans person in this industry,” Souza says, “there are not a ton of roles that exist for me just as I am.”

Advertisement

Souza has been with “1776” every step of the way since, participating in a Zoom workshop during the coronavirus lockdown, appearing in the show’s 2022 run at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass., and making their Broadway debut as Bartlett, a delegate from New Hampshire. Working with designer Emilio Sosa, Souza landed on a costume that includes a shirt of mesh fabric, revealing the actor’s surgery scars and embracing their trans identity.

“It feels like my own little act of protest to stand there and say these words in front of these people and wear something that shows undeniably who I am,” Souza says. “I am up there bearing my top surgery scars proudly to hopefully help people with the idea that transness is crazy and far away from them and dispel that idea, and also be representation for folks who hope to see people who look like them onstage.”

If you go

1776

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, 2700 F St. NW. 202-467-4600. kennedy-center.org.

Dates: Through July 16.

Prices: $45-$155.

Gift this article Gift Article