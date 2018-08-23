

A Transportation Security Administration officer stopped a man bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane at Washington Dulles International Airport on Aug. 22. Neal Mock, 27, of Florala, Ala., was released with a summons. (Transportation Security Administration) (Transportation Security Administration /Transportation Security Administration )

An Alabama man was caught with a loaded gun at a security checkpoint at Dulles International Airport on Wednesday, officials said.

Airport police said Neal Mock, 27, had the .40-caliber handgun in his carry-on bag when a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted it on the monitor. Officers confiscated the firearm, and Mock, a resident of Florala, Ala., was cited on a state weapons charge. Authorities said the gun was loaded with 10 rounds.

Roughly 80 percent of the guns caught at airport checkpoints are loaded, TSA officials said.

This is the 12th gun caught at Dulles in 2018. Last year, TSA officers intercepted 19 guns at Dulles checkpoints. By comparison, TSA officers have caught nine handguns at checkpoints at Reagan National Airport so far this year. That includes three guns over a nine-day period this month. In 2017, 13 guns were detected at DCA checkpoints. Nationwide, an average of one in 200,000 passengers brings a gun to an airport checkpoint.