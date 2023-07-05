Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A near-epiphany glimmers in “Ring of Keys,” one of the exhilarating musical numbers in Studio Theatre’s “Fun Home.” It’s a song about a young girl almost — but not quite — understanding part of her future identity, and it’s sung by 10-year-old Quinn Titcomb, a knockout performer who’s part of a terrific cast in this stirring production directed by David Muse.

The energetic tyke Titcomb portrays, known as Small Alison, is funny, boisterous, petulant and gleeful at various points in this musical, a bittersweet coming-out story and family drama. But she’s puzzled, earnest and awe-filled in “Ring of Keys,” as she senses an affinity with a woman — a stranger — she has spotted in a diner. We in the audience realize the woman is a lesbian, and that Small Alison, who when older will also identify as such, feels kinship for that reason. For the girl, though, the experience is a mystery.

Beyond the assurance of the performance, the moment lingers in the mind because — as a beautiful solo about a mere fleeting glimpse, which the singing character doesn’t wholly comprehend — it rings so true about human subjectivity and growth. “Ring of Keys” also epitomizes the searching, wondering dynamic that’s a leitmotif in the show, which has music by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, and is based on the autobiographical graphic novel by Alison Bechdel.

A memory play that, in its 2015 Broadway debut, won multiple Tony Awards including best musical, “Fun Home” features three versions of its central character. In addition to Small Alison, there’s 43-year-old Alison (the charismatic Andrea Prestinario), who’s an out lesbian cartoonist, and Medium Alison (Maya Jacobson, compellingly excitable and vulnerable), an Oberlin student just starting to understand her sexuality. Looking back, the 43-year-old struggles to understand the life and death of her father, Bruce (Bobby Smith), a closeted gay man who ran a funeral home. Brainy but troubled, Bruce was a lover of antiques and old houses, seemingly finding in such treasures an authenticity that contrasted with his life’s deceptions.

“I want to know what’s true,/ dig deep … until now gives way to then,” he sings, the sentiment paralleling the grown Alison’s search for revelations within her memories.

Smith expertly captures Bruce’s moodiness, intelligence and pain. In other deft acting turns, the golden-voiced actress Rebecca Pitcher channels Bruce’s long-suffering wife, Helen, and Thani Brant radiates spot-on poise as college student Joan. Adante Carter channels several minor figures. (Sarah Cubbage designed the personality-appropriate costumes.) That we are seeing the characters largely from the perspective of 43-year-old Alison is underscored by Debra Booth’s set, which principally portrays a cartoonist’s studio, but also transforms in powerful reveals.

Despite the musical’s serious themes, humor abounds. In one hilarious number, Small Alison and her siblings Christian and John (the able August Scott McFeaters and Teddy Schechter) create a homemade commercial for the funeral parlor, dancing and singing like the Jackson 5 while dropping casual references to caskets and formaldehyde. The pop sounds here stake out one edge of Tesori’s varied score, which at other times encompasses wistful, shifting, shimmering textures. The seven-person band, including music director Darren R. Cohen, sounds good.

Studio doesn’t mount musicals too often. Staging this rich one has paid off.

Fun Home, music by Jeanine Tesori; book and lyrics, Lisa Kron; based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Directed by David Muse; lighting design, Brian Tovar; sound, Gordon Nimmo-Smith; movement coordinator, Ashleigh King; props, Amy Kellett. About 90 minutes. Tickets: Start at $55. Through Aug. 20 at Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW. 202-332-3300. studiotheatre.org

