Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As he lay dying in a local hospital in May, with his family gathered around him, the 80-year-old pillar of D.C. theater spoke of one thing: gratitude. “His last words were, ‘I have done everything I could do,’” Rebecca Medrano said of her husband, Hugo. “‘Thank you for giving me this happiness.’”

Hugo Medrano’s happiness extended beyond the wife and three sons who shared his life in the nation’s capital, long after his youthful escape from the political turmoil of his native Argentina. What also stirred his soul was the theater company he and Rebecca founded 47 years ago — GALA Hispanic Theatre — named for the ethnic community it sought to serve. Their creation has filled a language and cultural gap in theater to a degree that few other performing arts organizations in this country have achieved.

Advertisement

Now, bereft of its founding producing artistic director, GALA is pressing on, grief-stricken, determined and bolstered by the bouquet of awards bestowed on the company the very day Hugo died: Nine Helen Hayes Awards — Washington’s Tonys — for GALA’s Spanish-language adaptation of the Gloria Estefan Broadway musical “On Your Feet!” Rebecca Medrano, GALA’s longtime executive director, said a new producing artistic director will eventually be named, but for now, the company is focused on following Hugo’s wishes.

Because, lo and behold, Hugo left a road map: the entire 2023-2024 season planned by him before his unexpected death, after a respiratory infection.

To Hugo’s widow, his customary foresight has given the company blessed breathing room. “I knew he was feeling that, you know, that we would go on,” Rebecca said, speaking of Hugo’s life work as she sat in the lobby of the Tivoli Theatre in Columbia Heights. “He had done what he could, and he left it in good hands.”

Advertisement

In its nearly half-century as a fixture on the region’s vibrant theater scene — GALA (short for Grupo de Artistas Latinoamericanos) orbited around Hugo’s vision. His spirit accommodated a wide range of plays in Spanish and English on GALA’s stage, located for the past 18 years in the Tivoli. The Medranos have championed writers and performers from across Latin America and Spain, often immersing themselves in the arduous job of obtaining visas for visiting artists. Classic drama by the likes of Federico García Lorca and Lope de Vega has been part of their repertory, as has the contemporary canon of Lin-Manuel Miranda. From “Yerma” to the tango, Hispanic culture and GALA became synonymous.

“Hugo was a true artist,” said Abel López, a lawyer by training who joined GALA in 1980, taking small acting roles and, in time, directing plays for the company. “Hugo lived the theater, he lived the arts,” López said. “What I learned about Hugo was, he could feel a text on a page. He would always say, ‘Don’t just read the words. Listen to the words.’”

No single project could define Hugo’s tenure — “He never wanted to repeat stuff,” Rebecca noted — but the show that was being readied when he died made for a particularly bittersweet coda. “Kumanana! An Afro-Peruvian Musical Revue,” which ended this week, was the culmination of a long-standing interest of Hugo’s in the Black community of Lima, where he lived during the 1960s. He’d fled there when the Argentine regime began arresting artists and others who spoke out against the government.

Advertisement

“He escaped to Peru,” Rebecca said, “and the community he went to was the African community because they were the most active then, artistically, and they were also a resistance movement.”

Hugo studied in Lima with the revered Victoria Santa Cruz, an artist-activist in the struggling Afro-Peruvian community, who in 1958 founded the theater company Cumanana, which centered on Afro-Peruvian dance and music. (The GALA revue’s title is an homage to Santa Cruz’s theater.) Rebecca said that the efforts of Santa Cruz and her brother Nicodemes to advance Peru’s Black minority influenced Hugo deeply. That fascination would last long after he left Peru, first for Spain and then, in 1970, for Washington. He married Rebecca after meeting her in a bilingual children’s company in D.C., in which they were both performing.

Theater was the primary passion for Hugo, who had studied acting in Argentina. “Always. That was always what he wanted,” said Rebecca, a dancer who graduated from Smith College. Eventually, with help from Rebecca’s parents, they bought a townhouse in D.C. on 18th Street NW, their first artistic headquarters in the city. Their 1976 production of “La Fiaca,” a 1967 Argentine comedy, for a local festival was favorably received, and GALA was soon on its way.

Advertisement

A theater company platforming the work of dozens of countries always had its work cut out for it, and Hugo fretted about how to sustain that wide mandate. “This conception of Grupo de Artistas Latinoamericanos, it was both brilliant and a terrible challenge every year,” Rebecca recounted. “Because we would sit and say, ‘We can’t cover every country, but you want to do this, you want to do that … ’” Hugo was conscious, for example, of wanting to produce work from Spain, while not overemphasizing colonial influences on Latin American art.

In the diverse programming he came up with, Rebecca said, “he would balance it in a beautiful way.”

The show Hugo conceived but never got to see, “Kumanana!,” directed and choreographed by Lima-based Luis Sandoval Zapata, was the capstone of his mission to illuminate little-known facets of Latin American theater.

Advertisement

“There are a lot of people who don’t know about Afro-Peruvian culture,” said Monica Rojas-Stewart, a Peruvian-born dancer who teaches at the University of Washington in Seattle about the contributions of Black Peruvian artists.

Rojas-Stewart, who was a consultant on “Kumanana!,” added that GALA’s revue “was hugely relevant in making Black Peruvians visible. Hugo had it right — and Hugo also had it right by doing this, by starting with Victoria and Nicomedes Santa Cruz.”

Rebecca had the daunting task of overseeing the production in the midst of mourning. In the first weeks after Hugo’s death, she pushed herself to be engaged in the day-to-day but also took time out for herself. “I have a huge support group,” she said.

And there was never any question in her mind that GALA would endure. After all, with the new season Hugo had assembled that was soon to be unveiled, the marching orders are clear.

“I know it won’t be the same with any future leader, and we will go on with the future leader,” Rebecca said. “But that person has to be invested in the vision. You’re not going to change the vision. Because it works.”

Gift this article Gift Article