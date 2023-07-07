Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Like many an adolescent, Monumental Theatre Company’s “Spring Awakening” can be gawky. Portraying the yearning and rebellious teens who come of age in Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater’s Tony-winning musical, the cast at times looks awkward or self-conscious in a way that can’t be chalked up to the awkwardness of the characters. That said, director Megan Bunn’s production is tuneful and well paced, and a few strong performances bring out the story’s pathos and enduring resonance.

There’s pathos and resonance to spare in the show’s initial moments, when the production’s most persuasive performer, Annie Graninger, threads her way onto designer Laura Valenti’s church-and-woods set. Graninger plays the naive Wendla, and the opening number, “Mama Who Bore Me,” not only showcases the actress’s lovely voice, but also instantly establishes the youthful angst, sexuality and craving that the story explores. Throughout the musical, which is based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 drama, Graninger deftly captures Wendla’s uncertainty, vulnerability and hunger for emotional fulfillment.

Almost as compelling is actor Aidan Joyce, who radiates still-waters-run-deep poise as the brainy Melchior. Also notable, Trenton Beavers conveys the sweetness and desperation of the hapless Moritz, and Teralin Jones brings poignancy to the mistreated but resilient Ilse.

Playing all the adult roles — such as parents and a doctor — Molly Rumberger and Ryan Sellers go too far toward cartoon villainy, a distracting choice. Other actors, channeling Wendla’s and Melchior’s friends and peers, look like young artists who will have more stage presence later in their careers. Across the cast, certain voices are more consistently strong — and reliable across musical registers — than others. The band, conducted by music director Marika Countouris, and mostly concealed behind the scenery, does justice to both the rock energy and more wistful singer-songwriter strains in Sheik’s music.

Adding atmosphere are Darnell Patrick Morris’s period costumes and Doug Del Pizzo’s lighting, with its stained-glass effects. Ahmad Maaty’s stomping, thrashing and crouching choreography isn’t a novel approach to “Spring Awakening” movement — I have seen its ilk in other productions — although arguably it effectively underscores the young characters’ alienation and turbulent interiority.

Monumental itself is young — founded in 2015 — and its mission includes serving emerging artists. That goal manifests in this cast, which includes university students and recent graduates. Just as we root for the musical’s protagonists, so we root for these performers, whose careers may be headed — to nod to a Sater lyric — for balmy purple summers.

Spring Awakening, music by Duncan Sheik; book and lyrics, Steven Sater; based on the play by Frank Wedekind. Directed by Megan Bunn; fight and intimacy director, Sierra Young; props design, Yaritza Pacheco; sound, Alec Green. With Cam Shegogue, Kenny Carter, Gabrielle Rice, Deema Turkomani, Ethan Turbyfill, Nadja Tomaszewski, Lily Gilan James, Chloe Lomax and Steven Franco. About 2 hours 15 minutes. $45. Through July 24 at the Ainslie Arts Center, 3900 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria. monumentaltheatre.org.

